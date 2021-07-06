koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) recently reported a promising earnings report with a slight beat on EPS and a slight miss on revenue. Despite the year-over-year growth and encouraging clinical data, the ticker continues to be stuck in a share price purgatory. The stock is plagued by unjustified sell-offs that are followed by lethargic recoveries that have crushed investor sentiment. It appears the market does not believe Adamas has what it takes to accelerate GOCVORI's adoption and start clearing a profit. On the other hand, I believe Adamas proving their commercial and clinical strategies will ultimately lead to success that the market will have a hard time ignoring.

I intend to review the company's Q1 earnings report and spotlight several bullish themes for investors. Furthermore, I discuss why the share price is in this purgatory and will reveal what I think the company will have to do to get the Street to believe in them. To finish, I update my strategy after my recent reload of my ADMS position.

Q1 Highlights

Adamas recorded another quarter of progress in advancing its commercial strategy, which generated $17.7 million in GOCOVRI product sales, which was a 22% year-over-year growth. In addition, the company pulled in approximately $1.3 million in royalty revenue from NAMZARIC. What is more, GOCOVRI's former competitor, OSMOLEX ER, is now in the Adamas portfolio and was able to record roughly $300K for the quarter. Collectively, Adamas reported $19.3 million in total revenues for the first quarter, which is a $4.8M increase over Q1 of last year.

Figure 1: GOCOVRI Q1 Numbers (Source: Company presentation)

Adamas saw a 21% year-over-year increase in total paid prescriptions and 7% versus the prior quarter. In addition, Adamas reported an 18% growth in new paying prescriptions over Q1 last year and a 16% growth over Q4 (Figure 1).

Certainly, these figures are not chart-busting, nevertheless, Adamas was able to report another quarter of progress at the peak of the pandemic. It is important to note that these numbers also reveal the company's commercial strategy is bringing new patients onto GOCOVRI and improving patient persistence. Hopefully, GOCOVRI's numbers for 2021 will follow a similar pattern of the previous two years and will see sequential growth over the next three quarters.

Figure 2: PD Dyskinesia and OFF Population in the U.S. (Source: Company presentation)

Still On Track For 2024?

Now, with two indications, GOCOVRI should have all it needs to report strong growth and serve the roughly 200K Parkinson's disease patients in the U.S. who are battling dyskinesia and OFF (Figure 2). We should start to see a clearer path to profitability, now that we have GOCOVRI's reporting steady growth, alongside contributions from OSMOLEX ER and stable royalties from NAMZARIC. The Street anticipates Adamas to carry on recording robust year-over-year growth for the next several years (Figure 3).

Figure 3: Company Annual Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

The Street expects Adamas to report double-digit growth over the next few years, which should overtake the company's expenses at some point in time. The company set their 2021 expense guidance at $115-130 million, so it's probably not going to happen this year, however, it looks as if the Street anticipates Adamas will come close to breaking even around 2024 (Figure 4).

Figure 4: ADMS Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

If Adamas can hold $11 million a quarter in cash burn, it should be able to operate into 2022. Understandably, we have to agree that there is a strong likelihood that the company will be on the lookout for financing well before they overdraw their accounts. With any luck, the company will obtain some non-dilutive funding or maybe raise additional capital at a considerably higher valuation.

Purgatory

ADMS continues to trade as if the company is not making any progress and GOCOVRI has no future. Although the company has been reporting some progress, we have to remember that Adamas originally had a much more bullish outlook about GOCOVRI's launch and had to abruptly dial back their expectations after a lackluster launch. Not only did the lackluster launch hurt GOCOVRI's peak sales forecast, but it also altered the Street's timeline for Adamas to break even and questioned if they would be profitable for multiple years before generics raid the market. Again, the company is showing signs of success but we can't expect the Street to bid the stock up if Adamas is only going to have a handful of years of profits before generics swarm in and the party is over.

So, I believe Adamas is going to have to go essentially shock the Street and prove that GOCOVRI will quickly obtain their original expectations in order to move the share price out of this trading range. It looks like Adamas is going to have to really show a solid hockey stick move in sales as we move deeper into 2021 to change to sentiment around the ticker. Until then, the market will most likely remain apprehensive about ADMS and will keep the share price in purgatory.

My Plan

In my previous Adamas article, I discussed how I was looking to reload my Adamas position based on its discount valuation when you look at its forward price-to-sales vs. the industry's average. I also revealed how I was looking for the share price to retest the $3.00 before reloading and it worked out perfectly.

Figure 5: ADMS Daily (Source: Trendspider)

Now that I have reloaded at an attractive price, I am planning on placing several sell orders in order to bank some profits while we wait for Adamas to prove it will be able to leave purgatory. Long term, I am still looking to hold this position for at least 3 more years with the expectation the company can get to break even. If the company misses the mark on two consecutive earnings reports, I will look to downsize the position and look for an opening to exit the position at a satisfactory bid.