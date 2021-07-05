Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: July 6-July 19, 2021

Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

This article was co-produced with James Marino Sr. of Portfolio Insight.

This article series provides a summary of upcoming ex-dividend dates of stocks in Dividend Radar, a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing dividend growth stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more.

The ex-dividend date of stocks is usually set one business day before the record date, the cut-off date for determining which shareholders will receive the next dividend payment. If you buy a stock on its ex-dividend date or after, you will not receive the next dividend payment. Instead, the seller will receive the next dividend. If you buy the stock before the ex-dividend date, you will receive the dividend.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

The following table presents a summary of ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed, and 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. Note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Company (Ticker) Yrs Price(2.Jul) Yield 5-YrDGR Pay-out PayDate Ex-Div Date: 07/07 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 07/06) The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) 25 $21.18 3.59% 7.1% 0.19 07/16 The First Bancorp, Inc. (FNLC) 9 $29.53 4.33% 7.1% 0.32 07/19 Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) 28 $472.60 0.48% 14.4% 0.563 07/23 Ex-Div Date: 07/08 (Last Day to Buy: Wednesday, 07/07) Brady Corporation (BRC) 36 $55.49 1.59% 1.7% 0.22 07/30 Culp, Inc. (CULP) 9 $16.02 2.75% 9.8% 0.11 07/16 Gentex Corporation (GNTX) 11 $33.52 1.43% 7.2% 0.12 07/21 Mastercard Incorporated (MA) 10 $375.03 0.47% 19.1% 0.44 08/09 Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) 10 $257.71 0.49% 8.5% 0.315 07/30 NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) 8 $82.99 2.41% 21.7% 0.5 07/28 Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) 6 $7.00 2.86% 25.2% 0.05 07/22 AT&T Inc. (T) 36 $29.23 7.12% 1.8% 0.52 08/02 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 6 $70.59 3.56% 9.1% 0.79 07/31 Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 17 $56.44 4.45% 2.2% 0.628 08/02 Ex-Div Date: 07/09 (Last Day to Buy: Thursday, 07/08) Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) 55 $47.77 2.05% 12.1% 0.245 08/16 Intuit Inc. (INTU) 10 $497.64 0.47% 14.9% 0.59 07/19 Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) 12 $64.26 2.61% 12.8% 0.42 08/02 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) 22 $88.59 1.54% 9.4% 0.34 07/26 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC.V) 35 $88.92 1.53% 9.4% 0.34 07/26 OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) 16 $34.23 4.70% 8.2% 0.403 07/30 Bank OZK (OZK) 25 $41.90 2.72% 13.4% 0.285 07/19 UDR, Inc. (UDR) 12 $49.72 2.92% 5.1% 0.363 08/02 Universal Corporation (UVV) 50 $57.13 5.46% 8.0% 0.78 08/02 Ex-Div Date: 07/12 (Last Day to Buy: Friday, 07/09) Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) 10 $55.24 2.32% 9.3% 0.32 07/22 MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM) 18 $89.75 3.34% 12.2% 0.75 07/27 Ex-Div Date: 07/13 (Last Day to Buy: Monday, 07/12) Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) 10 $40.33 1.98% 10.5% 0.2 07/29 VSE Corporation (VSEC) 17 $50.10 0.72% 10.4% 0.09 07/28 Ex-Div Date: 07/14 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 07/13) AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 9 $115.17 4.52% 18.1% 1.3 08/16 Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 8 $118.04 1.52% 10.1% 0.45 08/16 Accenture plc (ACN) 17 $304.84 1.15% 9.4% 0.88 08/13 American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) 16 $123.13 1.62% 12.3% 0.5 07/26 Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) 7 $151.88 0.37% 9.7% 0.14 07/28 Camden National Corporation (CAC) 9 $47.29 3.05% 11.0% 0.36 07/30 City Holding Company (CHCO) 11 $75.07 3.09% 6.4% 0.58 07/30 H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) 52 $64.47 1.04% 4.3% 0.168 07/29 IDEX Corporation (IEX) 12 $221.02 0.98% 9.4% 0.54 07/30 Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) 8 $119.21 0.70% 20.5% 0.21 07/29 Kadant Inc. (KAI) 9 $177.26 0.56% 6.8% 0.25 08/12 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) 12 $170.95 2.40% 5.0% 1.025 07/30 Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) 21 $25.86 4.02% 4.3% 0.26 08/02 Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 12 $81.82 1.56% 11.6% 0.32 07/29 RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO) 21 $25.42 2.91% 6.5% 0.185 08/01 RPM International Inc. (RPM) 47 $90.22 1.68% 6.7% 0.38 07/30 Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) 11 $26.91 3.12% 12.7% 0.21 07/30 Watsco, Inc. (WSO) 8 $288.65 2.70% 18.6% 1.95 07/30 Watsco, Inc. (WSO.B) 8 $292.01 2.67% 18.6% 1.95 07/30 Ex-Div Date: 07/15 (Last Day to Buy: Wednesday, 07/14) Graham Holdings Company (GHC) 5 $639.17 0.94% -1.0% 1.51 08/05 Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) 14 $238.50 0.66% 4.2% 0.395 07/30 McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) 29 $81.51 2.13% 11.0% 0.435 07/30 Owens Corning (OC) 8 $98.37 3.17% 7.7% 0.26 08/06 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) 11 $192.79 2.59% 17.7% 1.25 08/05 WD-40 Company (WDFC) 12 $255.72 1.13% 11.3% 0.72 07/30 Ex-Div Date: 07/16 (Last Day to Buy: Thursday, 07/15) Graco Inc. (GGG) 24 $76.33 0.98% 11.5% 0.188 08/04 Ex-Div Date: 07/19 (Last Day to Buy: Friday, 07/16) Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) 28 $217.76 2.04% 6.0% 1.11 08/20

