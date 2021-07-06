alexsl/iStock via Getty Images

Earnings of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYSE:CUBI) will likely benefit from management's efforts and initiatives this year. Customers Bancorp plans to expand its market presence and shift its loan mix towards higher-yielding assets, which will boost the net interest income. Moreover, the remaining unamortized Paycheck Protection Program fees will likely drive net interest income this year. Further, there's plenty of room to reduce the deposit cost. Overall, I'm expecting Customers Bancorp to report earnings of $4.96 per share in the last three quarters of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $5.97 per share, up 60% year-over-year. The year-end target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. Therefore, I'm adopting a bullish rating on Customers Bancorp.

Initiatives and Efforts to Drive Net Interest Income

Customers Bancorp’s net interest income will likely jump this year before returning to a more normal level in 2022. The following factors will likely boost the net interest income this year.

Fees on the Paycheck Protection Program loans. A change in the loan mix. Reduction in deposit cost. Expansion in new and existing markets.

The above-mentioned factors are discussed in greater detail below.

Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans totaled $5.2 billion at the end of March 2021, representing a massive 32% of total loans. As can be calculated from details given in the first quarter’s investor presentation and conference call, PPP fees totaling around $300 million remained to be realized at the end of the last quarter. The management expects to realize a majority of the fees in 2021 because the unamortized fees are booked at the time of loan forgiveness. As a result, I’m expecting the net interest income to jump up in 2021 before declining in 2022.

Moreover, the management mentioned in the presentation that it plans to reduce its exposure to commercial loans to mortgage companies. In lieu of these loans, the management hopes to extend credit to higher-yielding borrowers, including commercial and industrial clients and consumers. This expected change in loan mix will likely boost the average portfolio yield, thereby driving up the net interest income.

Further, the deposit cost has plenty of room to decline. The company reported an average cost of deposit of 0.53% in the first quarter, as mentioned in the presentation. The management plans to bring down this cost of deposit to less than 40 basis points in the second quarter of 2021. Considering the low interest-rate environment, a target of less than 40 basis points is easily achievable.

The management mentioned in the presentation that it expects the net interest margin to expand to between 3.1% to 3.3% by the fourth quarter of 2021 from 3.0% in the first quarter of 2021. The management’s expectation appears unrealistically optimistic because of the low interest-rate environment. The maturity of loans and reinvestment of cash flows from those loans at lower rates will likely constrain the net interest margin this year. As a result, I'm expecting the margin to average at around only 3.02% this year.

The management's expansion plans will likely further support the net interest income. As recently announced, the next phase of the expansion plan includes new offices in Orlando, FL, and Dallas, TX. Additionally, the company plans to extend its presence in existing markets in the Midwest. Further, as is apparent from recent press releases, Customers Bancorp has recently expanded its team, particularly the senior management. Moreover, there is hope that the company will be able to convert some of its PPP customers into regular customers. As mentioned in the presentation, the management is taking concrete steps to convert new PPP customers by cross-selling products and services.

Considering the expansionary efforts and PPP forgiveness, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to decrease by only 8.9% by the end of December 2021 from the end of March 2021. For 2022, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to increase by 4.1% year-over-year. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items. I have mostly relied on management’s guidance for the deposit estimate given below.

Expecting 2021 Earnings of $5.97 per Share

The recognition of remaining PPP fees, loan mix change, expansionary efforts, and efforts to reduce the deposit cost will likely drive earnings this year. Moreover, the provision expense will likely remain subdued this year as Customers Bancorp has already built up a high level of allowances for loan losses. Further, the portfolio’s credit risk has substantially subsided as the economy has reopened. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $4.96 per share in the last three quarters of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $5.97 per share, up 60% year-over-year.

For 2022, I’m expecting the earnings to be lower because of lower PPP fees. I’m anticipating earnings of around $5.64 per share for next year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

I have substantially increased my earnings estimate from the previous estimate given in my last report because the impact of management’s efforts has positively surprised me so far. I underestimated the management’s capabilities in my last report.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and new variants.

P/E Multiple Valuation Method Suggests a High Price Upside

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Customers Bancorp. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.04 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $34.4 gives a target price of $35.9 for the end of 2021. This price target implies an 8.9% downside from the July 2 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 11.1x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $5.64 gives a target price of $62.8 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 59.5% upside from the July 2 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $49.3, which implies a 25.3% upside from the current market price. Hence, I’m adopting a bullish rating on Customers Bancorp. Please note that the company does not currently pay a dividend.

I like Customers Bancorp because its management has several workable plans to boost its earnings. Further, the stock appears to be trading at an attractive level that provides a high price upside.