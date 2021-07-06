orpheus26/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I have a Neutral rating for Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCPK:WYNMF) [1128:HK].

Wynn Macau's current stock price is approximately -40% below pre-pandemic levels, and this is justified by the uncertain outlook on the easing of border restrictions in Macau and Mainland China.

Looking beyond COVID-19, Wynn Macau's continued pivot towards the premium mass segment is encouraging, but the company faces a higher risk of non-renewal due to its foreign ownership.

Wynn Macau is valued by the market at consensus forward FY 2022 EV/EBITDA and Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples of 11.0 times and 3.0 times, respectively. This is right in the middle of the pack as compared to the company's listed peers.

I see a Neutral rating for Wynn Macau as appropriate, considering the stock's valuations and other factors discussed in this article.

Wynn Macau's OTC shares are less liquid as compared to its shares traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The average daily trading value for Wynn Macau's OTC shares in the past three months was under $20,000, while the company's Hong Kong-listed shares boasted a three-month average daily trading value of approximately $10 million. Investors can rely on US brokers with access to foreign equity markets like Fidelity to trade in Wynn Macau's Hong Kong-listed shares, if they see the benefit of dealing in stocks with higher liquidity.

Company Description

Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2009, Wynn Macau calls itself "a developer, owner and operator of two integrated destination casino resorts" in Macau in its FY 2020 annual report.

Wynn Macau, a 72%-owned subsidiary of Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN), is one of the "six licensed casino operators in Macau" that the media refers to. The other five players are Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCPK:GXYEF) (OTCPK:GXYYY) [27:HK], Melco International Development (OTCPK:MDEVF) (OTCPK:MDEVY) [200:HK], MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCPK:MCHVF) (OTCPK:MCHVY) [2282:HK], Sands China Ltd (OTCPK:SCHYY) (OTCPK:SCHYF) [1928:HK], and SJM Holdings Limited (OTCPK:SJMHF) (OTCPK:SJMHY) [880:HK].

Wynn Macau won a 20-year concession to operate casinos in Macau in June 2002, and its first property also known as Wynn Macau, started operations in September 2006. The company's second casino resort, Wynn Palace, opened its doors to visitors in August 2016.

Key Highlights Of The Company's Two Macau Properties

The Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace properties contributed 47% and 53% of the company's FY 2019 EBITDA, respectively; FY 2020 was a loss-making year due to temporary closures and travel restrictions brought about the coronavirus pandemic. The company derived 85% of its FY 2019 revenue from its core casino operations, with hospitality, food & beverage and retail revenue streams accounting for the remaining 15% of its top line in fiscal 2019.

Border Restrictions

Wynn Macau's last traded share price of HK$12.12 as of July 5, 2021 was +17% above the company's three-year stock price trough of HK$10.32 registered on March 19, 2020. But Wynn Macau still has some way to go before it can recover to pre-pandemic levels. As a reference, Wynn Macau's current stock price is -40% below its pre-COVID share price of HK$20.10 as of January 2, 2020.

Year-to-date in 2021, Wynn Macau's share price has been volatile. The company started the year by closing at HK$12.96 on January 4, 2021, and its stock price rose to a year-to-date peak of HK$16.44 on March 16, 2021, prior to correcting by -26% in the next three and a half months. It is easy to appreciate Wynn Macau's share price movements in the first half of 2021, by reviewing how border restrictions in Macau have evolved over this period.

Wynn Macau's year-to-date stock price high recorded in mid-March 2021 coincided with a significant easing of border restrictions. The Inside Asian Gaming magazine noted in a March 16, 2021 article that "foreigners will be allowed into Macau via mainland China" with effect from March 16, 2021 if "they hold a mainland China visa" and "have been anywhere outside of mainland China or Macau in the previous 21 days." Prior to this, foreigners have been barred from visiting Macau as part of travel restrictions put in place as a result of the pandemic. This eventually led to a +5.3% MoM (Month-on-Month) growth in visitor arrivals for Macau, so it is reasonable that the market's reaction to the mid-March announcement on the easing of border restrictions was positive.

But it is noteworthy that the increase in visitor arrivals did not translate to a similar rate of growth in gross gaming revenue or GGR for the Macau casino industry. Macau's GGR only increased marginally by +1% MoM in April 2021, and this was below market analysts' forecasts. A sell-side analyst from Sanford C. Bernstein Ltd attributed the lower-than-expected GGR in Macau to the fact that "the recovery of the Macau tourism sector has involved a 'low-value customer' segment in gaming terms."

