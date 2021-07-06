Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Stock trading app Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) is going public. And the Robinhood IPO has a pretty obvious parallel, one that doesn't necessarily bode well for HOOD stock.

Robinhood looks rather like Coinbase (COIN), the cryptocurrency exchange that went public via a direct listing in April. Both companies have posted incredible financial performance of late. Coinbase revenue increased 139% year-over-year in 2020; Robinhood did even better with 245% growth.

Valuation at the time of going public looks oddly similar. Coinbase's first-day close of $328 implied an EV/EBITDA multiple of 130x relative to 2020 figures. Robinhood reportedly is targeting a valuation above $40 billion; 130x trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA would value the company at $41.2 billion. ~130x EBITDA hardly sounds cheap but given enormous top-line growth and huge incremental margins - Robinhood posted negative EBITDA in 2019, and Coinbase generated just $24 million in profit by that measure - it's a multiple that seemed at least reasonable looking backward.

Of course, both companies also share a blindingly obvious risk: that the markets they serve will fall sharply. The risk probably was greater for Coinbase, which faced a small but non-zero chance of crypto demand simply collapsing. For Robinhood, the worst-case scenario probably isn't quite as dire. But the impact of a steep decline in the equity markets, whether driven by valuation concerns, the Federal Reserve, or changes in investor behavior, seemingly would be significant.

But each company also has a much less obvious reason for caution. For Coinbase, it was the effect of pricing pressure on the company's high take rate. After all, equity commissions have gone to zero, and presumably over time competition would lead to the same outcome in the crypto markets.

The semi-hidden risk to the Robinhood IPO is different, but the same sense holds. Even given a reasonable valuation by growth stock standards, there are risks beyond a general market slump. Given that COIN stock is down by one-quarter since its first-day close (admittedly with some help from the declining Bitcoin (BTC-USD) price), the parallels between COIN and HOOD don't bode well. I wouldn't be stunned to see history rhyme, and maybe even repeat.

The Good News for the Robinhood IPO

To be fair, there is a lot to like about Robinhood, even assuming the $40 billion-plus valuation. Again, growth has been spectacular.

In 2020, as noted, revenue increased 245%. Q1 2021 was even better, with top-line growth coming in at a staggering 309%.

User growth has been a key factor. At the end of 2019, Robinhood had 5.1 million funded accounts. Just five quarters later, the figure was 18 million. ARPU (average revenue per user) has contributed to the rising top line as well.

Amid the exponential growth in revenue, Robinhood has shown significant operating leverage. 2019 Adjusted EBITDA was negative $74 million; a year later, the company earned $155 million on that basis. Q1 2021 showed a profit of $115 million, a $162 million improvement from the year-prior loss. For full year 2020, incremental EBITDA margins were about 34% (i.e., 34% of revenue growth dropped to the bottom line); in Q1, those same margins expanded to over 40%.

One key factor is marketing spend. In 2019, marketing spend was 45% of revenue; a year later, less than 20%. Most of that expense actually came from the Robinhood Referral Program, which gives free shares to existing and new account holders upon a referral. Paid advertising in fact declined year-over-year both in 2020 and Q1 2021, yet Robinhood posted enormous user growth regardless.

Simply put, the numbers look great. And there's still an enormous runway for growth. Robinhood closed Q1 with $81 billion in assets under custody. As cited in Robinhood's S-1 filing, incumbent Charles Schwab (SCHW) has estimated that there is about $50 trillion in assets owned by U.S. individual investors. On that basis, Robinhood has a market share of just 0.16% - and the company sees another $200 trillion opportunity overseas, with international expansion planned down the line.

HOOD stock has the best attributes of growth plays. Revenue growth is exponential. User acquisition is not terribly expensive or difficult. The platform already is showing operating leverage. Robinhood essentially is profitable already: even on a GAAP basis, the business would have posted net profit in three of the last four quarters, were it not for a massive non-cash adjustment related to convertible debt issued in the first quarter of this year.

In that context, a $40 billion valuation makes some sense. That figure is ~30x trailing twelve-month revenue and, as noted, ~130x Adjusted EBITDA. Yes, those are big multiples, but the type of growth Robinhood is showing means those multiples are likely to shrink in a hurry (unless the share prices rise at the same time). With such a huge long-term opportunity as well, in this market investors seemingly would be happy to pay that kind of price.