High-Quality Candidates

DVK Quality Snapshots provide an elegant and effective way to assess the quality of dividend growth stocks. The system employs five quality indicators and assigns 0-5 points to each quality indicator, for a maximum quality score of 25 points.

We assigned quality scores to all Dividend Radar stocks with upcoming ex-dates and screened those with quality scores above 23, producing a shortlist of the highest-quality candidates.

Below, we present the quality scores, an assessment of fair value (whether Above, At, or Below fair value), and two measures of each stock's recent performance (1-year and 3-year trailing total returns [TTR]). Key metrics from the previous table are repeated here for convenience:

Dividend Radar views fair value as a range. All three of this week's stocks are trading at premium valuations above fair value.

For TTR, Dividend Radar provides 1-year and 3-year totals, adding the returns due to stock price appreciation (or depreciation) and dividend payments over each time frame. In the summary table, we highlight 3-year TTRs of 10% or higher in orange, and each 1-year TRRs that exceeds the 3-year TTR, in green (indicating stronger recent performance). All shortlisted stocks have stronger recent performances and have 3-year TTRs of at least 10%.

We also color-code the Yield and 5-yr DGR columns, preferring dividend yields above 2.5% and 5-year dividend growth rates of 10% or higher. None of the shortlisted stocks offers a yield above 2.5% and only two have double-digit percentage 5-year DGRs (MA and ORCL).

An Interesting Candidate

Ideally, we'd like to see green cells in each of the Fair Value, 1-yr TTR, Yield, and 5-yr DGR columns. That rarely happens, though, so we look for a candidate that offers the best metrics overall, at least based on our current investment objectives.

We focused on Mastercard Incorporated (MA) last week and on Oracle Corporation (ORCL) in an earlier article, so let's consider Dividend Contender Accenture plc (ACN) this week.

Founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland, ACN provides management and technology consulting services to clients in various industries and geographic regions, including North America, Europe, and Growth Markets. ACN’s operating segments are Communications, Media & Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; and Resources.

ACN is rated Exceptional (quality score 25):

The stock yields 1.15% at $304.84 per share and has a strong 5-year DGR of 9.4%.

Over the past 10 years, ACN has outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an ETF designed to track the 500 companies in the S&P 500 index:

ACN delivered total returns of 501% versus SPY's 290%, a margin of 1.73-to-1. Maintaining an annualized rate of 19.64% over 10 years is a remarkable feat!

ACN's outperformance is even more impressive over the past 20 years, with total returns of 2,587% (17.92% annualized) versus 417% for SPY, a margin of 6.20-to-1!

Here is a chart showing ACN's dividend growth history through the end of 2020:

The chart is based on Ex-Date (ex-dividend date) and shows a reduction of 19% in ACN's dividend payouts in 2019. The reason for the reduction is that ACN changed its dividend payouts from a semi-annual schedule to a quarterly schedule.

So, why did ACN retain its dividend increase streak of 17 years and status as a Dividend Contender?

Dividend Radar uses up to ten different bases to determine dividend streaks and retains the longest. While ACN broke its streak of dividend increases based on Ex-Date, it retained the 17-year streak based on Declaration Date:

ACN's earnings growth is impressive, despite a smaller-than-usual increase in FY 2000:

Furthermore, the company's payout ratio of 42% is low for most companies, according to Simply Safe Dividends:

Let's now look at ACN's valuation. A quick way to estimate fair value is to divide the annualized dividend ($3.44) by the stock's 5-year average yield (1.47%). That results in a fair value [FV] estimate of $234 based on ACN's dividend yield history.

For reference, Morningstar's FV is $220, CFRA's FV is $287, Finbox.com's FV is $314, and Simply Wall St's FV is $333. That's quite a range of opinions!

My own fair value estimate of ACN is $253.

The average of the six fair value estimates is $274. Given the stock's current share price of $304.84, it would appear that ACN is trading at a premium of about 11%.

Here are the most recent Seeking Alpha articles covering ACN, all Neutral:

Conclusion: ACN is a high-quality dividend growth stock trading at an 11% premium. For stocks rated Exceptional (quality score 25), I'm willing to pay a premium of up to 10% above fair value. Therefore, I'm willing to pay up to $301 per share. For conservative investors, a buy below $247 would be more appropriate.

Please note that we're not recommending ACN or any of the stocks listed in this article. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.