Things got worse in early-June 2021 again, as border restrictions in Macau were tightened again, due to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the Guangdong province. The more stringent measures introduced include "a mandatory 14-day quarantine" for Macau visitors who have been to certain districts in Guangdong", and the requirement of a negative "nucleic acid test" result for those who have visited Foshan or Guangzhou in the past two weeks, according to a June 7, 2021 GGRAsia article. Unsurprisingly, Macau's GGR dropped by -37% MoM as a result of tighter border measures implemented in June 2021.

It is clear from the developments in 1H 2021 that border restrictions are the key factor influencing the revenue for Wynn Macau and the Macau gaming industry at large. As it stands now, the outlook is pretty uncertain.

On the positive side of things, Macau already started to ease travel restrictions for specific cities in the Guangdong province in mid-June 2021, namely Maoming and Shenzhen; visitors from these two cities no longer have to be quarantined upon entering Macau. The list of Chinese cities for which visitors to Macau have to undergo quarantine was further reduced to include only "Dashi subdistrict in Panyu" and "Ruili city in Yunnan province" in early-July 2021.

On the negative side of things, China is still not prepared to ease border restrictions in a big way in the near-term. According to a June 22, 2021 Wall Street Journal article, the country "is planning to keep its pandemic border restrictions in place for at least another year." In addition, a planned travel bubble between Hong Kong and Macau has been temporarily put on hold, after a person in Macau was confirmed to be infected with a more infectious variant of COVID-19 last week.

Pivot Towards Premium Mass Segment And Renewal Risks Are Key Things To Watch

Looking beyond the coronavirus pandemic, there are two key factors that could have a significant impact on Wynn Macau's financial performance and stock price in the short to medium term.

Wynn Macau announced its 1Q 2021 financial results on May 11, 2021, and its operating loss narrowed from -$108.8 million in 1Q 2020 to -$73.0 million in 1Q 2021, despite a -15% decrease in operating revenue over the same period. In the announcement, Wynn Macau specifically mentioned that "continued gradual improvement in visitation trends" drove "particular strength in premium mass casino" segment in the first quarter of the year.

Earlier, Wynn Resorts, Wynn Macau's parent, had highlighted in its July 2019 investor presentation that "Premium Mass (segment) share gains" as a key upside driver for Wynn Macau. Wynn Macau's pivot away from the VIP segment to the premium mass segment is positive, because the VIP segment has been negatively impacted by China's crackdown on junket operators, and the premium mass segment boasts relatively higher profitability. Wynn Macau's 1Q 2021 commentary and financial results show that the company continues to make good progress in its shift in focus to the premium mass segment.

Another key thing to watch is non-renewal risks associated with Wynn Macau's casino operating license in mid-2022. As I noted earlier in this article, Wynn Macau's current concession, which was awarded in June 2002, is only 20 years long. The gaming license for Wynn Macau's five peers also expire in June 2022. Certain sell-side analysts think that the expiry of the gaming license for the six companies, including Wynn Macau, could possibly be extended for a number of years, with a full renewal to be negotiated upon a complete recovery of the Macau gaming industry post-COVID.

But there is an added layer of complication associated with players with foreign ownership like Wynn Macau, Melco International Development, MGM China and Sands China. Given that there is significant uncertainty over how US-China relations will evolve in the years ahead, there are fears that the renewal of the gaming licenses for these foreign players could be used as a bargaining chip in future talks between the two superpowers. In the worst case scenario, it is not unthinkable that Wynn Macau's gaming license is not renewed.

Valuation And Risk Factors

Wynn Macau's valuations are right in the middle of the pack as compared to its peers, which I think are reasonable. I think Wynn Macau deserves some form of valuation discount to its Chinese peers (absence of foreign ownership) like Galaxy Entertainment and SJM Holdings, due to its relatively higher casino license renewal risk as a foreign player. Also, Wynn Macau is still in the process of pivoting to the premium mass segment, so it will take time for the market to accord the company a higher valuation multiple for increased contributions from this segment.

Peer Valuation Comparison For Wynn Macau

Stock Consensus Current Year Enterprise Value-to-Revenue Consensus Forward One-Year Enterprise Value-to-Revenue Consensus Current Year EV/EBITDA Consensus Forward One-Year EV/EBITDA Wynn Macau 4.8 3.0 28.7 11.0 Galaxy Entertainment Group 8.0 4.4 33.1 13.7 Melco International Development 2.4 1.7 13.2 6.1 MGM China Holdings 4.6 2.9 27.9 10.2 Sands China 8.0 4.7 29.7 12.3 SJM Holdings 3.3 1.5 160.2 10.5

The key risks for Wynn Macau are a longer-than-expected time for the easing of border & travel restrictions for Macau & Mainland China, and the non-renewal of the company's gaming license.