The Market Risk

Every decade can boast of hot new stocks and emerging superstars, of course, but no decade can claim so many that have come so far so fast as the past 10 years. Companies that didn't exist and people who were nobody -- or hardly anybody -- have rocketed into the financial stratosphere. Billionaire entrepreneurs have become a dime a dozen, while millions of Main Street investors have become millionaires. Wall Street's most powerful pinstriped players have come under attack from brash newcomers.

Until about three years ago, [he] notes, going public wasn't an option for companies with an exciting concept but a dearth of earnings. They had no choice but to rely on venture capitalists for the first few rounds of financing and could launch an IPO only once the profits started to flow... Now, says [the executive], investors like you, me, and John Morgan serve as the backers for embryonic companies. [The executive] isn't theorizing - he's speaking from experience. "Instead of going for another round of venture capital, [my company] did an IPO," he says. "In essence, we used the public market as our VC."

The first passage comes from a review of the 1990s published in December 1999. The NASDAQ Composite would peak less than three months later and incredibly would lose about three-quarters of its value. (It took 15 years to reclaim those highs.) The WSJ piece includes a passage that seems so familiar in similar coverage 22 years later, highlighting a social worker from California who had turned $1,200 into $16,000 after doubling her money in the final two years. It's not hard to imagine that the investor likely would have been a Robinhood user, had the platform existed then.

The hidden executive in the Fortune quote is Mark Cuban, now owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Shark Tank panel member, and crypto bull. Cuban took Broadcast.com public and then sold it to Yahoo! for more than $5 billion in one of the worst deals in history. That article too highlights a suddenly successful individual investor, this one a "computer specialist" from Alabama who had made $27,000 in seven weeks. And there's an obvious echo of the "SPAC boom" in Cuban's boast that "we used the public market as our VC."

The point is that we've been here before. Investing, particularly in 'hot'/tech'/growth stocks, seems awfully easy until it suddenly gets hard. And it's seemed easy for a few years now - just as was the case before the 2000 crash.

Indeed, the WSJ article notes that individual investors in 1999 drove more than 30% of volume on the New York Stock Exchange, more than double the figure ten years earlier. The Robinhood S-1 claims that "retail investing" accounts for 20% of U.S. equity volume now - double the figure from a decade ago. And just as observers now point to the power of individual investors thanks to 'meme stocks' like GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment (AMC), there were many market participants in the late 1990s who believed the rising proportion of retail trading would permanently alter the landscape.

They were wrong, or at least wrong for a couple of decades. Indeed, the 2000 crash only seemed to confirm the stereotype is that retail investors - and particularly smaller-dollar retail investors - enter near the top. It's a condescending stereotype, certainly (particularly to write on a site largely geared toward individual investors), but there's some historical evidence even beyond the equity markets. When inexperienced investors flood into any market, trouble usually ensues, whether it's equities in the 1920s or the late 1990s or real estate in the mid-2000s.

Maybe this time actually is different. Retail investors won big in 2020. It was institutions selling last March, while the 'little guy' bought the dip. Individual investors obviously have flexed their muscles here in 2021 as well.

But Robinhood over 15 months added nearly 13 million new users. Many of those users no doubt were drawn in by what Matt Levine has called the "boredom markets hypothesis," the idea that there just wasn't much else to do during the lockdown besides track stocks. Many likely have been kept around by the action in AMC and GME and crypto, even if a good number of retail-heavy plays (SPACs, electric vehicle stocks, etc.) have struggled so far in 2021.

Meanwhile, the risk to HOOD stock is not that the NASDAQ is going to again drop 75%, or even that the broader stock market falls at all. It's more than the external conditions during which the platform grew over the past fifteen months have been absolutely perfect for Robinhood's user acquisition and revenue growth. That's going to change. A return to normalcy to world gives self-described traders something else to do (and for many in an office where it's harder to constantly monitor one's portfolio). A return to normalcy in the market too seems a risk; individual investor expectations increasingly seem to be that stocks are supposed to move quickly, and 100%-plus higher every year. (Indeed, a recent survey shows expectations as high as they've been in quite some time.)

If the equity market heads south steeply, some of those investors may exit the market. That's generally how it's worked in the past. But the greater risk to HOOD stock might be that the market doesn't necessarily have to head south steeply for Robinhood's growth to face headwinds.

How Robinhood Makes Its Money

The S-1 (see pages F-20 and F-49) breaks out Robinhood's revenue streams. Equities are important - but not as important as an investor might think:

Robinhood Revenue Breakdown, 2019-2020 (full year)

totals may not foot due to rounding. lines shaded green are transaction-based revenues; interest revenues in yellow. "Other" revenue in white primarily subscription fees to Robinhood Gold.

