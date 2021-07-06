Nastassia Samal/iStock via Getty Images

Article Purpose

The Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) has been one of the more exciting high-yield funds I've come across. Perhaps this excitement is because it's so straightforward, but it's refreshing to write about a fund that can consistently pay an annualized 7% yield by simply combining a well-balanced group of non-levered, low-cost ETFs and add a little bit of leverage afterward. The idea is to sit back, relax, and collect your tax-efficient distributions each month, and so far, HNDL has delivered on that goal without interruption.

In this article, I will be evaluating HNDL's performance, with the benchmark being a custom portfolio of ETFs investors could otherwise invest in and manage themselves. I'll also discuss the impact of the fund's use of a return of capital and why I think HNDL is starting to give high-yielding closed-end funds ("CEFs") a run for their money.

HNDL Overview

HNDL is the combination of two distinct portfolios, each with a 50% weighting. The first is a core portfolio which is 70% fixed-income and 30% equities. The core fixed-income sleeve consists of three low-cost U.S. bond ETFs, while the core equity sleeve consists of three low-cost equity ETFs plus the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index. The second is an explore portfolio, where an algorithm essentially spits out the optimized weights of 12 different assets, with no single one exceeding 10%. The fund adds leverage of 23% via a total return swap. Distributions are paid monthly, calculated as 7%/12 of the fund's net asset value, and consist of a combination of income, capital gains, and returns of capital. Finally, HNDL's net expense ratio is 1.17%, with $582 million in assets under management.

The top 10 holdings, which total 79%, are shown below. However, I've been informed that these percentages aren't accurate due to the leverage factor as HNDL doesn't hold any cash. Therefore, for the remainder of this article, I will use adjusted values to represent the fund's performance better.

Source: Strategy Shares HNDL Overview

Distribution Types

HNDL's distributions come in the form of investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses, usually including a return of capital. However, in 2021, there was no return of capital. This is probably due to a large inflow of cash from new investors in late 2020 and early 2021. Source: HNDL ETF Annual Report

Looking back to the fiscal years ended 2020 and 2019, the distributions from the return of capital amounted to 16.67% and 44.24%, respectively. Investors can likely expect future returns of capital to be in the 50% range, but they are obviously quite variable. Below is the trend of fund distributions from net income.

Source: Created By Author Using Strategy Shares' Distribution Notices

With falling yields, this isn't much of a surprise. The ten-year treasury sits at 1.48% and is forecast to drop to 1.24% by January. There aren't many places for high-yield investors to go, which is why HNDL and the more volatile CEFs are so popular these days.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Return of Capital & Backtested Performance

Some readers may be alarmed to hear of such a high return of capital forecast. Return of capital is an often misunderstood tax concept. A Forbes contributor compared it to cholesterol: there's good and bad, and you need to know which one you're dealing with. The easiest way to tell if a fund has a bad ROC is by keeping a close eye on its NAV. HNDL began with a $25 NAV and dropped below $24 in the years that followed. It's now nearing $26, meaning that the fund has managed to grow its NAV while maintaining its 7% annual distribution target.

Using returns of capital as part of a distribution strategy can be quite beneficial if total returns support distributions. A return of capital is not taxable; instead, it reduces the cost basis, meaning you'll eventually have higher capital gains taxes to pay if held in a taxable account. A well-managed distribution policy can help defer these taxes indefinitely, maximizing current cash flow. A fixed distribution makes financial planning more straightforward, and a return of capital also has inheritance benefits. When someone inherits your assets, the cost basis is "stepped up" to the value of what it was when transferred. They'll then only have to pay taxes on any capital gains earned from the moment of new ownership.

These benefits, though, are dependent on the underlying assets doing their jobs. NAV will fluctuate over time, so it's best to look at it over the long term. That's why I checked the performance of each of HNDL's asset classes through an entire market cycle back to January 2008. The assets and their current and target weights, MERs, and yields are listed below.

Source: Created By Author Using Information From HNDL Fund Facts and Prospectus Documents

Hypothetically, HNDL's assets would have gained an unlevered 7.10% annualized return since 2008, or about 8.73%, including leverage. Investors should also adjust for the fund's 1.17% fees and differences in the weights determined by its algorithm. Still, the net result is likely to be above 7%, meaning HNDL should be able to maintain distributions without NAV destruction. I imagine the fund founders came to a similar conclusion.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Timing matters, too. The simulation above assumes an investor purchased shares at the worst possible time, just before the market crash of 2008. The unlevered fund's loss was about 12% that year, compared to 37% for the S&P 500 Index (SPY). It would take an SPY investor until about 2015 to get back to even playing ground with HNDL. It goes without saying that the longest bull market in history doesn't happen every time, so these abnormal equity returns can't be expected to continue. Many retirees need the stability of an ETF like HNDL, and its long-term risk-adjusted returns (as measured by the Sharpe and Sortino Ratios) still trounce the S&P 500's.

