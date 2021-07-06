Antonistock/iStock via Getty Images

I’m sure you’ve heard the idiom before, 'The cream rises to the top.'

To me, that means a high-quality stock won’t go unnoticed for long. It’s going to eventually stand out among the other elements around it – just like cream poured into coffee separates itself in an obvious way.

Or, the legendary WWE’s Macho Man Randy Savage would have argued, just like him in any competitive match he took on.

Much like Macho Man in that 1987 interview, I’m writing this to assure readers that the same applies to real estate investment trusts (REITs). The cream truly does rise to the top. So it’s always better to focus on quality names than to get caught up in the chase for yield.

Today, I’ll provide readers with a textbook lesson on quality. Assisting me in that is The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide, my new book.

“Many types of investment strategies can be pursued in the REIT world,” it reads. “You can look for high-quality companies, buy them, and hold them patiently over the long term.”

Can and should, for the record.

“… the most conservative investors – those seeking quality and safety above all else – are prone to buying blue-chip REITs. Regardless of whether that describes you personally, it’s vital for all REIT investors to know what makes these investments stand out. They’re the ones that set the standards all other REITs are measured by.”

How so exactly?

Let’s explore that very question.

The Blue-Chip REITs I’m Referring To

As I explain in The Intelligent REIT Investor:

“Blue-chips are subject to sector-specific ups and downs here and there. However, they deliver consistent, rising, growth in FFO, dividends, and asset value over reasonably long periods.”

That’s because these high-quality REITs can expect to have good access to capital during most market cycles.

Alternatively, they “rarely provide the highest dividend yields or even necessarily the best total returns. And they’re not usually the type to trade at bargain prices.”

Instead, they tend to provide an average 7%-8% total returns year after year – and with mere modest risk. They manage that because they feature certain qualities that set them apart, such as:

Outstanding proven management that’s familiar with the demands of real estate ownership and operation, and the quirks of public markets

A track record of effective deployment of available capital to create shareholder value

Balance sheet strength and flexibility

Sector focus and deep regional or local market expertise

Conservative and intelligent dividend policy

Good corporate governance

Meaningful insider stock ownership.

A blue-chip REIT doesn’t have to exhibit all those attributes at once. But it will have most of them.

I’ll provide two examples that I own now and will continue to own for a very long time. But first off, let’s further explore what makes a blue-chip so very, very blue.

Or is it green?

What I Look for When Selecting Sound Securities

Our core portfolio at iREIT on Alpha is the Durable Income Portfolio – the name of which should provide a clue about its goal.

It focuses on sustainable income, not high yield.

In fact, dividend yield is the last thing I’m interested in researching before selecting a REIT for this portfolio. Since the key objective is quality, these are the types of questions I ask before putting capital to work:

Can it be as profitable today as it was previously or as profitable as its peers?

One way to measure profitability in the REIT sector is to evaluate funds from operations (FFO) per share. Another way is through dividends per share.

Can it grow over the next 3-5 years?

We like to look at analyst estimates for this question. One of the great things about REITs is how they lease properties with contracts that provide meaningful predictability – with the exception of the hotel and self-storage subsectors – in reference to future net operating income and FFO.

What is its cost of capital? And how does it utilize capital to grow earnings?

We consider weighted average cost of capital (OTCPK:WACC) an important metric. That’s why we always compare two elements against each other: 1) the cost of capital: that all-important price and availability of external funds to finance growth, and 2) the yield on cost, or nominal cap rate.

Is management aligned with shareholders’ best interest?

At iREIT on Alpha, we spend countless hours assessing management. What kind of insider buying, dividend growth, and balance sheet management do they offer? And are they growing assets under management (AUM) versus growing dividends or conducting stock buybacks?

The answers to all of those make an enormous difference in the company’s future… and therefore the future of your investment.

The One and Only Realty Income

As I said earlier, I want to demonstrate the power of those questions with actual examples – two top blue-chip REIT holdings I’ll likely own forever.