% of revenue growth equals dollar change in revenue for line item divided by total dollar change in revenue. Total revenue for period adds back $4.9 million for 2020 and $1.0 million for 2019 in interest costs paid on credit facilities.

Robinhood Revenue Breakdown, Q1 2021 and Q1 2020

totals may not foot due to rounding. lines shaded green are transaction-based revenues; interest revenues in yellow. "Other" revenue in white primarily subscription fees to Robinhood Gold.

% of revenue growth equals dollar change in revenue for line item divided by total dollar change in revenue. Total revenue for period adds back $2.8 million in Q1 2021 and $1.5 million in Q1 2020 in interest costs paid on credit facilities.

Robinhood makes a big deal about its bid to "democratize finance" and give small-dollar investors the ability to participate in the equity market. Chief executive officer Vladimir Tenev said in January that "most of our customers are, you know, what's called buy and hold." But "buy and hold" is a problem for the Robinhood business model.

Three-quarters of 2020 revenue was transaction-based; the proportion increased in Q1 2021. This is a notable distinction from the rest of the industry. Even when rivals like Schwab still charged commissions, the majority of discount brokerage revenue came from net interest on customer deposits. For Robinhood, the figure is less than 1%.

Robinhood needs customers to trade in order to generate the PFOF (payment for order flow) payments in its equity business and transaction rebates on the crypto side. For now, it appears that its customers are cooperating. In 2019, average revenue per user actually declined modestly year-over-year. The Q1 2021 figure (which is annualized) is almost double the 2019 print.

There's some contribution from securities lending revenue, which has exploded over the past few quarters, but it's transaction-based revenue that's doing most of the heavy lifting. And the nature of a platform business is that higher ARPU leads to higher margins and exponentially higher profits. Indeed, Robinhood has significantly increased its spending in some areas (support expense +344% year-over-year in Q1) yet still has driven impressive expense leverage.

The question is how much more Robinhood users can actually trade. It does seem like activity is relatively high. Using the midpoint of AUC between the end of Q4 and Q1 ($72 billion), and the midpoint of funded accounts (15.25 million), the average account size during Q1 was about $4,700. $137 in annualized ARPU suggests Robinhood is capturing nearly 3% of assets per year - which seems like a rather large figure for a zero-commission platform. ARPU for "buy and hold" investors should be relatively low, and if Robinhood is getting almost 3%, market makers no doubt are getting more. There seems to be a decently-sized group churning away a material portion of their accounts via bid/ask spreads.

The same question of "how much more trading can happen?" holds looking at crypto and options, which are higher-revenue and higher-profit trades. Incredibly, in the first quarter, Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) alone accounted for nearly 6% of Robinhood's total revenue, and it seems likely the figure will be even higher in Q2. That kind of activity does not seem sustainable. Even if Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH-USD) don't collapse, trading volumes in those coins too may decline, pressuring a category that drove one-sixth of Q1 revenue.

Meanwhile, options revenue of $198 million in the quarter was almost 10% of options AUC at the end of Q1. Obviously, the quarter-end AUC level doesn't necessarily cover users' total exposure, due to expirations, so it's not as if users are giving up 10% of their position every quarter. But even accounting for expirations and the naturally higher level of trading, options revenue seems exceedingly high relative to AUC: by comparison, equities revenue in Q1 was roughly 0.2% of quarter-end AUC.

Looking to 2021, it seems likely that options and crypto transactions are going to account for over half of revenue. That doesn't mean Tenev is lying in saying that most of his company's customers are some form of buy and hold investor: equities did account for more than 80% of total assets at the end of Q1.

But as far as Robinhood's revenue and profit go, the business model means the active traders really matter. And so the risk here is not that the entire market dives 15% or 30% or whatever the figure is. The risk is that the Robinhood traders who made money in options, and Bitcoin, and GameStop in 2020 and the first half of 2021 stop making money in the second half of 2021 and beyond, and thus leave the platform. And, again, history suggests that will happen at some point.

Perception and Regulatory Risk

The risks to HOOD stock aren't only on the platform itself. Regulators have gone after the company on multiple occasions so far, and the S-1 cites a number of investigations underway at the moment. The company saw an outage in January amid the first GME rally, and another on the crypto side when Dogecoin went nuts in April. The January issues led to a record $70 million fine from FINRA, and it's likely more penalties are on the way; Robinhood estimates an action by the New York Department of Financial Services will cost at least $15 million.

