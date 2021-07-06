RichLegg/E+ via Getty Images

A few days ago, BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) reported its first quarter results for the fiscal year 2022.

The expectations were quite low and the Canadian firm actually met them; however, the numbers show unequivocally that BB’s business is rapidly deteriorating. Somehow, this company is always in re-organizational mode, with divisions that change both directors and internal structure every year. This results in their inability to draw a clear picture of the real long-term strategy.

This time they presented the results on the basis of three different, brand-new business divisions, each having not only its own revenue figure, but also a gross margin number. That is better, if compared to their previous reporting practices, which I considered quite obscure. However, no information was given about specific profitability per segment and that is the most important metric in order to understand the potential of each division.

Another Disappointing Quarter

Q1/2022 sales came in at $174M (GAAP) vs $206M in Q1/2021.

It’s worth mentioning that, a year ago, BB recognized $8M of deferred revenue acquired, so that Non-GAAP revenue was $214M. In Q2/22, they didn’t recognize any deferred revenue, but it’s safe to assume that there would be roughly $4M of Non-GAAP revenue to add. Overall, we are talking about a top-line decrease of about 17% YoY! Moreover, Q1/2021 was already a horrible quarter, which means the comparison should have been favorable this time.

Licensing was down more than 50% YoY because of a pending negotiation of a large part of the company’s patents (I will come back to this later), but the core business performance was poor too.

This part is now made of the IoT and Cyber Security divisions: IoT posted sales for $43M, while Cyber Security revenue came in at $107M.

Last year, these two segments were counted as a sole entity, so we don’t have comparative measures. However, per CEO John Chen’s words, IoT grew by 48% YoY: that means the Cyber Security division in Q1/22 fell to $107M from about $127M one year ago. As all the deferred revenue acquired belongs to this segment, the Non-GAAP top line declined by roughly 18% YoY, from $135M to $111M: please note that this underperformance came during an exceptional year for the cybersecurity business as a whole! Cylance, for example, the crown jewel of BB’s cybersecurity offer, fell off the radar in the last release: less than three years ago, BB paid around $1.5B (in cash!) to acquire this company. How did it perform during this last stellar year? Unfortunately, we won’t know.

Overall, BB’s shareholders can only hope in the IoT division for future growth, with interesting products like QNX or IVY. Nevertheless, this is the smallest segment with a top-line run rate of less than $200M yearly (and probably unprofitable), while BB’s market value is close to $7B at the time I am writing this.

Moreover, the Canadian company started to burn its cushion of cash: FCF was negative for $35M in the first quarter. It’s worth mentioning that, last year, the cash from operations was at a similar level (see the picture below) and, at the end of the year, BB managed to catch up (plus $77M of FCF in the whole fiscal year), but it’s also worth considering that, in the last 9 months of FY2021, Licensing revenue came in at $214m. This is the section of BB’s business with the highest margin (86% as of the last read), therefore its contribution to the company’s cash flow should be significant.

This year, Licensing is not out of the woods and, in the next 9 months, revenue from this segment will fall to probably less than half the level of the previous year, due to a negotiation for the sale of a patent. I think it makes sense to briefly talk about this negotiation because, honestly, I have never witnessed a similar situation. During the cc, management reassured that they are entering the final stage of the negotiation, but, frankly speaking, we don’t know who the bidder is, we know neither the terms of the deal nor the figures, of course, but we know that this process is causing the sales of the segment to crater. There is a simple question here: why?

Why on hearth should a business be heavily impacted by a possible sale? What’s the relation? The negotiation should be at a higher level, involving a few decision makers, it should not impact the operating line at all. In short, I personally don’t buy this explanation. It seems more like an excuse to justify a poor performance rather than a real circumstance. I could be wrong, of course!

The Chance for a (Much Needed) Capital Raise

So far, I enumerated several reasons why BB is an easy "fold" for investors.

Nevertheless, there is a significant bullish point to consider (although admittedly a quite speculative one).

Since the beginning of the year, in fact, BB has officially entered the group of meme stocks.

Wall Street Bets Forum’s fans targeted the Canadian company, although at a significantly lower degree then other famous picks like GME or AMC.

Nevertheless, BB’s stock price is still considerably higher than what it would be without the persistent trades of the so-called apes (even though much cheaper than the excesses reached during last January).

This obviously brings an opportunity: if BB raises capital by issuing shares at the current overvaluation, those resources could be (in theory) fruitfully deployed towards some good acquisitions.

Yes, it’s true that, at the moment, there are not a lot of bargains, but, with a price of roughly 8 times the annual sales, a P/B ratio at almost 5, no profit and no growth, BB is also very expensive: better to make the most of it now while the apes still support the stock.

Bottom Line

BlackBerry posted another negative quarter, which marked an even lower top-line number in the company’s history.

Regardless of the narrative surrounding the stock, partially fed by management’ comments and announcements, the real business keeps on declining fast.

On top of that, the company is unprofitable.

With these premises, it’s hard to consider the current double-digit stock price to be fair, while it’s fueled by the apes of WSB.

However, as absurd as it may sound, the support that BB’s market cap is receiving by the meme trades brings a significant opportunity for the company.

In fact, it is now relatively easy for the Canadian firm to issue cheap capital and seek a meaningful acquisition. No one knows how long this window of opportunity will last, but it would be better for the management to realize that and act as soon as possible.

It goes without saying that this stock is a highly speculative buy at the current price: however BB's shareholders should hold, unless they have a significant exposure (let's say more than 10% of their entire equity portfolio).