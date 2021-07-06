Dan Kitwood/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

In my previous article from 30th September last year on CK Hutchison Holdings (OTCPK:CKHUY) titled “Great Value At Present Level”, I gave a bullish call on the counter.

It has gone up 32.7% since that time. This compares with the Hang Seng Index, which is up only 22.9%.

This conglomerate is still trading at a large discount to its net book value. Even after the increase in the share price that we have seen, it is still trading at a price to book value at an attractive ratio of just 0.48.

The yield has compressed as a result of the increase in the price, and now sits at 3.8%. With no particular catalyst to improve the yield, I change my stance to Hold from Buy.

Let us first start by going through their last financial report.

2020 Financials for the Group

CKHUY showed good resilience in 2020, despite the pandemic, with a 10% drop in revenue from HKD 439.8 billion to HKD 403.8 billion.

Net profit after taxes attributable to shareholders was HKD 29.1 billion, compared to HKD 39.8 billion in 2019. This translates to an EPS of HKD 7.56 compared to HKD 10.33 per share in 2019. The P/E is 8.0.

Cash flow grew by 29% year on year.

It is truly a global operation, which we can see from the geographical distribution of their revenue and EBITDA.

Source: Data from CKHUY 2020 Annual Report

For those not familiar with their business, you might wrongfully assume that this company listed in Hong Kong must have the majority of its business in China and Hong Kong. But that is not the case, as we can clearly see above.

We will dissect the results in their different division within the group. Bear in mind that CKHUY reports only EBITDA numbers as opposed to net profit for each division. Amortization, depreciation, and taxes are dealt with at the group level.

That is, in my opinion, a pity because a breakdown of net profit and ROE for each division would give investors a better understanding of how profitable the various segments of their business really are.

Telecommunications

Source: CKHUY 2020 Annual Report

The telecom division consists of CK Hutchison Group Telecom Holdings and Hutchison Asia Telecommunications. In July 2019, the Group formed a new wholly-owned holding company, CK Hutchison Group Telecom to consolidate the 3 Group businesses in Europe. In addition to this, they also own a 66% interest in Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings (0215.HK) listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

EBITDA for the telecom division was HKD 50.5 billion in 2020, compared to HKD 37.4 billion the previous year.

The reason for this large increase in the EBIDTA was the disposal of its interest in its European telecom tower assets in six countries at a price of €10 billion that took place last year. This sale resulted in a gain of HKD 16.6 billion in 2020. The bulk of the profit will be accounted for this year after completion takes place.

Infrastructure

Source: CKHUY 2020 Annual Report

The infrastructure division comprises a 75.7% interest in CK Infrastructure Holdings (1038.HK) listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It owns and operates mostly utilities and waterworks. They do also have rail service in the UK, toll roads and bridges in China, and a manufacturing company of cement and building materials in Hong Kong. All these assets and operations are spread throughout Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and P.R.C.

As expected, this division did well despite the pandemic. Demand for water and energy changes less even during external shocks to the economy.

EBITDA for the infrastructure division was HKD 29.1 billion in 2020, compared to HKD 28.5 billion the previous year.

Retail

Source: CKHUY 2020 Annual Report

This is the world’s largest international health and beauty retailer with 139 million loyalty members. It operates 12 retail brands with 16,167 stores in 27 markets worldwide.

Sales were negatively impacted during the first half, but picked up nicely in the second half of the year when EBITDA increased by 12% when compared to the second half of 2019. They are aggressively driving sales online in combination with the sales in stores. This acceleration in their digital transformation increased online sales by 90% in 2020.

EBITDA for the Retail division was HKD 14.4 billion in 2020, compared to HKD 16.9 billion the previous year.

Finance and others

Source: CKHUY 2020 Annual Report

This division includes returns earned on the Group’s holdings of cash and liquid investments, such as Hutchison Whampoa (China) Limited, listed associate company “TOM Group“, the Marionnaud businesses, listed associate CK Life Sciences Group, and listed subsidiary, Hutchison Telecommunications Australia.

TOM Group Limited (HK.2382) listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange is a Chinese-language media company in the Greater China region, with business interests across markets in Mainland China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. Its business covers four media sectors, Internet, Outdoor, Publishing, and Television and Entertainment. It has a market capitalization of HKD 2.2 billion. For the fiscal year ended 31st December 2020, it had a net loss of HKD 1.1 billion.

Marionnaud businesses is a French perfume manufacturer. Very little information is available about this business.

More interesting is CK Life Sciences Group, also listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HK.0775). It is engaged in R&D, manufacturing, and sale of products that falls under the categories of nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture-related products. For the fiscal year ended 31st December 2020, it fared a lot better than TOM Group, as it reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of HKD 125 million. Small money for CKHUY, but since their co-chairman Victor Li is spending time on this, they must think that it has some interesting prospects.

The most interesting product seems to be the R&D, which is put into a vaccine that stimulates the immune system to fight a form of skin cancer. Their US subsidiary, Polynoma LLC is developing a proprietary therapeutic cancer vaccine for the treatment of melanoma, which is a form of skin cancer. It has been granted a US FDA Fast Track designation.

EBITDA for the Finance division was HKD 15.0 billion in 2020, compared to HKD 12.6 billion the previous year.

