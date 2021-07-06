kasia2003/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Nature's Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) is a natural health and wellness company and we see 45% upside. Their business revolves around the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. The company is undervalued at a P/E of 14.5x for the FY21e [still much below S&P 500 and Russell 2000 indices which are both at high valuations at 22x and 26.7x, respectively]. Based on our estimates, and on a more steady-state FY22e, we see a P/E multiple of 13.2x.

Apart from this the company also has a decent cash position, with ~7% FCF yield averaged out over the last 3-years [on actuals FCF yield is 6.8% for FY20] and $4.50 in net cash with no debt. This cash is 26% of the market cap, which puts the company in a solid position to continue to return capital to its investors.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal [Cash continues to increase...]

Nature's Sunshine Products, just recently in March this year, declared a handsome special dividend of $1 [see last section in this article for more info on this dividend] which on the current stock price amounts to an attractive 5.8% yield. The company's last quarterly dividend was in 2017, so this new development to appease investors should be seen as a welcome sign that Nature's Sunshine is fundamentally strong with a healthy cash position to add. Nature's Sunshine's last three reported quarters all had record quarterly revenues, with each quarter showing greater amounts than the prior. Given the encouraging valuations and uptick in the company's business, we believe Nature's Sunshine's stock is very attractive with a P/E of 13.2x and FCF yield of 8.9x, on today's price.

We believe that the health products industry is an attractive and secularly growing space because many millennials are increasingly turning to health remedies and products. This is a booming industry, and we believe there are a lot of growth prospects involved.

Nature's Sunshine Products - High Prospects and Growth Potential

Nature's Sunshine Products manufactures, markets, and directly sells tablets and encapsulated herbal products, high-quality natural vitamins, food supplements, skin care and other complementary products. The industries it operates under can best be classified under the umbrella terms: Health, Wellness and Fitness.

The company has over 700 products to its name, and they fall under several product categories, such as immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, weight management and other general health products. See image below. We see high growth prospects in the products that Nature's Sunshine's is trying to distribute and sell. Well-known industry experts follow suit in identifying near double-digit CAGR on a short-term time horizon for Nature's Sunshine's product lines.

Source: 10-K [Nature's Sunshine's product segments]

Industry Growth are Predicted to be High

CAGR of 15% for the global personalized nutrition market from 2020 to 2025.

CAGR of over 9% for the immune health supplements from 2019 to 2025.

CAGR of 7% for the global dietary supplements market from 2020 to 2026.

First Quarter: Third Consecutive Record-Breaking Quarter for Nature's Sunshine

Source: Bloomberg Terminal [Sequential and fiscal-year end data for this company.]

Nature's Sunshine Products reported their first quarter results [ended March] and it was yet another record-breaking quarter for the company. The company reported robust revenue growth of 7% YoY reaching $102 million from the $96 million reported in the year ago quarter. The company operates in four segments:

Source: Press Release

As you can see the most growth was seen in "Asia" and "Latin America and Other" regions. Approximately 36% of total sales volume is from Asia in the latest 1Q results [compared to a relatively nominal 6% from Latin America and Other]. This is encouraging, because Asia is seen as a region with a growing middle-class. People in this demographic are increasingly turning to the nutrition and wellness industry to try supplements and herbal remedies. In places like China, Japan and South Korea, individuals have more purchasing power than they did before, and the upper-middle class is becoming more self-conscious and open to purchasing health products.

Price Target and Valuation

For our $25.10 price target we have chosen to take a P/E estimate of 16x, and an EPS estimate of $1.32 [the EPS is for our FY2022 projections, see model data attached at the end of this article]. We have arrived at the P/E estimate by looking at the company's historical data and the P/E of the S&P 500 and the Russell 2000. When compared to the P/E multiple of the S&P 500 which is trading at around 22.1x, our estimate looks conservative and modest at best.

When multiplying our P/E estimate of 16x and EPS estimate of $1.29 [after factoring out after-tax interest income of $.03 per share], you get a price of $20.64. However, the company is standing on a significant portion of cash on its B/S amounting to $4.50 per share. We need to add back net cash to our P/E-derived price target, as in today's unusually low interest rate environment, Nature's Sunshine's net cash position is not being reflected on the income statement, as interest income is virtually zero. Hence, when adding back $4.50 per share in cash back, you get a final price target of $25.10, which amounts to 45% upside.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal; 10-year price chart for NATR

We are confident in our 45% upside, and we feel that we have caught the stock right when it is about to rebound from its recent ~20% decline. Second, the fundamentals are strong, with the company reporting record revenues sequentially for three straight quarters. We think that the stock will break past its 10-year highs. This is because of growth in the health and wellness products industry, and more specifically strong growth seen in the Asia economies for the quarter. The Asia economies are a definite macro catalyst given secular trends and rapid growth in powerhouses such as China, Japan, and South Korea.

Returning Cash to Shareholders: Special Dividend, 5.8% Yield

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Nature's Sunshine Products has issued a special dividend recently on March 10, 2021, which has led to an attractive 5.8 yield, and 83.4% payout on net income, which is huge. This was after the company had discontinued their dividend in 2017, as can be seen from Bloomberg data above. Their quarterly dividend prior to this was only 10 cents which would lead to a relatively nominal yield of ~2% on today's market price. The fact that the company was able to issue a special dividend, even during Covid-induced bottlenecks creating strains on manufacturing, is a sure-fire sign that Nature's Sunshine is doing remarkably well. The credentials speak for themselves, with record quarterly revenue growth, robust net cash, and decent FCF yields - a return of capital back to shareholders was bound to happen.

It is worth noting that in the last few years there have only been two instances [2013 and 2014] where the company has issued special dividends. So, this latest special dividend should be taken as a strong sign for investors that things are definitely looking up for the company.

Catalysts

Dividends - 5.8% Special Dividend

Encouraging sign that things are looking up for the company, with robust net cash position and strong fundamentals to fuel this return of capital to shareholders. It is worth pointing out that this positive news for shareholders is happening when manufacturing companies are being hit the most by Covid-related headwinds. While the company does not have a regular quarterly dividend yet, we expect either Special Dividends or the initiation of a regular dividend, based on the high FCF and large net cash position.

Record Quarterly Revenue Growth

Nature's Sunshine's last three reported quarters all had record quarterly revenues, with each quarter showing greater amounts than the prior.

Solid Cash

Nature's Sunshine has solid net cash on the B/S with absolutely minimal to no debt. It represents 26% of the current market cap. This cash can be used for various purposes, such as dividends, buybacks, CAPX, and possibly acquisitions.

Risks

Competition

The company has numerous competitors, such as Herbalife, LifeVantage, Nu Skin and USANA. They also compete against companies that sell through retail stores, as well as against other direct selling companies.

Global Supply Chain

Supply chain disruption caused by the ongoing pandemic may lead to bottlenecks for the company's manufacturing hub.

Conclusion

Nature's Sunshine has seen a recent pullback as it is down ~20% from its recent highs seen in April. The market for this product is growing, with most of their sales coming from Asia [36%]. Asia is seeing significant growth in millennials with their purchasing power increasing, and they are a generation that is moving towards health and wellness products. The P/E is at 13.2x for the FY22e and this is relatively inexpensive compared to the S&P 500 benchmark multiple of 22.1x. The recent dividend and record quarters are both telltale signs to investors that the stock is becoming increasingly attractive, with robust fundamentals. We see Nature's Sunshine having 45% upside from the current dip in its stock price.