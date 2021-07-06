borchee/E+ via Getty Images

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) is a clinical stage biotechnology and device company developing multiple late-stage interventional treatments for underserved acute cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases like early cardiogenic shock, heart failure, neonatal respiratory distress and lung injury associated with COVID-19. It has "four advanced clinical programs" according to its latest Corporate Presentation. The Company is headquartered in Warrington, PA with operations in Taiwan and Milan, Italy. It was founded in 1992 and was previously known as Discovery Laboratories. The company uplisted to NASDAQ in May 2020.

Pipeline

The company's lead clinical programs:

(Image source: company website)

Istaroxime, indicated for Acute Decompensated Heart Failure (ADHF), is a first-in-class, dual action agent designed to improve cardiac function without adverse clinical outcomes. The current treatment approaches such as placing the patient on strong IV diuretic like furosemide, or using inotropes are associated with adverse effects such as increased heart rate, increased myocardial oxygen demand, hypotension, increased troponin, damaged heart muscle, arrhythmia, worsened renal function, and risk of death.

Istaroxime is designed to act "as a potent positive inotropic agent that increases contractility through inhibition of Na+/K+-ATPase," improving the heart's systolic contractions, and to achieve "diastolic myocardial relaxation through activation of the SERCA2a calcium pump on the sarcoplasmic reticulum."

Two phase 2 clinical trials have been conducted to study istaroxime. The Phase 2a trial HORIZON examined the effects of three different doses of istaroxime infused for 6 hours in 120 patients. The primary endpoint was the lowering of pulmonary capillary wedge pressure (PCWP). All three doses of istaroxime produced statistically significant (p<0.05) improvements of lowering PCWP. Secondary hemodynamic endpoints of the measure of increased systolic blood pressure and decreasing heart rate also showed a positive trend. The side effects were vomiting (7.9%), and pain at the infusion site (5.6%).

Source

The Phase 2b trial examined the effect of two doses of istaroxime vs. placebo with a longer infusion of 24 hours. Both doses of istaroxime improved the primary endpoint of cardiac function with statistical significance (p<0.05). Additional improvements observed were increased stroke volume, "no signals of increased clinically significant arrhythmias and no signals of increased cardiac troponins," decreased heart rate, and increased blood pressure for effective diuretic therapy.

With both the phase 2 studies providing favorable results to further develop istaroxime for treatment of patients with ADHF, the Company is initiating a global Phase 2b trial in approximately 300 subjects with Acute Heart Failure (AHF), which will ultimately lead to a registrational Phase 3 program.

Istaroxime is also being studied in a Phase 2 trial of 60 patients in the U.S. and Europe, for treatment of patients facing severe AHF from early cardiogenic shock, the goal being to restore blood flow quickly by increasing blood pressure, when the heart suddenly fails to pump requisite blood to vital organs. This is a significant unmet need, and the Company believes there is a potential to be granted Breakthrough Designation by the U.S. FDA.

Windtree is also developing a multi-asset franchise based on its unique SERCA2a activation mechanism that has been proven with istaroxime. Multiple follow-on oral and intravenous SERCA2a activators are in the preclinical stage, with potential to treat as well as provide post-discharge chronic therapy to AHF patients. The Company has recent patent filings for its dual mechanism SERCA2a activators and intends to engage in potential partnerships and/or licensing agreements for further development.

Lucinactant is a synthetic surfactant containing a proprietary synthetic peptide KL4 (sinapultide). KL4 is a 21-amino acid peptide designed to reproduce the essential attributes of the human Surfactant Protein B ('SP-B), one of four known surfactant proteins most important for proper functioning of the respiratory system.

"Surfactant is a natural lubricant produced by specialized cells in the lung called alveolar Type 2 cells and is critical for proper lung function. Surfactant helps keep the lungs from collapsing when exhaling and also improves oxygen transfer to the blood."

