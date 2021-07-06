thitivong/iStock via Getty Images

Fund profile

The iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) is a stalwart ETF that covers around 272 stocks based in Japan; EWJ is heavily exposed to large-and-mid-cap stocks of Japan and excludes the bottom 15% of Japanese stocks by market cap.

The situation so far, and looking ahead

Whilst a lot of economies have managed to bounce back relatively well this year, it's fair to say that H1-21 for Japan has been patchy at best; for instance, in Q1, real GDP growth had shrunk by 3.9% and whilst Q2 would likely avoid another decline, growth is only expected to be around 0.5%. The lingering effects of the pandemic have been one of the key contributors of the subdued performance. At the start of the year, in Jan, the country was looking at record-high cases of over 7000; this then showed a drastic decline in the following months but spiked again in April and May towards the 6000 mark. Whilst cases were rising, Japan's vaccination progress too during the first 4-5 months was well below par. When other advanced economies were seeing vaccination rates within the range of 40% by the first month of Q2, Japan's vaccination rate then was extremely low at less than 5%. The unappetizing combination of high cases, lockdowns, and low vaccination penetration had a profound impact on private consumer spending in Japan which is a key driver of growth, estimated to account for over half of Japanese GDP.

Looking ahead, I'd like to think that we may now have seen the worst and expect a much better performance in H2. According to the World Bank, FY21 GDP growth should come in at nearly 3%. Considering the nearly 4% decline in Q1 and only flattish growth in Q2, we're looking at a significant sequential ramp up in H2 that will bridge the gap. Certainly, certain macroeconomic indicators are suggesting that the momentum may already have begun.

I've been rather impressed by the pickup in the vaccination levels there over recent weeks; as you can see from the chart below, till around mid-May the vaccination penetration was less than 5%, but in less than 2 months this has ramped up by 5x and now stands at over 25%! Then the number of cases too have come down significantly and currently hover only around the 1400 mark. It also looks all but certain that the Olympics should go ahead (at one stage a few months back it looked very doubtful) and this should help boost the prospects of the Japanese services sector.

The improving economic and health conditions are being reflected in the Japanese consumer confidence numbers which saw significant sequential progress in June and came in at 37.4, the highest level in 16 months! All the main sub-indices posted an improvement including the willingness to buy durable goods (which was up 2.2 points). Whilst this bodes well for overall consumption spending within Japan, for EWJ too this is particularly relevant as the dominant sector is the industrials sector which accounts for ~22% of the total portfolio. In fairness, even during the rather difficult times, conditions in the Japanese industrial segment have remained relatively resilient. As pointed out in The Lead-Lag Report, the manufacturing PMI there is at levels last seen around 3 years back and it has been above the landmark 50 level since Feb 2021.

This is mainly on account of a largely resplendent export market for Japanese manufactured goods. The semiconductor-related shortage has worked well for Japan as there is a strong demand for capital equipment that produces these goods. This is likely to remain a key tailwind in the months ahead and even next year. The Japanese auto industry too has seen very strong conditions with exports there growing by over 130% in May. Total Japanese exports in May grew by nearly 50% and proved to be the highest reading in over four decades! All in all, business sentiment here looks rock-steady at the moment with the Bank of Japan's large manufacturer's sentiment index surging to its strongest point in two and a half years. Crucially, the outlook too looks healthy as the Tankan Large Manufacturers Outlook came in at 13, much better than the prior reading of just 4 for Q1.

We're also getting to a point in the economic cycle when some key economies the world over, are considering raising rates or shifting to a more hawkish monetary regime. Within Japan, this does not look to be on the cards any time soon and ultra-loose monetary conditions are likely to persist for a much longer duration which should embolden Japanese consumers.

Conclusion

After coming through a rather difficult H1, Japan looks set to see a more encouraging H2 with support from both consumer spending and exports. I don't believe investors are necessarily considering this attractive opportunity, as relative to the total world market, Japanese equities still look enormously oversold, with the ratio at record lows. Given some of the encouraging conditions in store, it wouldn't be unreasonable to expect this ratio to pivot from these lows.

There's also the currency angle to be considered. Those who follow my work know that I tend to pay careful attention to what the bond market is telling me, as that's where the smart money goes. Whilst all the focus has been on the markets hitting record highs, long-term treasuries have been stealthily gaining pace, with yields now dropping to 1.42%, well below the nearly 1.75% levels seen in Marcy. All in all, I get the sense that the bond market is positioning for a bout of risk aversion in the months ahead. If conditions such as this were to coalesce, the Japanese Yen will likely receive plenty of attention on account of its defensive credentials, and this should also be beneficial for EWJ.

On a YTD basis, the yen has depreciated relative to the dollar and this has helped the currency hedged version of Japanese equities - The WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity ETF (DXJ) handsomely outperform EWJ. Looking ahead, if conditions of risk aversion perk up, expect EWJ to outperform DXJ.