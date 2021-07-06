Jonathan Kitchen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The commodity bull continued to charge higher in the second quarter. A composite of around thirty commodities that trade on US and UK exchanges moved 10.76% higher for the three-month period that ended on June 30, 2021.

The tidal wave of central bank liquidity and government stimulus that stabilized the financial system as the pandemic took its toll worldwide pushed prices of nearly all asset classes higher. The leading stock market indices reached new record peaks in Q2. Real estate prices soared. Cryptocurrencies experienced a parabolic move that took Bitcoin to over $65,500 and Ethereum above $4,400 per token before becoming falling knives. Commodity prices trended higher in Q2, adding to the Q1 gains. The six-month gain for the asset class was 20.32% as of June 30.

While the Fed continues to characterize rising inflationary pressures as “transitory” or “temporary,” markets across all asset classes sang a different tune over the first half of 2021. As we move forward into Q3 2021, inflationary seeds continue to sprout and thrive in many markets, with the central bank finally acknowledging that it could be the time to start to address increasing prices. At the June 16 FOMC meeting, the Fed appeared to set the stage for tightening credit, and more hawkish messages could emerge when the central bank gathers at its August meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The Fed has used the summer occasion to roll out past changes in monetary policy. In August 2020, the central bank made a not-so-subtle change in inflation targets when it shifted from a 2% rate to an average of 2%. It is still not clear what time period the Fed’s average encompasses.

Meanwhile, the trend is always your best friend in markets. In commodities, it remains bullish. The Invesco DB Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) provides exposure to the asset class without a K-1 for investors. The DB Commodity Index Fund from Invesco (DBC) does issue a K-1 to holders of the ETF product.

All six sectors post gains

Monetary and fiscal policies, booming demand as vaccines create herd immunity to COVID-19, the weather, and a shift in US energy policy created an almost perfect bullish storm for the commodities asset class in the second quarter of 2021. All six sectors posted gains during Q2:

Energy gained 25.08%

Base metals moved 13.26% higher

Soft commodities were up 12%

Grains gained 7.71%

Animal proteins moved 5.09% higher

Precious metals eked out a 1.55% gain

Over the first half of this year, the sectors were all higher than the closing levels at the end of December 2020:

Energy: +52.6%

Animal proteins: + 23.64%

Base metals: + 23.14%

Grains: +14.82%

Soft commodities: +6.5%

Precious metals: +1.25%

Soft commodities and precious metals turned first-quarter losses into six-month gains with the performance in Q2.

Energy leads the way on the upside

Energy commodities led the way on the upside in Q1 and Q2. On his first day in office on January 20, 2021, President Biden canceled the Keystone XL pipeline project that carries crude oil from the Canadian oil sands in Alberta to Steele City, Nebraska, and beyond to the NYMEX delivery point in Cushing, Oklahoma. In Q2, the Biden administration banned fracking and drilling on federal lands in Alaska.

As energy demand boomed as the pandemic risk receded, prices moved higher as US oil and gas output is not keeping pace with requirements. Meanwhile, OPEC+’s production cuts and US energy policy shifted the pricing power of fossil fuels back to the international cartel and Russians, lifting prices. Over the first six months of 2021, energy commodities became a lot more expensive as prices experienced double-digit percentage gains since December 31, 2020:

NYMEX crude oil: +51.42%

Brent crude oil: +44.98%

Gasoline: +58.98%

Heating oil (distillates): +43.42%

Natural gas: +43.76%

Ethanol: +73.06%

NYMEX crude oil rose to the highest price since October 2018.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, NYMEX crude oil futures rose to a high of $74.45 in Q2 and made a higher high at $76.39 in the early days of Q3. The next level of price resistance stands at the October 2018 $76.90 high, which could be a technical gateway to the $100 per barrel level not seen since 2014.

Inventory data has been bullish for crude oil, signifying rising demand and supplies struggling to keep up with growing requirements.

Source: API

The American Petroleum Institute data shows that while gasoline stockpiles grew by 13.866 million barrels during Q2, distillate stocks fell by 5.288 million, and crude oil inventories declined by 42.922 million barrels from April through June.

Source: EIA

The Energy Information Administration said gasoline stocks rose 11.0 million barrels, with respective declines of 6.90 million and 49.5 million barrels of distillates and crude oil. The stocks declined as demand experienced robust growth. Meanwhile, US daily crude oil output rose from 10.9 million barrels per day to 11.1 mbpd from April 2 through June 25. However, they ended Q1 at the same 11.1 mbpd level.

Crude oil production rose to a record high of 13.1 mbpd in March 2020. At 11.1, production was over 15% lower than the peak level. Fundamentals support the rising oil price. As of July 5, the oil market was waiting for work from OPEC+ on production policy for the coming months. OPEC and Russia now have a lot more pricing power because of the shift in US energy policy. The latest news from the cartel was that it would abandon its production policy because of a disagreement between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. While the issue could cause a two mbpd increase in output, the oil price rose by over $1 per barrel on July 5, a federal holiday in the US. August NYMEX futures reached a new high at $76.39 per barrel, only 51 cents below the critical technical resistance level.

Meanwhile, the gasoline and distillate crack spreads rose by 92.07% and 14.69%, respectively, over the first half of 2021. Higher crack spreads are a sign of growing demand for crude oil products.