Windtree's lucinactant has the potential to alleviate surfactant deficiency and inactivation occurring due to infectious diseases like COVID-19 that affect the lung and cause acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Preclinical data showed that lucinactant also has antimicrobial properties and lacks immunogenicity, while being capable of attenuating inflammatory response. As a potential surfactant replacement therapy, lucinactant could decrease inflammation and damage in the lungs while improving lung function, compliance, gas exchange and oxygenation. It could also decrease the need for mechanical ventilation and facilitate recovery. Surfactant abnormalities are a known characteristic of COVID-19 associated lung injury resulting in life-threatening ARDS that has no approved drug therapies.

A Phase 2 trial is currently evaluating up to 20 patients at 4 to 5 sites in the U.S., who are intubated and mechanically ventilated for COVID-19 associated lung injury and ARDS. The changes in physiological parameters related to gas exchange and lung compliance after lucinactant administration are being studied to establish the dosing regimen and tolerability. Upon favorable outcome, the Company plans to conduct an expanded trial in ventilated patients, and also as aerosolized delivery to avoid mechanical ventilation.

AEROSURF is Windtree's drug-device combination for non-invasive delivery of surfactant to premature infants with respiratory distress syndrome (RDS), using its proprietary aerosol delivery system (ADS). AEROSURF yields a defined particle size suitable for respiration in infants and deposition into the lung, retains the surfactant composition on aerosolization, and fully retains the necessary surface-tension lowering properties of surfactants. The present non-invasive method used in RDS is nasal continuous positive airway pressure ((nCPAP)) that does not address the surfactant deficiency. Three phase 2 trials in nearly 400 preterm infants with RDS have shown that when AEROSURF is added to nCPAP, there is improvement in respiratory parameters, decrease in nCPAP failure that could have resulted in intubation and mechanical ventilation, and reduction in the rates of bronchopulmonary dysplasia ('BPD), along with favorable safety profile. The Company is supporting a Phase 2b bridging study in 2021 required to advance AEROSURF to Phase 3 clinical trials.

Rostafuroxin is indicated for reduction in blood pressure in a selected hypertensive population with a specified genetic profile. A selective antagonist of known triggers of hypertension - adducin polymorphisms and endogenous ouabain, rostafuroxin enhances renal tubular sodium reabsorption and increases vascular tone. Phase 2b clinical trials in Italy with Caucasian patients and in Taiwan with ethnic Chinese patients. The trial in Italy showed positive results in this trial as well as in an earlier Phase 2a clinical trial; however the response was minimal in Chinese patients in the Phase 2b study. Windtree plans to pursue licensing and/or other strategic opportunities in the anti-hypertension market.

Financials

The Company's stock last traded at $2.18 (7/2/2021). In the past 52 weeks the stock saw a low of $1.58 and touched a high of $10.06. With 26.26 million shares outstanding, the Company has a market capitalization of $57.24 million. Windtree's debt is $20.24 million, and cash balance is $38.49 million, while cash burn is about $15 million for SGA expenses and about $16 million for R&D. The company raised $27.4mn in Q1, so it doesn't seem plausible that they can raise more funds again soon. They have a year's worth of cash, so I am assuming they will have to raise more funds before the end of the year.

47.75% shares are held by the public, corporations, institutions and firms hold 48.68%, and insiders hold 3.56% shares. It is good to see, however, that funds' holdings have improved a little.

Source

Major holders are these ones:

Source

The insider purchase history, at least, is pretty good, with no sales:

Source

Risks

Readers should note the inherent risk of trading in companies with such low market caps and low share price. Often, these companies have low trading volume, like here. WINT has a moderately high short interest at 10.86%. It has a long history of running trials, with at least one phase 3 trial that was suspended. Some of its assets may be repurposed molecules with poor patent protections. For example, I noted that lucinactant was approved by the FDA in 2012. Their latest 10-K, page 13-14, states that they have coverage for the aerosol version/technology. I do not see a composition of matter patent. They also note that the core composition of matter patents for Istaroxime have expired. The company is also low on cash, and I expect a dilution before the year-end. If investors are lucky, they can raise non-dilutive finance. But that will depend on how they are able to execute their pipeline programs.

Bottom line

Two Wall Street analysts are very bullish on the Company with strong buy ratings and price target of $9.83. The last two years' insider transactions are all purchases. The present stock price at near 52 week low levels looks attractive for a company with an interesting portfolio in underserved markets.