Ports and related services

Source: CKHUY 2020 Annual Report

CKHUY is the world’s leading port investor, developer, and operator. The Group’s ports division holds interests in 52 ports in 26 countries. That included operation in six of the 10 busiest container ports in the world.

With its 283 operational berths, the division handled a total throughput of 83.7 million TEUs in 2020. Total volume has not been growing recently, at it is actually down from 84.6 million TEUs, which they handled in 2018.

EBITDA for the Ports division was HKD 10.9 billion in 2020, compared to HKD 13.4 billion the previous year.

Energy

Source: CKHUY 2020 Annual Report

This division was basically CKHUY's interest in Husky Energy in Canada. Last year, it agreed to merge with Cenovus Energy (CVE) which is an integrated oil and gas company also based in Canada. Husky was then delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange and CKHUY now holds about 15.7% of Cenovus Energy. They also have warrants enabling them to increase the stake a further 1.08%. The results for the Group as reported in 2020 represent the Group’s 40.29% share of Husky’s results for the year.

EBITDA for the Energy division was a loss of HKD 23.0 billion in 2020, compared to a profit of HKD 3.1 billion the previous year.

This business has not been good for the group. They recorded impairment and other charges of HKD 24.9 billion in 2020 and also HKD 6.0 billion in 2019. I know these are non-cash items, but it is not a good sign when you have to make such large impairments.

But that is all in the past. There are plenty of very bullish calls here on SA on CVE. The most recent being an article by HFI Research, titled “Cenovus Energy Continue To Be Incredibly Undervalued”.

Returning capital to shareholders

As we reported earlier in the telecom section, the sale of the telecom towers generated a profit of HKD 16.6 billion.

I would have expected them to return a small portion of that to the shareholders in the form of an extraordinary dividend. When large corporations have such non-reoccurring profits, some of them are distributing part of this as an extraordinary dividend. Rio Tinto (RIO) comes to mind as one example of this. When they sold off their coal division in 2018 they rewarded their shareholders with two bonus dividend payments on top of their usual interim and final dividend, in effect nearly doubling their total dividend paid for that year.

CKHUY has a different plan, as they want to keep the money within the company and plow it back into the business. During the conference call held on 18th March to analysts and investors, Chairman Victor Li had the following to say about their plans for future capital allocation.

Question from (unnamed) analysts:

What will be your priority in terms of capital allocation?”

Reply from Chairman Li:

The first priority will be to open some more retail stores, that have quick payback, and we will engage in some market consolidation within the telecom sector, and we will do other activities which are earnings and cash flow accretive. Part of the capital will be allocated to some share buyback. The timing will depend on the closing of the (sale of telecom) tower deal.”

The dividend for 2020 was HKD 2.314 per share. Their payout ratio is rather low at 31% of earnings. With the increase we have seen in the price, that leaves us with a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is acceptable, but not something I would get excited about.

I keep reminding my readers that there are only two ways shareholders can get remunerated. The first is an increase in the share price, which is as we know depending on “Mr. Market”. The other, which should be a lot more predictable, is the net proceeds that end in your bank account each year in the form of dividends (or taken as shares).

Even share buybacks do nothing for you if the price of the shares does not increase. We can see that there can be huge discounts between the book value and the actual market price for some shares. CKHUY is proof of that. It is trading at HKD 61.50, but has a net tangible book value of HKD128.18.

Outlook going forward

We can see that infrastructure and telecom are two segments of this conglomerate, which show resilience when we hit shocks to the economy. However, world trade activities are also important to CKHUY. With their leading position in global port investments and a large geographical footprint in retail, they are not totally immune to changes in trade.

Their most recent results, as we have pointed out, had some poor-performing business units. However, trade has picked up steam in China, both on importation of raw materials and export of finished goods.

Source: SCMP

Recent trade data released by the PRC General Administration of Customs looks very promising.

I am particularly interested in this development, as I have a fairly large position in Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (OTCPK:HCTPF). As I have described before, it is one of my “ugly ducklings” in my portfolio as it has performed poorly over the last couple of years. However, I do believe that results from their port operation should see higher earnings over the next 12 to 18 months.

As an example of this, management of HCTPF has been saying over the last two years that their customers, which are the large liner companies like Maersk, MSC, and COSCO, were not making money so it was very difficult for them to charge higher handling fees for the container movements at their ports. These days the liner companies are literarily minting money. Hopefully, some of this also goes to the port operators like CKHUY.

Other improvements should come from sectors such as Energy, with crude oil prices trading considerably higher than last year.

As a whole, I believe that CKHUY will report better results in 2021. We should see an indication of this improvement when they report their interim results in early August.

Conclusion

I have no doubt that CKHUY will make good money and lots of free cash flow for many decades to come.

However, I am uncertain as to how much of it will be returned to its shareholders.

I did not buy CKHUY despite my bullish call back in September of last year. I allocated capital to other companies. The main reason why I did not allocate some money here is basically that I do not have a strong conviction that they will return money to shareholders going forward. I am most likely biased as their track record from other companies, in which I am invested, has not been particularly good.

For this reason, I would say I am now neutral to CK Holding.

If they were to prove that I am wrong, I might change my mind. Their business is fundamentally good and should have a promising future. I just don’t see a catalyst that would make me invest here and now.

If you can convince me that I should invest here, I hope you will comment below.