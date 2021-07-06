jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

With the second quarter of 2021 ending last week, all eyes were on electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). With new Model S deliveries starting and the China gigafactory ramping Model Y production, investors were looking for new quarterly records from the company. In the end, Tesla met street estimates that were meaningfully reduced late in the quarter.

Tesla was coming off a Q1 period where production topped 180,000 units despite multiple headwinds. Large delays for the new Model S/X meant there was no production of those luxury vehicles in Q1, and China was in the early stages of ramping Model Y production. For most of Q2, analyst estimates were around the 205,000 figure for deliveries, with some Tesla bulls in the second half of June thinking the company could even do over 210,000. As seen a number of times in the past, analyst estimates came down in the final week of the quarter, ending around 201k or 202k depending on where you looked. Here's how Tesla did in Q2 as compared to Q1.

(Source: Tesla Q1 production/delivery report, seen here)

(Source: Tesla Q2 production/delivery report, seen here)

It is clear that there are still some production problems at Tesla, especially on the S/X side of things. Installed capacity is over 262,000 units per quarter, but even if you only average the past four quarters on that metric, the number would come in at nearly 227,000 vehicles. With this delivery number though, you would expect management should at least guide to more than 800,000 deliveries for this year at the Q2 report. Tesla likely won't get that close to the one million delivery figure some are hoping for in 2021, but if there are more than just a token handful of contributions from Berlin and/or Texas, it's not out of the question for Tesla to approach 900,000.

In the short term, there will be a few headwinds to cash flow here, mainly because of production outpacing deliveries by more than 5,000 units. The jump in S/X deliveries under lease accounting also will provide a small hit to cash flow. Of course, with Tesla having a sequential jump in production by more than 25,000 vehicles, we'll likely see significant increases in accounts payable and accrued liabilities. Those two categories usually provide a significant amount of the free cash flow that's reported when production is steadily rising, as those liability accounts are hitting new records each quarter.

The most interesting item for the Q2 report will be Tesla's margins. The company did raise prices in the US on the Model 3 and Y a number of times in the quarter, and China got a slight raise on the Y. There were some price decreases in Europe as a number of countries started receiving Made in China Model 3 vehicles. There are some expectations that credit sales will decline, while the limited amount of S/X production should provide a headwind to margins, albeit one that's less than Q1. There should also be one less Elon Musk bonus tranche that will impact the overall results. On the flip side, many key commodities saw price increases that will likely provide headwinds. There also will be some impact from Bitcoin impairments and/or potential sale gains in the quarter, but I'm not focusing on those items as they aren't critical to the long-term business.

Tesla shares staged a nice rally early Friday, but fell back throughout the trading day. As you can see in the chart below, shares were recently able to regain the 50-day moving average (purple line). It will be interesting to see how the stock reacts in the coming weeks before earnings as we are likely to see the dreaded death cross, where the 50-day moves below its longer-term counterpart (200-day moving average - red line).

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

Realistically, last week's production and delivery report didn't change much for the long-term Tesla picture. Investors are still waiting for bigger catalysts, like the next two factories to open as well as the next version of the full self-driving package. I just don't see any other major short-term catalysts until we get to the Q2 earnings report, which is at least a couple of weeks away. Until then, shares could likely be range-bound, with the potential for technical factors like the death cross to be more important than fundamental ones.

In the end, Tesla reported another record quarter of production and deliveries. However, the figures were a little disappointing when compared to where Street estimates were before their usual last week prior to announcement drawdown. It certainly will be interesting to see the quarter's margin profile as the S/X are still very limited, credit sales could start to wind down, and with multiple price raises versus the expectation of high inflation figures for key components. While shares rallied early last Friday, they ended the day mostly flat, which is probably to be expected given the recent rally. For now, the bulls will turn to future growth, while bears will continue to focus on more delays and a substantial automaker valuation.