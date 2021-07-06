grafvision/iStock via Getty Images

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) is one of the world's largest poultry producers, recognized for producing high-quality, affordable, fresh and frozen chicken products sold to consumers, retailers, distributors and food service operators around the globe. The organization is 80% owned by JBS S.A. (OTCQX:JBSAY), a Brazilian meat company. From my research, it could become a top food inflation winner for portfolios, if chicken prices continue to spike.

Pilgrim's Pride sold fresh, prepared and value-added meat/poultry products to 6,100 customers across the U.S., Europe, Mexico and approximately 115 other countries during 2020. Large customers include Chick-fil-A, Kroger, Costco, Publix, and H-E-B in America; McDonald's, Tesco and Waitrose in Europe; and Wal-Mart in Mexico.

As a vertically integrated company, it is able to control every phase of the production process, managing food safety and quality, controlling margins, while improving customer service. Plants are strategically located to ensure that customers timely receive fresh products. The global network includes approximately 5,100 growers, 39 feed mills, 48 hatcheries, 39 processing plants, 27 prepared foods cook plants, 25 distribution centers, 10 rendering facilities and 4 pet food plants.

Like other commodities during 2021, dropping chicken production from COVID-19 issues has combined with modern-record Federal Reserve bank money printing to quickly create a shortage. The real-world effect of flat to rising consumer demand for this basic food item, plotted against falling supplies/inventories, has been a macroeconomic surge in prices.

For chicken, demand has been exaggerated in 2021 after several fast-food restaurant chains recently launched new fried-chicken sandwiches. This is taking place on top of the improvement in demand from consumers preparing more meals at home during the pandemic. On the supply side of the equation, poultry producers have struggled to keep up with demand growth. During 2021, labor shortages have appeared at processing plants, and severe winter storms killed thousands of birds. Below is a graph of the rapid rebound in spot chicken prices per pound from the panic selling low in early 2020. Forecasting a rise to new all-time highs above 2018's $1.60 per pound is not a stretch by any means.

According to last week's USDA Broiler Report, slaughter numbers are down -2% to date vs. a year ago, and prices are 40% above late June 2020. In addition, the cost of grain feed is rising with the huge jump in soybeans and corn the past year. We may have reached a perfect storm of demand pull and cost push inflationary pressures. The last time both worked in concert was the 1970s high-inflation period for the world.

Below I have pulled some slides from Pilgrim's latest March quarterly report. Income moved up substantially vs. 2020, before chicken prices jumped another 20-30% the last 3-4 months. USDA data is incorporated into the inventory and price slides.

Wall Street Projecting Company Turnaround

While low chicken prices have kept the share quote under pressure for several years, Pilgrim's expanding volumes, somewhat leveraged financial setup (which could be a plus during a boom), and out-of-favor investor sentiment backdrop could mean better days are directly ahead.

Below I have charted Pilgrim against stock gains in the other major meat and poultry producers in America. You can review the clear 3-year total return underperformance from Pilgrim vs. Tyson Foods (TSN), Hormel Foods (HRL), and Sanderson Farms (SAFM), which has begun to reverse into an outperformance trend the last year.

More specifically for timing a buy trade, the wicked oversold 14-day Money Flow Index reading a few weeks ago caught my attention. MFI readings from blue chips under 10 are quite rare, circled in green below on the 2-year chart. The downdraft was related to the Russian cyberattack of JBS meatpacking computers in the U.S.

Of the large meat/poultry producers, Wall Street is expecting Pilgrim's Pride to generate outsized income gains the next 3-5 years. A graph of EPS expectations shows a solid uptrend forecast.

Low Valuation

Below is a chart of the stock's low price vs. forward 1-year EPS, when measured against the sector. Remember, a P/E under 9x is measured against an S&P 500 prediction around 25x the equivalent time span. Can you find another U.S. blue chip under 10x earnings for 2022?

Pilgrim's lower margin, higher debt setup has led to a super-low, almost depressed price to sales multiple. Below is the forward 1-year price to revenue projection by Wall Street analysts for the group.

When reviewing debt totals, enterprise value [EV] to EBITDA argues the whole company's zero debt, 100% control worth may be the cheapest vs. peers and competitors.

Slack Margins/Returns on Weak Chicken Prices

For investors, the good news is low chicken prices may be a thing of the past. And, high/rising chicken should vastly upgrade Pilgrim's Pride low return business the past couple of years. Below are graphs of trailing metrics since the 2018 peak in spot chicken selling prices. If my bullish thesis is correct, the return on equity, gross profit margin, and cash flow to sales calculations are all bottoming in early 2021.

Debt is highest out of the peer meat/poultry group, but rising chicken prices open up a terrific opportunity for the company to deleverage.

Final Thoughts

In June, the company announced it is acquiring Kerry's Meats/Meals division in the United Kingdom, an effort to increase margins and diversify outside the U.S. The purchase should add about 9% to total sales, using 2020 numbers.

Adding to already substantial sales in Europe and Mexico, management has stated a goal of reducing debt and leverage in future years with the rise in chicken prices. If they follow through and the enterprise is throwing off much better margins/returns on dramatically better operating results, Wall Street should discount higher valuations and a dramatically stronger stock quote into 2022.

From my vantage, owning the new "pro forma" company with 55% of sales originating in the U.S., 35% from the UK and Europe, plus another 10% from Mexico, may prove a wonderful design if the U.S. dollar continues to debase in value vs. foreign currencies. Overseas packaged meat/poultry revenues should provide a second pillar of value creation, outside of rising chicken prices.

A big jump in chicken above $2.00 a pound could easily translate into EPS well above $3 per share for Pilgrim's Pride. If you are searching for food inflation hedges for your portfolio, this name represents an interesting play on chicken. A price target of $35-40 looks attainable during 2022, which would roughly equal its late-2017 price peak. Unfortunately, the company does not pay a dividend. I am looking at the stock purely as a binary investment choice tied to chicken prices.

What could go wrong? Everything from higher labor costs (taking place during the pandemic), climbing feed costs, increasing corporate tax rates, and rising interest expense on debt could squeeze margins, even with a material jump in chicken prices. However, for me, the primary risk to an investment in the company is more macroeconomic in nature: a U.S. equity market crash from record overvaluations would also drag on the upside potential in Pilgrim's Pride.

I have not yet purchased a position, but I am hoping to enter the stock in coming weeks. Using a stop-loss sell order 10% or 20% under your entry price may be a smart idea, with the general U.S. stock market preparing to take a dive. Huge breadth problems have been evolving for months in the trading of U.S. equities. An initial 10% decline in the S&P 500 could appear without warning from here.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.