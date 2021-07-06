Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) is a microcap communication and compliance business with a record of high revenue growth, historically fuelled by fragmented market consolidation. In the past five years, the company doubled its revenue and quadrupled its tangible book value per share. Its secret of success is no secret at all; ISDR targets a market niche left behind by its larger competitors who saw higher margins in serving more prominent clients. The company has historically competed on price, making its products popular among smaller firms with limited budgets.

Our Neutral rating captures ISDR's communications segment's revenue momentum, weighted against high valuation, low barriers to entry, lack of competitive moat, softness in financial market activity in Q2, and strategic shift away from back-office automation, shrinking total addressable market.

Business Lines

ISDR has a multifaceted product catalog, mostly a culmination of a series of acquisitions across the years, reporting its operations in two segments:

Source: Company filings

Compliance

Compliance segment revenue is driven by SEC requirements on quarterly and annual reports, taxonomy mapping, formatting, AGMs, and transfer agency services. The company runs a cloud-based platform that streamlines the inline tagging of XBRL files, the file format required by the SEC.

Other than the fluctuations of transfer agency fees, which are largely bound to M&A and IPO activity, these services are, in theory, steady and recurring, providing revenue visibility. This is the case for many of ISDR's peers, such as Workiva (WK), BlackLine (BL), and the compliance line of Broadridge (BR). However, most of ISDR's compliance revenue, which sums to $6.7 million annually, comes from transactional services such as editing, consulting, financial printing, and transfer agency services instead of platform subscription revenue. Transactional revenues tend to fluctuate quarter over quarter, fogging revenue trajectory, which, in my opinion, forms the basis of the reg-tech sector's high valuation multiples, weakening the case for the price premium bestowed on ISDR in line with its peers.

Another reason for the reg-tech sector's high valuation is the land-and-expand strategy, which entails boarding a client for one service, demonstrating the value of back-office process automation before cross-selling additional products. ISDR management recently stated that it is redefining itself as a communications company, translating to smaller cross-selling opportunities.

The company's only reason for shifting its services' focus is the segment's disappointing performance, pointing to an uninspired value-added service within this business division. ISDR's late adoption of iXBRL for its SEC filings also speaks volumes of the fashion of its catalog. Workiva, for example, has been using iXBRL since Q3 2016, even before it became a requirement, while ISDR barely missed the deadline two weeks ago. In 2020, compliance revenue declined 6%. Although the segment's revenue increased 12% in Q1, this growth was due to higher transfer agent and printed proxy services, which tend to fluctuate quarter over quarter.

Even though the company has shifted its strategy into becoming a corporate communications service provider, it is still enjoying reg-tech companies' multiples, which tend to be high because of cross-selling opportunities, M&A prospects, revenue visibility, and market size.

Communications

Demand for communications services is profit-driven rather than compliance-bound, allowing companies to communicate their stories to stakeholders. Services include newswire, earnings calls, and newsroom website development.

We see strong momentum in the communications business, supported by increasing interest in AccessWire and higher demand for remote-work solutions from private companies in a post-pandemic world. The total number of clients is 3,511, up 27% from last year, with private companies contributing to 91% of this growth. ISDR's client base now consists predominantly of private firms who are often not SEC-regulated, naturally forming a base for the communications segment.

Source: Company filings

Revenue and Profitability Trends

ISDR had a great Q1 this year, with revenue increasing ~24% on a YoY basis. However, we don't see sustained momentum at these levels. Growth will likely be softer as we advance this year. The graph below shows that the Q1 YoY comparison incorporates a pre-remote-work environment that doesn't reflect today's realities. Moreover, Q1 last year was a soft quarter, hit by the initial shock at the pandemic onset, exacerbating the YoY growth rate comparison this year.

The next quarterly release will stack against Q2 last year, which incorporates higher revenue levels related to digitalization trends seen during the pandemic and still enjoyed today. Thus, while we are glad to see ISDR's clients sticking to digital remote work solutions, we don't see catalysts sustaining the growth levels seen in Q1.