You'll notice that the annual standard deviation for this group of assets is very low. In my view, this is a major advantage that HNDL has over CEFs. CEFs, unlike ETFs, often trade at steep discounts (and sometimes premiums) to NAV, contributing to a much more volatile experience that is maybe better suited for a younger investor. According to CEF Connect, there are 70 CEFs available with a distribution yield between 5% and 9% that employ leverage between 20% and 30% and have been trading since HNDL's inception date. You can check out the list in this quick spreadsheet I put together here. The average fund's annual standard deviation is 22.16% compared to 8.26% for HNDL. Some investors like volatility as it creates opportunities, but the more passive types probably dislike it. Plenty of retirees could do without the large fluctuations, so HNDL is a welcome competitor to CEFs in this regard.

Actual Performance

Since Inception

We actually see better performance from the custom portfolio if we compare the performance of the unlevered custom benchmark portfolio with HNDL's actual results since its inception. The custom benchmark has returned an annualized 8.76% since February 2018 compared to 8.08% for HNDL.

There are a few moving parts here, like the 23% leverage factor and the 1.17% ETF expense ratio, but these results slightly call into question the ability of the index's algorithm to identify the best asset class weights. Still, it's not as if fund managers are wasting their efforts on asset selections. I am simply suggesting that an even better solution exists, and investors could easily replicate it, tax considerations aside.

However, part of the service is, of course, the managed 7% distribution. Here is what an investor's non-reinvested portfolio income (on an initial $10,000 investment) would look like for the custom portfolio and the HNDL ETF.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

As you can see, HNDL's income for the full years of 2019 and 2020 was right at that $700 (7%) annual income mark. Halfway through the year in 2021, total income has amounted to $362 - again, right on target. To get to a 7% distribution rate while managing your own portfolio of ETFs, you'd have to sell off certain assets each month while minimizing taxes strategically. In my view, this is probably too difficult for many, so it's worth paying the 1.17% in annual fees. With any luck, we may see a reduction in those fees if the fund's AUM continues to grow.

2021 YTD

To get an idea of why the custom portfolio appears to be outperforming, it's helpful to look at the performance of each asset class year-to-date.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Portfolio Visualizer

The top seven assets comprise the core portfolio, so there isn't much performance variance here. However, in general, fixed-income investments have underperformed, and HNDL appears to overweight them routinely. Today, it has over 8% allocated to the Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) and the XTrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB). It's also slightly overweight the Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT). Two months ago, HNDL was also overweight HYLB and VCIT, and it began the year heavy in all three. This strategy helps boost the income portion of the distribution but doesn't help much in total return. Anything equity-related would have been a better choice. The Schwab US REIT ETF (SCHH), for example, has returned 21.20% this year as the country is beginning its exit from the pandemic, but HNDL has hardly touched this ETF all year.

I wish the fund provider would adopt an equal-weight allocation to simplify the fund even more, but it's important to keep things in perspective. The fund is still in its infancy, and we haven't yet experienced a sustained market downturn. It's more useful to judge the algorithm's effectiveness once an entire market cycle has been completed, but I will still be keeping a close eye on things.

Investment Recommendation

For retirees, I think HNDL is a wonderful solution and a solid competitor for high-yielding CEFs. Especially for those who need predictable cash flows and those who don't have the time or inclination to trade frequently, HNDL allows you to sit back and collect a 7% annualized distribution each month. This distribution policy is beneficial for financial planning purposes, and since a return of capital is part of the distribution, it's also helpful for estate planning purposes.

I have little doubt the assets HNDL selects will result in a long-term total return north of 7%, thereby protecting its NAV. While HNDL will not be immune from market corrections, its high allocation to fixed-income assets means your capital is much safer than if you were to put it all into equities. My main criticism thus far is its seemingly sub-optimal weighting of assets. I'd expect it to at least outperform an equal-weight version, but to date, it hasn't. With that said, we are in strange times with sky-high equity prices and negative real yields, so perhaps in time, it will prove successful. Most importantly, HNDL is delivering on its distribution targets and is doing so without the volatility, which is more than what most CEFs can claim. Something tells me HNDL is onto something, and if this past year's growth is any indication, Strategy Shares is capitalizing on the one thing investors need more of: simplicity.