Natural gas was a bullish beast in Q2. At a time when the price tends to reach a seasonal low, natural gas futures rose to the highest price since December 2018.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that natural gas prices fell to a twenty-five-year low in late June 2020 at $1.432 per MMBtu. One year later, the price reached a peak at $3.814 per MMBtu in late June, the highest price since late 2018 when natural gas peaked at $4.929 per MMBtu. Natural gas broke out above the $3.396 level in June, its technical resistance level, making the next target near the $5 level as the 2021 hurricane season gets underway. Robust demand for LNG is causing the energy commodity’s price to rise. Supplies are not keeping up with the requirements.

Source: EIA

The chart shows that at the end of June, natural gas in storage across the US was 16.6% below the previous year and 5.3% under the five-year average in late June.

Source: CQG

Ethanol’s price rose to a high of $2.48 per gallon wholesale in Q2, the highest level since 2014. Seven years ago, crude oil traded at over $100 per barrel, gasoline was north of $3 per gallon wholesale, and natural gas was above $6 per MMBtu. Increased demand for biofuel under the Biden administration lifted ethanol and other biofuel prices since the start of 2021.

Source: Barchart

Coal was a four-letter word in the energy sector over the past years. The price of thermal coal for delivery in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, rose to the highest price in a decade, since 2011, in Q2.

The trend in energy is higher with all members of the sector participating. The trend is always your best friend in markets.

Precious metals lag

While energy was the best-performing sector, precious metals were the worst, eking out a marginal 1.55% gain. The breakdown in the sector for the metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX futures exchange was:

Gold: +3.37%

Silver: +6.66%

Platinum: -9.93%

Palladium: +6.08%

The results from Q2 pushed the metals up 1.25% over the first six months of the year. Gold, silver, and platinum remain down for the year, while palladium posted a 13.26% gain, lifting the sector into positive territory.

Gold is the leader of the sector. Every dip in gold over the past two decades has been a buying opportunity. In a potentially bullish move for the yellow metal, Basel III, which took effect on June 28, made physical allocated gold bars and coins a zero-weighed asset like cash. Central banks and financial institutions could increase gold purchases over the coming months, given the reclassification. Paper gold, including unallocated metal, ETF/ETN products, and other derivatives, continue to have a higher risk weighting.

Precious metals are in last place in the commodities asset class in Q1 and over the first half of the year. The laggard during one period often becomes the leader during subsequent periods.

Three new record highs in Q2

Three of the commodities that trade on US futures exchanges reached new record highs in the second quarter. All three corrected from the highs.

The most dramatic move came in the illiquid lumber futures arena.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that lumber futures exploded to a high of $1711.20 per 1,000 board feet in mid-May before halving in value by the end of Q2. Lumber would up with a 29.05% loss in Q2. Supply bottlenecks, increased demand for new homes in a booming real estate market, and the prospects for infrastructure rebuilding in the US lifted wood’s price to an unsustainable level. Before 2017, the all-time high was at $493.50. Even after falling below $800, lumber was still well above the pre-2017 peak.

Source: CQG

Palladium, the industrial platinum group metal, moved to a new record peak at $3019 per ounce in mid-May. The price corrected to a low of $2461 in June before settling at $2779.20 per ounce on the nearby NYMEX futures contract on June 30. Palladium cleans toxins from automobile emissions as it is a critical ingredient in catalytic converters. The greener path for US energy pushed the metal’s price to a record high in Q2.

Source: CQG

The new record high with the most wide-ranging implications came in the copper market. As the monthly chart highlights, the nonferrous metal eclipsed the 2011 $4.6595 high and rose to $4.8985 per pound in mid-May. Copper then corrected to a low of $4.0880 in June before settling at the $4.2965 level on June 30, up over 7.5% for the quarter and over 22% over the first half of 2021. LME copper reached a high of $10,720 per ton. Goldman Sachs analysts called copper “the new oil,” citing increasing demand from the green economy and decarbonization could push the price to $14,000 per ton by 2025. Other analysts believe $20,000 per ton could be in the cards. Copper was not even the leader in base metals over the first half of 2021 as the LME aluminum price rose by 28% and LME tin soared by over 55%.

So far in 2021, the Baltic Dry Index, the gasoline crack spread, ethanol, gasoline, LME tin, soybean oil, lean hog futures, and NYMEX crude oil moved over 50% higher. Only lumber and soybean meal posted double-digit percentage losses as we move into the third quarter of a very bullish year for the commodity asset class.

PDBC outperforms the commodities sector- Outlook for Q3 and beyond

Invesco DB Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has $6.271 billion under management, trades an average of over 2.9 million shares each day, and charges a 0.59% management fee. Commodities were 10.76% higher in Q2 and 20.32% above the level at the end of December 2020 on June 30.

Source: Barchart

In Q2, PDBC moved from $17.23 to $20.09 per share or 16.60% higher. Over the first two quarters, PDBC rose by 31.65%, outperforming the asset class as the product has a concentration on energy commodities.

Source: Barchart

The DB Commodity Index Fund from Invesco holds a portfolio of commodity futures contracts with $2.558 billion under management and an average of over 3.1 million shares changing hands each day. DBC’s expense ratio is 0.88%. In Q2, DBC rose from $16.61 to $19.25 per share or 15.89%. Over the first half of 2021, the ETF rose by 30.95%. DBC underperformed PDBC, but both outperformed the overall asset class over the past quarter and the first six months of 2021.

The trend is always your best friend in markets. In commodities, it remains higher as we head into the third quarter with bullish winds in the asset class’s sails.

Subscribers to The Hecht Commodity Report on Seeking Alpha received six robust and comprehensive quarterly reports on the various commodity sectors and a seventh outlining the results of bet bests from the end of Q1 and recommendations for Q2.