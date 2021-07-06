kate_sept2004/E+ via Getty Images

With a growing platform, Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has an upside potential in the stock price. Using my own assumptions and a discounted cash flow model, I obtained a fair price of $121-$161. In my view, most financial advisors will believe that the fair price is closer to $161 because sales growth is expected to be significant from 2021. If real estate agents continue to use Zillow and the housing market continues to perform, Zillow’s share price will most likely increase.

More And More Clients Trust Zillow

Zillow Group, Inc. runs the most visited real estate website in the US. The company and its agents provide buying, selling, financing, and renting services with extreme transparency:

Source: The Zillow 2.0 Opportunity: Replatforming Real Estate (q4cdn.com)

Given the success of other online business models like Uber, Lyft, Amazon, and Airbnb, I see Zillow as a rising opportunity. Users trust the online systems for traveling or to acquire expensive products like cars. The next logical step is buying and selling houses, which is the largest purchase most people ever make:

Source: The Zillow 2.0 Opportunity: Replatforming Real Estate (q4cdn.com)

As of today, many users do trust Zillow. We are talking about 197 million unique users, offering a substantial data advantage. Zillow knows a significant number of clients, sellers, and buyers. Data aggregation will most likely help the company report sales growth:

Our living database of more than 135 million U.S. homes is the result of more than 15 years of substantial investment, sophisticated economic and statistical analysis and complex data aggregation of multiple sources of property, transaction and listing data, including user updates to more than 34 million property records. This data is the foundation of our proprietary Zestimate, Rent Zestimate, Zestimate Forecast and Zillow Home Value Index. In 2019, we released a new, more accurate Zestimate, incorporating key learnings from the two-year, global Zillow Prize competition. The improved Zestimate currently has a median absolute percent error of 1.8% for homes listed for sale and 7.4% for off-market homes. Source: 10-K

That’s not all. Another feature of the company’s most relevant competitive advantages is the Zillow brand. Just remember that “zillow” appears to be more searched than “Real Estate” on Google:

Source: The Zillow 2.0 Opportunity: Replatforming Real Estate (q4cdn.com)

Balance Sheet: Large Amount Of Cash In Hand To Finance Growth

Zillow reports $3.4 billion in cash and $1.29 billion in short-term investments. It means that the company is well equipped to invest in marketing expenses. With more than $5 billion in cash, supporting business growth appears quite easy:

Source: 10-Q

With an asset/liability ratio of 3x, I am not concerned about Zillow’s financial obligations. Zillow reports convertible senior notes worth $1.5 billion and borrowings worth $662 million. The total amount of cash in hand is larger than the financial debt:

Source: 10-Q

My Assumptions In The Most Conservative Scenario

Most investors out there expect Zillow to deliver more than 60% sales growth in 2021. I wanted to be a bit more conservative. In 2021, I decided to use sales growth of 53%. From 2022 to 2025, I assumed sales growth of 53% too. In 2020, the company’s CFO/Sales was between 20% and 10%, but I assumed a conservative ratio of 15%. Take into account that Zillow did not always report positive CFO/Sales. With all these numbers, I obtained a FCF of $315-$1926 million from 2020 to 2025:

Source: Author

Assuming a share price of $117, with a beta of 1.3 and the risk-free rate at 2.46%, I obtained a WACC of 9.7%. Notice that the company does not have a lot of debt. With other assumptions, you may get a different WACC. However, notice that most analysts are getting a WACC that is close to the figure I obtained:

Source: Author

With all these assumptions and the WACC at 9.7%, I used a projection of 5 years. As shown in the image below, the sum of the free cash flows is equal to $3.46 billion. The company’s sales growth is very significant, so I would expect other financial analysts to use a protection of ten years. I did not do so because I want to be conservative in my assumptions:

Source: Author

In my conservative scenario, I used a long-term growth of 4%, a share count of 206 million, and a final FCF of $2 billion. With these assumptions, I obtained a terminal value of $35 billion. In total, the final equity valuation is $121. I obviously believe that the share price is worth more than $121 because a long term growth of 4% is too conservative. Keep in mind that the company currently grows at the double digit:

Source: Author

Best Case Scenario With A Long-Term Growth Rate Of 5.5%

Financial analysts out there believe that sales growth y/y from 2020 to 2023 will be larger than 44%. Taking into account these figures, it appears clear that the long-term growth rate needs to be larger than 4%. I assumed a long-term growth rate of 5.5%, and maintained the WACC at 9.7%. With these new assumptions, I obtained a terminal value of $48 billion, and an implied share price of $161:

Source: ZILLOW GROUP, INC. : Financial Data Forecasts Estimates and Expectations | ZG | US98954M1018 | MarketScreener

Source: Author

Risks From The Housing Market, And The Relationships With Agents

Zillow obtains a significant amount of revenue from real estate agents. The company does not have long term contracts with these partners. If they suddenly decide to work with any competitor of Zillow, the company will most likely see negative sales growth. In this case scenario, I would expect the valuation to decline:

Premier Agent revenue accounted for 31% of total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020. This level of revenue concentration suggests that even modest decreases in individual spending across the real estate partner population, caused by actual or perceived decreases to return on investment, preference for a competitive service, or other factors, could have a significant negative impact on our ability to use proceeds from our Premier Agent business to invest in our other businesses, which we view as a key competitive advantage. Any such decreases in spending could also adversely affect our results of operations. We do not have long-term contracts with most of our real estate partners. Our real estate partners could choose to modify or discontinue their relationships with us with little or no advance notice. Source: 10-K

If there is a price decline in the housing market, Zillow will most likely be affected. According to the company’s most recent annual report, such a decline would force the company to decline its inventory. If the number of assets decrease, I would also expect the company’s valuation to decline:

Home prices can be volatile and the value of our inventory may fluctuate in response to seasonality, consumer demand, changes in economic conditions and other factors, and as a result we may be required to write down our inventory if net realizable value is lower than cost. We regularly review the value of our inventory to determine whether their value has decreased such that it is necessary or appropriate to record a write-down in the relevant accounting period. Such a loss would result in a decrease (increase) in our net income (loss) in the applicable accounting period and would be reflected as a decrease in the value of our inventory on the consolidated balance sheets. If we do not determine that it is appropriate to record a write-down, a property could still decline in value, resulting in reduced return from the property, which would adversely affect our Zillow Offers business and financial results. Source: 10-K

My Take

With significant sales growth expected for the next five years, Zillow is a stock to be followed carefully. I don’t think that the current stock price represents the entire potential of the company’s business model. My DCF model shows that the company’s fair value is somewhere in the upper part of $121-$161. Other Financial analysts who decide to use a projection of more than 5 years may obtain a fair price of more than $161. With that, let’s mention again that I tried to use conservative assumptions.