njpPhoto/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Less than a year ago I wrote my first article on Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY), the holding company for Kearny Bank, citing a famous quote by Peter Lynch, the legendary manager of Fidelity's Magellan Fund, "Invest in what you know." In a 13 year tenure (from 1977-1990) as head of Magellan, the fund averaged annual growth of 29.2% per year, almost double the return of the S&P 500. And, the assets under his management grew from ~$20 million to nearly $14 billion.

Well, I knew a bit about Kearny Bank since I've had a Home Equity Line Of Credit (or HELOC) with the bank (and its predecessor, Pulaski Savings Bank) for more than two decades. In fact, the only reason I knew about Pulaski was because I saw an ad in a local newspaper promoting their HELOC at a rate of Prime minus 0.625%, 0.125% better than my current lender. It may not sound like much, but I am still a firm believer in a quote sometimes attributed to Ben Franklin, "A penny saved is a penny earned".

But I digress. Before even considering Kearny as an investment, I knew a bit about the bank as a customer. And, most of what I knew about this community bank was positive. The convenient lobby hours, no fee ATMs, drive through locations (similar to the one shown above), helpful and friendly tellers... But what I really liked was that HELOC rate and the unlimited free checks to draw on the account, and their willingness to extend the maturity for another 15 years. Although the checks initially required a $500 minimum draw, that requirement was withdrawn a few years later, making the account even more attractive.

There were also all the trappings of a small town community bank. In the lobby there was always a small table set up where some local professional had left pens, candy or calendars promoting their area of expertise. Then, of course, there was its support of all sorts of local community activities, and especially, charities. There are rarely times when I walk into the branch that it isn't collecting for some charity or having some sort of contest or drawing or give-away. One of my favorites is encouraging - and rewarding - young kids to start saving accounts.

Kearny Bank Pays for A's Good grades pay off in life and at Kearny Bank. Students K–12 with an existing or new Kid‘s Club account can earn $1 for every A on their current report card.

I still remember my first savings account from the early 1950's when I saw this extra $0.04 showing up in my passbook. I hadn't a clue what it was, or what "INT" even meant. And, when I was told it was because they were paying me to keep my money with them, I was hooked. It would be quite a few years before I would learn the Ben Franklin quote, “Watch the pennies and the dollars will take care of themselves.” Old Ben had it right, and for multiple reasons, he earned his place on the $100 bill.

While these probably aren't the best reasons to invest in Kearny Financial, if they help the bank acquire and hold onto loyal customers, it doesn't hurt. And all things being relatively equal, I will remain a loyal customer. So, why am I writing about Kearny? Last year Seeking Alpha created an "Undercovered Stocks" category, encouraging contributors to write about often overlooked opportunities. I was surprised to see Kearny on the list, didn't think of it as a public company and had never thought of it as an investment.

As to being undercovered, well, there hadn't been an article about it in five years, and more importantly, I was looking for a dividend idea where I could put some of my excess cash to use.

The Dividend

My only regret is that I didn't invest a lot more in Kearny back in November when I wrote:

...Like many investors my age, I am very interested in dividend income, dividend yield and the company's ability to maintain and grow the dividend. With Kearny, the recent surge in the share price has pushed the closing price up to $9.285 as of Monday, November 9th. That places the forward yield just below 3.5%, and many investors will find that rate too low to be attractive. Other investors may consider the dividend history too short, or the payouts too inconsistent and erratic. ... ... I have taken a small position in Kearny Bank. It's partly because I liked the local branch, partly because I like the current dividend yield and partly because I like the prospect of seeing the dividend grow significantly over the next few years.

As I was writing the article, the price was $9.285, although the price at publication was $9.54. Since then, the price had moved up to a high of $13.67, and closed this past week at $11.97. And the quarterly dividend, the reason I was attracted to the stock, has been increased twice since that article was published. First, from $0.08 to $0.09 in calendar Q1 and then to $0.10 in Q2. The forward yield based on the $11.97 closing price is still a somewhat low 3.3%.

To be clear, the dividend has had an erratic history. When it first started being paid in 2005, it was a fairly constant quarterly dividend of $0.05 until 2012, when it was cut to zero. It wouldn't be restored until Q3 of 2015 when it was resumed at $0.02. It remained at that level through the end of 2016. It was then increased to $0.03 for five quarters, with an additional special dividend payment of $0.12 in October of 2017. In the second quarter of 2018 it was increased to $0.04 for two quarters, followed by another special dividend in Q3 - this time for $0.16 - before finishing the year with a quarterly payment dividend payment of $0.05.

While there have been no more special dividends the past few years, the regular quarterly dividend was increased to $0.06 for the first three quarters of 2019, before another increase to $0.07. Last year there were four payments of $0.08 followed by the two previously mentioned payments of $0.09 and $0.10. Based on the erratic increases in the dividend, it is difficult to forecast how soon, or by how much, the dividend will again be increased.

Stock Buybacks

What I do know is that the bank is likely to be generating more than enough cash to continue increasing the dividend. Not only has Kearny generated $0.20 in earnings each of the past two quarters, but it has also been making acquisitions and buying back shares. Following a cash and stock transaction last year to acquire another New Jersey bank, the shares outstanding have quickly been reduced to the pre-acquisition levels via stock repurchases. And, following the completion of that repurchase, which was for 5% of the outstanding shares, Kearny simultaneously announced a new repurchase program to buy an additional 5% of the outstanding shares.

While stock buybacks are not directly tied to dividend payouts, having fewer shares outstanding should allow the dividend to be increased without increasing the portion of earnings used to pay those increased dividends. More importantly, it would be unlikely for management to jeopardize dividend payments if using cash to continue purchasing shares negatively impacts the dividend coverage.

Looking Forward

Considering how well Kearny has performed during the COVID-19 pandemic, I expect to see them continuing to thrive as the economy improves. This means higher dividends, more share buybacks, and an increasing share price. For these reasons, despite the increase in price since my previous article, I am increasing my rating to Very Bullish and increasing my position.

One final note. Two days after that previous article was published, it was announced that Kearny Bank’s parent company, Kearny Financial Corp., has been named to a prestigious, annual list of the world’s 100 fastest growing companies, as determined by Fortune magazine. One of only two New Jersey-based companies on the list, Kearny Financial Corp. placed 84th, up from 98th on Fortune’s 2019 list.

Companies on the list were ranked based on a formula of three-year annual revenue and earnings growth rates, and three-year annualized total return. Kearny Financial Corp. posted revenue growth of 24% and earnings per share growth of 37%.

Not bad for a bank I would never have thought about if it hadn't been for that 0.125% savings on my HELOC and Seeking Alpha's inclusion on its undercovered stock list.