I’ll start with Realty Income (O), my largest REIT holding that now represents over 7% of the Durable Income Portfolio. In terms of quality, it gets a 96 out of 100.

So…

Can it be as profitable today as it was previously or as profitable as its peers?

Yes, Realty Income has generated impressive profits over the years. Look no further than its 5.1% median adjusted FFO (AFFO) per share growth in 1996-2020.

It’s also generated positive earnings growth in 24 out of 25 years, including 2020. Only one other net-lease REIT accomplished that last year.

Can it grow over the next 3-5 years?

As illustrated below, analysts expect Realty Income will grow by an annual average of 5% over the next three years.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

What is its cost of capital, and how does it utilize capital to grow earnings?

Realty Income has one of the best (lowest) costs of capital among its peers. In a recent article, I assessed a list of several popular REITs by this metric.

Realty Income’s WACC was 3.8%, which means it’s generating investment spreads of ~190 basis points.

Is management aligned?

The internally managed Realty Income has increased dividends for 26 years in a row now. This means it’s an S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats member, and one that’s always maintained a healthy payout ratio.

As I said earlier, Realty Income scores a 97 out of 100 based on our quality indicator tool. And its valuation score is 71.

Its p/AFFO is 19.6x, and its dividend yield is 4.2%. We maintain a Buy on shares with a 12-month total return forecast of 14%.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

Digital Realty

Our next blue-chip pick is Digital Realty (DLR). This data center REIT that represents about 6.2% of the Durable Income Portfolio.

In terms of quality, we score it at 92. And here’s how it stacks up under questioning…

Can it be as profitable today as it was previously or as profitable as its peers?

Since 2005, Digital Realty has generated a 10% AFFO-per-share compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This ranks it in the top 1% in terms of reliable and predictable earnings growth.

Its 11% CAGR in Core FFO since 2005 certainly doesn’t hurt either.

Can it grow over the next 3-5 years?

As illustrated below, analysts expect Digital Realty to grow by an annual average 7% over the next three years.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

What is its cost of capital, and how does it utilize its capital to grow earnings?

Digital Realty has a sufficiently strong capital structure with investment grade ratings of BBB, Baa2, and BBB. Its net debt to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization is 5.6x.

Meanwhile, it has 6x net debt and preferred to adjusted EBITDA, 6.6x interest coverage, and a 5.8x fixed-charge coverage. Plus, this company continues to strengthen its balance sheet by raising attractively priced long-term capital and redeeming high-coupon debt and preferred equity.

Is management aligned?

Digital Realty has become a powerhouse with an enterprise value over $60 billion, making it the sixth-largest REIT. It’s paid and increased its dividend every year since 2005 with 10% dividend CAGR.

Its valuation score is 54, however, so we’re maintaining a Hold. However, we’ll buy more shares if/when there’s a pullback.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

In Conclusion…

I’m sure you’ve heard me say this many times in the past: that what makes REITs so attractive versus other high-yield investments like bonds and utilities is their significant capital appreciation potential and steadily increasing dividends.

Long-term investors like me should be looking for REITs with safe dividends that simultaneously boast good growth prospects. One that yields 10% almost always indicates very low growth and a greater possibility of a potential dividend cut.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Take AGNC (AGNC), Annaly (NLY), and Washington Prime (WPG). Chasing yield in any one of those could have led to catastrophic losses.

Incidentally, they wouldn’t have stood up to our questions above.

Yield chasing can be extremely intoxicating. But history has shown that REITs that report 6%-10% FFO growth per year will almost always outperform over time.

There’s a reason we opted to anchor the Durable Income Portfolio with high-quality blue chips. It’s because we know exactly what Macho Man Randy Savage meant when he said, “The cream rises to the top.”

And we want to be a part of that rise as well.

(Source: Sharesight)

Author's Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.