To be fair, Robinhood is taking steps to remediate what Tenev in the S-1 referred to as "growing pains." As noted, support spending has increased dramatically, and the infrastructure now is designed to handle 3x the volume seen at past peaks. The app has even ditched its infamous confetti that by some accounts contributed to Robinhood's "gamification" of investing. And I'm personally skeptical that regulators are going to impose penalties that are truly material relative to a ~$40 billion market cap (or even less than that), or that there's some risk of Robinhood being shut down.

But the company's reputation did take a hit in January, and it appears to have had a financial impact. In Q1, some $4.1 billion in assets left the platform, 5% of quarter-end AUC. (Notably, the site seems likely to have lost good accounts, too; the average size of a departing account was nearly $20K, against a platform-wide average that was below $5K at quarter end.) That's a big jump up from a 2020 quarterly average of $400 million, just 1.2% of AUC.

Certainly, churn might have increased regardless, assuming the boredom markets hypothesis has some merit and some traders took their cash and got back to normalcy. But it does seem like the January outages, and the allegations of collusion that followed, did cause Robinhood at least somewhat. On its own, higher churn probably doesn't break the case, but it does suggest a reputational hit that may linger.

Schwab As a Target for HOOD Stock

All told, the risk here seems that Robinhood is heavily reliant not on individual investors as a whole, but on a swath of retail investors who are at least moderately heavy traders. And we have decades (centuries, perhaps, depending on one's view of past bubbles) of evidence to show that group is volatile. The Robinhood IPO seems to be coming at a time when the activity and success of those traders might well be near a peak, and that seems to raise significant downside risk in terms of revenue and earnings going forward.

There are two rebuttals to that thesis. The first, essentially, is: so what? This is an eight-year-old company, and one that's really been a force in the industry for only three years at most. There's a reasonable argument that Robinhood is starting with smaller-account, heavy-trading investors, but can grow along with those investors as they make more money in and out of the market.

In other words, Robinhood can become the next Charles Schwab. But one big concern on that front is that HOOD stock, at a $40 billion valuation, is pricing in a pretty reasonable possibility of that happening. Schwab has a market capitalization of $138 billion. Assuming some dilution along the way, HOOD stock would have to roughly triple to reach that level.

Assuming that process takes a decade, the stock is returning 12% annualized. That's good work if you can get it, as they say, but taking on the risks here would seem to argue for at least the possibility of more exponential returns. Yes, the company can presumably move overseas, and there may be some ability to expand into new financial verticals as well. Still, "Robinhood will be the next Schwab" doesn't seem like a great thesis at a $40B valuation - which is troublesome, since "Robinhood will be the next Schwab" seems like an awfully aggressive prediction. (Schwab is one of the great American businesses ever, in my opinion.)

The second argument is that Robinhood doesn't necessarily have to be the next Schwab, but rather can find its own niche. Tenev writes in the IPO letter (and has spoken elsewhere) of expanding the market by targeting the ~60% of Americans with no investments outside of retirement accounts. There are new cohorts aging into Robinhood's 'sweet spot' every year, and those kinds of investors generally will be more profitable.

Robinhood doesn't have to 100x assets and be the next Schwab. It can be smaller on an AUC basis yet still more profitable, as long as its users continue to trade. On that note, again, the fundamentals here, at least looking backward, are attractive, whether looking at growth, margins, or current profitability (on a reasonably adjusted basis). An investor reasonably could argue that deceleration of trading activity already is priced in, even at $40 billion.

But that case still requires what appears to be somewhat elevated trading activity and/or pretty significant user growth from the current 18 million. The latter figure is not immaterial; it represents almost 7% of US households in a rather competitive industry. The argument that focusing on the 'little guy' is enough requires both that Robinhood find many more such customers and that those customers keep trading at a reasonable pace.

Can it do so? That question really gets to the core of the bull/bear debate over the Robinhood IPO, which to oversimply comes down to whether Robinhood management actually is correct. Is Robinhood doing a service by "democratizing finance" as it claims - or, as critics argue, simply providing little more than gambling by uneducated users? If it's the former, growth can continue for some time. If it's the latter, growth hits a wall when the market does.

Are Robinhood users savvy enough to direct their own accounts and take their own risks, or has Robinhood allowed inexperienced investors too much leeway - or even pushed them into risky endeavors like options and crypto trading? Regulators may have very different answers to that question which in turn could impact Robinhood's outlook.

Finally, is the impact of individual investors on the market particularly since March 2020 a sea change - or just 1998-99 redux? For investors who believe the former, there's a decent case for HOOD stock at the rumored IPO valuation. For everyone else - myself included - HOOD stock will be one to avoid, and maybe even short.