Investment Thesis

The stock price of Skillz Inc. (NYSE: NYSE:SKLZ) should drop a lot more to be fairly priced. High risks relating to future revenue growth and a high price-to-sales ratio make me bearish on the stock, despite its high historical growth rate.

High revenue growth, high margin, and high price-to-sales

Skillz is an online mobile multiplayer video game competition platform. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. Partly because of the fast-growing video games industry, Skillz managed to enormously grow its revenue:

Revenue growth, Skillz Inc. Dec-18 Dec-19 Dec-20 TTM Revenue (In millions, USD) 50.8 119.9 230.1 270.2 % Growth - 136.07% 91.97% 98.04%

Source: SeekingAlpha

Investors were confident in the growth rates of Skillz and drove the price to an all-time high of 43.72 in February. The price-to-sales ratio at this point was 55.96.

Source: SeekingAlpha, A chart of the P/S ratio of Skillz

Current valuation and growth compared to peers

A stock offering and a negative report on Skillz, which I will go further into in the following section, have resulted in a price fall. I computed a heatmap to compare the performance metrics of Skillz to its peers. For the benchmark group, I used 5 other companies in the mobile video games industry: Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK), GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM), Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA), SciPlay Corp. (NASDAQ:SCPL), and Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI):

Source: Reuters

As can be seen, Skillz's price to sales is, even with the price drop, around 4 to 8 times higher than its peers. However, due to its high gross margin, price to gross profit does relatively look a bit better, but is still significantly higher than its peers. Its year-on-year revenue is remarkably higher than its peers. If these revenue numbers could be sustainable, it would largely compensate for the high P/S. However, as I will explain in the next section, there are multiple signs indicating that this is not the case for Skillz. Furthermore, Skillz does not make a profit, while three other companies do.

Trouble for Skillz: Exposing report

On the 8th of March, Wolfpack Research published a report claiming to have detected frauds by Skillz. Wolfpack Research is a financial research firm dedicated to protecting investors. It was set up by Dan David, a veteran activist short-seller who exposed over 15 billion USD of fraud on U.S. capital markets.

A risk regarding game providers is to be dependent on a few games. According to the annual statement of Skillz, 88% of its total revenue comes from three games, made by two developers. Wolfpack Research used third-party app data to show a significant slow-off in installations growth:

Source: Wolfpack Research's report on Skillz

A note that should be added, is that these are statistics related to three games. It is possible that the other games had a higher installations growth. However, this still exposes the risk of being dependent on three games, as some games that once were really popular could lose installations growth quickly. This could limit the longer-term future growth rate of the total revenue.

Furthermore, Wolfpack Research claims to have detected other frauds as well. Although there is some truth in some of the arguments of these other frauds, I think that this fellow SA contributor explains well why some of the arguments are blown out of proportion though.

Large selling and marketing expenses and their implications

Something else that catches my attention is the enormous selling and marketing expenses of Skillz compared to its revenue.

Revenue and S&M expenses, Skillz Inc. Dec-18 Dec-19 Dec-20 TTM Revenue (In millions, USD) 50.8 119.9 230.1 270.2 S&M expenses (In millions, USD) 51.69 111.4 251.9 301.4 S&M expenses/Revenue 102% 93% 109% 112%

Source: Yahoo Finance

A large part of the S&M expenses goes toward user incentives, including "bonus cash". Skillz uses this bonus cash as an incentive to stimulate users to sign up, play, and refer their friends to the platform. This bonus cash can also be used to play games for real payouts.

Revenue growth could fall badly if Skillz decides to drop its S&M expenses compared to its revenue, which it should at a certain point in order to not burn all of its cash. This indicates that there is a risk that current revenue growth cannot be sustained for the longer term. On the other hand, when these incentives lure in newcomers who will stay for a longer time, this strategy could pay off. However, since we only have two years of operational data, we hardly have any indication of the long-term effectiveness of this strategy. Additionally, the mobile gaming industry is a highly competitive and low-barrier industry, where many games are published each year, which could easily lure players away from Skillz.

Moreover, the comparison of revenue growth between Skillz and its peers seems less fair now, as differences in revenue growth could have been significantly smaller, would the other firms also have increased their S&M expenses in order to give out cash bonuses. This only adds to the doubt of the justification of Skillz's 4-8 times higher P/S than its peers.

Lastly, the high S&G expenses have contributed to an increasingly negative free cash flow which imposes more risk to the business:

Free Cash Flow decrease, Skillz Inc. Dec-18 Dec-19 Dec-20 TTM Free Cash Flow -17,815 -25,160 -59,478 -89,321 % Change -29% -58% -33%

Source: Yahoo Finance

Conclusion: High historical growth but high risks and high P/S

Skillz has shown tremendous revenue growth in the past 2 years. Investors, who are confident in the future growth, have pushed the P/S ratio to be multiple times higher than its peers. However, I believe this is not justified as several risks could limit future growth significantly. Firstly, the company is mainly dependent on three games, which have already seen a decline in its installations growth in Q4, 2020 and Q1, 2021. Secondly, high S&M expenses have inflated historical revenue growth and have contributed to a high negative free cash flow. This cannot be sustained and a drop in these expenses could significantly limit future growth rates. For these reasons, I think that the P/S should at least half of what it is now, which means a current downside of at least 50%.