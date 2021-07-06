peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

To say that cryptocurrencies have been a big story in 2021 is a bit of an understatement. The meteoric price action we saw in many cryptos this year once again brought wide attention to the group, and of course, that meant all eyes were on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) once again. But apart from the price action of the coin itself, the miners of the OG anti-fiat currency have done extremely well.

That is certainly true of Bitcoin miner Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT), which saw its stock rise from $2 to $80 in the space of a few months. Shares had an enormous selloff after peaking in February, but appear to me to have started a new uptrend.

Starting with the price chart itself, I’ve annotated two things. First, Riot is in the midst of a rally that began at $21 back in May, the trendline support of which I’ve drawn. Until that trendline is broken, Riot looks bullish.

Second, I see the rally as aided by the fact that the major moving averages are in the process of turning higher, which is a very bullish development after a stock sells off like Riot did. It means the bulls have drawn a line in the sand on the downside and this is generally supportive of a new rally.

Not all is extremely bullish, however, as the accumulation/distribution line is roughly flat in recent months, so bulls and bears look equally matched. I’d like to see this moving higher, but that’s just not the case unfortunately.

The PPO is gradually becoming more bullish, as it has crested the centerline, but we need to see it back above that level to confirm the rally is real. Similarly, the 14-day RSI shows a reading above the centerline, but I’d like to see it continue to rise to confirm bullish price action with some additional bullish momentum.

Given all of this, Riot’s chart is far from perfect but on balance, I think the odds that we’re in a new bullish phase are much higher than the odds that we’re just seeing a bounce before moving lower again.

Now, given that Riot mines Bitcoin to generate revenue, it stands to reason that the price of Riot would be correlated to the coin itself. And as we can see below, it definitely is, although perhaps not as much a one would think.

This is a chart of Riot’s 20-day correlation against that of Bitcoin itself over the past year, and while we can see that Riot is almost always positively correlated with Bitcoin, the correlation goes through stages of ups and downs. We actually saw a brief period in June when Riot and Bitcoin were negatively correlated, which I find a bit odd. But the point is that if you’re buying Riot as a Bitcoin replacement, you should look elsewhere, because I wouldn’t call Riot a Bitcoin replacement with a relatively flimsy correlation like this. However, it has other qualities I think do make it a buy.

Why Riot?

Given that I like Riot’s chart, let’s now take a look at why I like its fundamentals as well. But before we do that, I want to ensure readers know that Riot is a highly speculative stock that experiences massive volatility, so please size positions accordingly. If you cannot handle the volatility, it’s probably not the stock for you.

Now that’s out of the way, let’s take a look at Riot’s operations.

This is a primer on how mining a Bitcoin works, which Riot and every other miner must follow to be rewarded with new Bitcoin. It’s an extremely intensive process that very powerful computers work on day and night in the hopes of unlocking new Bitcoin.

Riot, for its part, has been successful in its relatively short history at improving its mining rate and lowering its cost relative to what it is able to mine.

The first quarter of this year, which was Riot’s best ever quarter by a very long way, saw it mine 5.46 Bitcoin per day with 67.5% margin. We can see it cost Riot $15.25k per coin, and the current value of Bitcoin is over $34k, so Riot would see ~$19k in gross profit from each coin at today’s price with that mining cost. Over time, however, Riot should be able to leverage down that cost, which would then see it continue to improve its margins over time.

The best way to do this is to scale, and that is exactly what Riot has done with its Whinstone acquisition.

The combined company has hugely improved capacity at low energy costs, relatively speaking, and this should afford Riot the ability to not only mine a lot more Bitcoin, but do it at cheaper rates. In practice, this means more revenue with higher margins.

Riot reckons it can see a hash rate of 7.7 exahashes per second, or EH/s, by the end of next year.

That would be an exponential improvement over the 1.6EH/s the company achieved in the most recent quarter, which highlights the transformational nature of the Whinstone acquisition. That gives Riot the capacity to mine more and more Bitcoin over time, and if you are bullish on Bitcoin - which you probably are if you’re reading this - Riot would see more coins at higher selling prices, creating a virtuous upward cycle of revenue. We can see this in practice, at least in the early stages, below.

Riot’s mined Bitcoin has already begun moving higher as its hash rate continues to improve, and with Bitcoin now comfortably in the $30k range, Riot is a big beneficiary of this. We can see Riot has actually been profitable for the past two quarters, and given where Bitcoin is, where I think it's going, and Riot’s capacity ramp, I expect the company to be quite profitable for the foreseeable future.

Below, we can see the revenue revision trend for Riot, which highlights the revenue potential it has today.

Revenue estimates for this year have roughly quadrupled since last summer, and for next year, continue to soar and stand currently at $417 million. Keep in mind that much of this depends upon how the price of Bitcoin behaves, so this is far from a sure thing. But it also means that if Bitcoin rallies again, we could see sizable upside to these estimates. That works both ways, of course, so if Bitcoin falls to $15k or $20k, Riot will suffer, and shares will almost certainly plummet. That’s the primary risk of owning Riot; volatile Bitcoin price action leads to the potential for volatile revenue for Riot.

However, if we look at the company’s operating margins for the past few quarters, we can see the potential for what could be coming.

As revenue has increased, part of which is due to more mining, and part of which is from higher Bitcoin pricing, operating margins have soared. This is where Whinstone comes into play and a big reason why we should see Riot’s margins continue to rise in the quarters to come. Riot has crossed the threshold where it can cover its mining costs, so additional volume from here will add to profitability, which I think is critical for the bull case.

Let’s value this thing

Riot is valued at $3.5 billion today, so it has already run to the point where it is a fairly good size. Much of that is the anticipation of more capacity and better margins, so we must keep that in mind. I’ll once again reiterate the risk that Bitcoin crashes and takes Riot’s revenue and margin opportunity with it. If you’re not bullish on Bitcoin, or simply don’t want the volatility, this stock isn’t for you.

But if you are, let’s see how to value Riot. First up, the company held 1,569 Bitcoin on its balance sheet as of the most recent quarter, which would worth ~$54 million at today’s price of Bitcoin. That’s basically nothing in the context of the market cap, but if we consider that the company’s full-year revenue was just $12 million in 2020, it is huge. Riot is holding onto what is essentially deferred revenue it can sell when the price of Bitcoin is more favorable. It also means Riot has enough liquidity not to have to run out and sell its Bitcoin the second it is mined in order to continue operating, which is another feather in the cap of the bulls in terms of this business model maturing.

Now, Riot has no history of reliable earnings, but we can value the stock based upon revenue. Below, we can see just how volatile Riot’s valuation has been in past years.

The stock has traded as low as 0.2X forward revenue, but as high as 50X forward revenue. I can’t recall a stock with this kind of valuation volatility, so buyer beware. But today, we’re at 11.2X forward revenue, which is slightly above its three-year average. I would say Riot was cheap a few weeks ago at $22; today, I’d say it is fairly valued based upon its potential.

That’s not a reason not to buy it, but I’m saying that the margin of safety is much slimmer than it would have been had you bought near the bottom in June.

Final thoughts

Given all of this, I’m certainly bullish on Riot’s potential, and therefore, the share price. There are substantial risks to owning this stock, including volatility of the stock itself, the price of Bitcoin, cost of energy to mine Bitcoin, constant regulatory threats, the risk Bitcoin will be supplanted as the leading cryptocurrency, etc. But if you can balance those risks – which are real considerations – I see Riot as having huge potential to see sizable revenue and margin expansion in the next couple of years, which I believe will support a run back near its all-time highs. For that reason, I’m bullish on this highly speculative stock.