Source: Graph created by the author

We see momentum in the number of private companies boarding on the ISDR communications platform. Higher engagement stemming from digitalization trends pushed average revenue per user from $6000 to $7600. ISDR clients are increasingly subscribing to its virtual communication solutions, perhaps reflecting a permanent shift in the way companies conduct business.

On the other hand, financial activity in the second quarter was smaller than Q1, as manifested in the number of SPAC deals fees for Citi (C), Goldman Sachs (GS), and Credit Suisse (CS), which decreased 96%, 95%, and 85%, respectively, in the second quarter to June 15. Unlike its peers, most of ISDR's compliance revenue is related to transaction services bound to the level of financial activity, which doesn't bode well for the company, especially given its current valuation.

M&A is at the core of ISDR's growth strategy benefiting from a fragmented communications and compliance market. However, this strategy made more sense when the company focused on Backoffice business automation, where cross-selling and vertical expansion opportunities are higher. Also, there is always a risk that the company pays too much in a particular transaction.

The company recently announced it is introducing new in-house-developed services in the communications segment. We were expecting these products in the first half of this year, but it seems we'll have to wait a few months more. This is something to watch because it will demonstrate ISDR's innovation capabilities or lack thereof, gauging management's decision-making prowess.

Below is a summary of acquisitions graphed against consolidated annual revenue. (I might have missed a few transactions. If so, please drop a line in the comment section).

Source: YCharts, ISDR financial statements. Graph edited by the author.

Catalysts

A short-term catalyst for the second quarter of 2021 is the Inline XBRL inline tagging SEC requirements, whose deadline for non-accelerated filers was June 15, 2021. Many publicly traded companies, especially those in the microcap space where ISDR has a leading position, were non-compliant with the Inline XBRL requirements, as seen from their latest financial reports. Now that the deadline is over, I expect these companies to scurry looking for Compliance service providers such as ISDR to help them with this issue. However, the company states that a number of its clients have already implemented iXBRL; thus, growth in this segment should mainly stem from new clients.

ISDR doesn't have the ISO 27001 cybersecurity certificate, an industry standard for reg-tech companies. This creates an obstacle for boarding new customers who worry about the detrimental effects of data leaks. Cyberattacks and data leaks can cause financial harm to these companies. However, as the adage goes, with every risk, there is an opportunity. As the company continues to invest in its infrastructure, it steps closer to obtaining the certificate. This is probably the management's plan, given the team's experience in the industry.

Valuation and Growth

ISDR sells at 35x GAAP forward PE multiple, slightly above the sector average of 32x. Seeking Alpha's Quant scoreboard shows a bullish Value metric, reflecting an absence of debt, and subsequently, reasonable enterprise value multiples. Still, the value metric has the lowest grade on the quant matrix.

ISDR's valuation reflects investors' optimism over growth potential as management consolidates new businesses under its umbrella. M&A has been and continues to be the core of ISDR's growth strategy. ISDR's financial position has never been stronger. The company ended Q1 with a record $20 million in cash, $3 million accounts receivables, and zero debt, providing the company with the liquidity it needs if M&A opportunities present themselves in the fragmented corporate communications market. However, we are discouraged from the weak internal development efforts until now and the risks around M&A-based growth strategy.

We are looking forward to the company's new in-house-developed product launches in the coming few months, which will shed light on the company's innovation capabilities.

Summary

ISDR growth in the past two years stemmed from the acquisition of VMP and FSCwire combined with organic growth as companies scurried to find digital communication solutions in the aftermath of COVID.

However, we don't see strong catalysts sustaining revenue growth levels, especially those seen in Q1 this year. We believe next-quarter results will reflect a softer growth, consistent with a historical average near low double-digit rates, mirroring the momentum in AccessWire, and to a lesser extent, demand for virtual communications weighted against softer demand in the compliance segment.