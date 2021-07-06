Genco Is Positioning Itself For The Next Day In The Shipping Market

MartinFredy/iStock via Getty Images

As I've said many times before, the shipping sector is one of the hottest sectors right now. The unprecedented decline in consumer demand seen in 2020 has given its place to a tremendous increase in infrastructure projects, within the context of economy supportive government policies. This, in combination with supply constraints and distorted markets, have created a very strong market for shipping companies. Today I will be looking at Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. (NYSE:GNK) and I will outline the reasons why I would consider an investment with this company.

Genco's snapshot

Genco Shipping operates exclusively in the dry bulk segment of the shipping market. The company currently owns a total of 42 vessels, including its most recent purchases of two eco-friendly Ultramaxes, to be delivered in 2022. Genco focuses mainly on two vessel types, namely Ultra/Supramaxes and Capesizes, owning 25 and 17 vessels respectively. Within the dry bulk segment, Genco Shipping is involved in both major and minor dry bulk. More specifically, almost half of the 4.5 million DWT of the company's carrying capacity belong to iron ore, while grain and coal make up for another 29%. For a quick overview of the iron ore market, you can check my previous article on Diana Shipping.

The company is exposing its vessels mainly to the spot market, where there's a buyer's market, although three of its vessels are chartered on time medium to long term time contracts. On the major bulk segment, Supramaxes and Capesizes achieve rates of $20K and $40K per day, respectively. According to the company's Senior Vice President, Mr. Allen, iron ore exports are expected to continue to rise, thus leading the market to equilibrium, although this is expected to happen in 2022. Regarding minor bulk, grain demand is expected to rise further, with China being on the top of it.

On the vessel supply side, however, things don't match up the demand side of the equation. Despite the increasing demand for commodities, new vessel orders are virtually stagnant, compared to previous years, when market fundamentals were weaker. As the graph below suggests, newbuildings account for 2.6% of the total dry bulk fleet in 2021, and 2.5% in 2022. In addition, the percentage of vessels over 15 years of age is much larger, reaching to 10% for Capesizes and 16% for Ultra/Supramaxes. In other words, the aggregate fleet is shrinking, thus further supporting freight rates.

4 reasons to like them

I like the strategic focus on specific vessel types. On the one hand, Supramaxes have the ability to carry both major and minor dry bulk commodities. In addition, their on board cranes make them able to load and unload using their own equipment. This versatility is also reflected in the Baltic Supramax Index. As we can see the BSI follows a strong upward course, being well above its 20-day moving average. On the other hand, the Baltic Capesize Index has reached 2011 levels. As market dynamics remain strong, this trend is anticipated to continue.

2. I like the mixed play between spot market and time charters, with the current weighting toward the spot market. As mentioned in the company's latest earnings call, they plan to sign some time charters, especially in their Capesize fleet segment, to hedge the volatility of the spot market.

The table listed above shows the latest time charter rates in different vessel types. On a per day basis, Capesizes charter for $36K, though the company was able to achieve rates of $40K-44K for three of its ships. Their strategic, yet opportunistic approach to time charter contracts, make me think that there's a good chance they will outperform the vessel-related figures.

3. I like the very low leverage this company shows, especially if you think the nature of the business it's operating into. In Q1 2021, the company paid $48 million of debt, including a $20 million prepayment. Right now, Genco has $381 million of outstanding debt, which translates to a very decent 54% Debt to Equity ratio. The company currently has a net LTV ratio of 25%, and its goal is to lower it down to less than 20%, by year's end. Genco is currently on negotiations to improve the terms in its credit facility, which will lower their breakeven point even more.

4. I like their forward EBITDA growth, which is coupled with the growth-related investment activity of the company. They don't stop to modernize their fleet, trying to cut operating costs and increase effectiveness. Their 5-year revenue CAGR is reaching 20%, and while not the top among its peers, still represents a fast growing investment option.

Bottom line

I would consider an investment in this company. The favorable market trends are expected to continue, as demand stays high and new vessel supply sits quite low. A potential threat to the company's operating margins is oil's price forecasts, as BofA recently estimated that it may climb to $100/barrel. However, I expect such a development to not affect the company's profitability much. That being said, the company invests in the modernization of its fleet, thus improving its margins. At the same time, Genco's long term goal is to bring its debt down to zero, while right now they have a very decent D/E ratio. The company raised its dividend to $0.05/share recently, though executives didn't hint of this is going to be the new norm from now on. However, in the company's June 2021 presentation it is mentioned that they aim to become a low debt, high dividend yield company, which shouldn't leave income investors indifferent.