Almost three months ago, I recommended purchasing Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT), as I considered the stock too cheap due to the pandemic. I based my thesis on the 7.5% distribution yield of the stock back then and my expectations for material distribution hikes thanks to an expected recovery from the pandemic. I also recommended taking profits near the technical resistance of $12. Since my article, the stock has rallied 30%, much faster than I expected. CRT may rally even further in the short term thanks to its strong momentum but it has become less attractive than it was a few months ago. Therefore, I recommend taking profits around $12 and waiting on the sidelines to repurchase the stock.

Business overview

CRT is an oil and gas trust, which was set up in 1991 by XTO Energy. It has a 90% net profit interest in producing properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico as well as a 75% net profit interest in working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma. A working interest property is one in which the trust is subject to all the production expenses and development costs related to the property.

Just like all the oil and gas producers, CRT was severely beaten by the coronavirus crisis last year. The global demand for oil products plunged from 100.9 million barrels per day in 2019 to 92.3 million barrels per day in 2020. In addition, the price of oil collapsed to negative territory for the first time in history. As a result, CRT offered a 10-year low annual distribution of $0.77 per unit last year, which was 11% lower than the annual distribution of $0.88 in 2019.

The price of oil has recovered this year, as the market expects the massive distribution of vaccines worldwide to put the pandemic under control. The price of oil has also greatly benefited from the unprecedented production cuts of OPEC and Russia in response to the pandemic. It is also worth noting that all the oil producers drastically cut their investments in new projects last year and thus there are some concerns that global oil production may lag global oil demand in the next few years. All these factors have led the price of oil to rally to a 3-year high of $75 lately.

The strong momentum of the price of oil is likely to remain in place in the near term thanks to the compliance of OPEC members and Russia to their quotas, the enthusiasm of the market over the recovery from the pandemic and the lack of new growth projects in the oil industry, which will take their toll on future oil production. However, it is prudent not to expect the price of oil to rally much higher than the current level of $75.

OPEC has historically tried to put a ceiling of $80 at the oil price in order to discourage investment in alternative energy sources. Such a ceiling is much more relevant nowadays, given the unprecedented shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources. If the price of oil continues to rally, the shift from fossil fuels to clean energy sources will accelerate even more. Such a development will certainly be detrimental to the members of OPEC in the long run. Therefore, OPEC has good reasons for putting a ceiling to the oil price.

Distribution

CRT offers a different distribution every month, depending on its production level and its average realized oil and gas prices. When I recommended purchasing CRT in April, the price of oil had already recovered to pre-COVID levels but the trust had offered distributions of only $0.17 per unit in the first three months of this year. Those distributions were corresponding to an annualized distribution of $0.68, which was 12% lower than the 10-year low distribution of $0.77 per unit in 2020.

However, as expected, CRT has finally benefited from the rally of the oil price and thus it has pronouncedly raised its distribution in recent months. In the first six months of the year, the trust has offered total distributions of $0.45. These distributions correspond to an annualized yield of 8.0%. This yield is attractive on the surface but investors should not rush to draw conclusions without deeper examination.

First of all, the price of oil is highly cyclical due to the dramatic swings in the relationship between the supply and demand in the oil market. Now that the oil price has rallied to a 3-year high, it is probably at the upper part of its cycle and hence investors should not expect much more upside. Instead, they should be prepared for significant downside at some point in the upcoming years due to the ongoing transition towards renewable energy sources.

Moreover, CRT has static assets. This means that the trust cannot add new properties in its asset portfolio. This is a striking difference between the trust and the well-known oil producers, such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), which invest in new assets every year in order to replenish their reserves. CRT has static assets and hence its production decreases over time due to the natural decline of its fields. The trust has stated that it expects its annual production to decrease 6%-8% per year on average in the long run.

On the bright side, the average daily production of oil of CRT has remained essentially flat over the last eight years. On the other hand, its average daily production of gas has decreased 34% over the last eight years (5.0% per year on average), from 5,115 Mcf in 2012 to 3,391 Mcf in 2020. This is a significant risk factor and hence investors should invest in CRT only when they have a wide margin of safety.

To sum up, the monthly distributions of CRT in the first six months of the year correspond to an annualized yield of 8.0%. Even better, given the markedly low distributions in the first three months and the steep rally of the oil price in recent months, the annual yield is likely to turn out even higher at the end of the year. However, investors should realize that the price of oil is much closer to the upper limit of its cycle than its bottom and hence they should be prepared for significant downside whenever the next downcycle begins. In addition, CRT has static assets and hence its production is poised to decline in the long run. Due to these two headwinds, investors should probably take their profits on CRT around its technical resistance of $12 and wait on the sidelines for a much lower entry point, in the next downcycle of the energy market. The appropriate new entry point will depend on the prevailing conditions in the energy market and the production level of CRT.

Final thoughts

I first recommended purchasing CRT about a year ago, stating that it could double within the next two years. Since that article, the stock has rallied 60% and has offered a 10.6% distribution yield on cost for a total return of 71%. However, due to the natural decline of its production and the high cyclicality of the energy market, CRT is not a buy-and-hold forever stock. In addition, it is impossible to call the precise top and bottom of the energy market. Given the current status of the energy market, the odds favor taking profits on CRT and waiting for the next downcycle to repurchase this high-yield trust.