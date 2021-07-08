guvendemir/E+ via Getty Images

In a report published on the 1st of July, I provided a visualization and analysis of the Defense contract awards in May. Due to time constraints, I was not able to publish this report in June as intended, and as a result, I received some comments that I did not include some contracts that Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) received recently. In this piece, which includes the June contracts, some contracts are obviously included as the pieces are provided on a monthly basis, and big contracts that are secured in July will be covered in the July piece published in August.

As pointed out in earlier reports, it's important to realize that while monthly numbers are interesting to look at, there are many trends, programs, timelines and strategies that drive contract awards. That is why we consider various programs and also look at the platform mixes.

Defense contracts climb to $5B

Figure 1: Raytheon Technologies contracts in June 2021 (Source: TAF Defense Contracts Monitor)

In June 2021, Raytheon Technologies received 17 contract awards valued $4.9 billion with $709.7 million or 15% of the contract value being obligated at the time of the award. This included $4.1B million in the form of indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQs) contracts equivalent to 83% of the contract value. It's important to highlight the IDIQs as these contracts are more optional than firm in nature providing pre-negotiated framework against which task orders can be placed. So, it can be concluded that IDIQs provided a major distortion in the contract value in June, but they are still interesting to consider as they provide the base for future task and delivery orders. Month over month, the contract value increased from $722.3 million to $4.9 billion driven by IDIQ contracts. Excluding IDIQs, the contract value increased from $227.3 million to $781.4 million, while the funds obligated at the time of award increased from $163.1 million to $709.7 million driven by higher contract volume and a higher share of the contract value being obligated at the time of award.

The month was dominated by IDIQs which, as mentioned previously, are more optional in nature than firm. The largest IDIQ had a value of $3.12B, of which $0.5 million was obligated and called for the production, modernization and support of the F-15 APG-82 radar system. That contract already accounted for nearly two-thirds of the contract value in June. The second biggest contract also was an IDIQ value of $950 million, of which $5,000 was obligated for support of Range Threat Systems Branch, including Advanced Radar Threat Systems, Joint Threat Emitter and Branch Modernization programs. Important to consider is that IDIQ was awarded to multiple companies and 20 offers were received. So, it remains to be seen how much will fall Raytheon’s way. The third biggest platform in terms of value was the AIM-9X missile, for which a $328.2 million contract was secured covering orders from the US Navy, the US Air Force and Foreign Military Sales customers.

Raytheon Technologies booked $4.9 billion worth of contracts, but $781.4 million when IDIQs are excluded, and $709.7 million in funds was obligated at the time of award. Compared to a year ago, the contract values increased by $2.3B when IDIQs are included but were $1.8B lower when IDIQs are excluded. Funds obligated decreased from $2.4 billion to $0.7 billion. So, year-over-year, we see that contract values including IDIQs increased, excluding IDIQs we observed that the contract value reduced significantly while the obligated funds were also lower. This was driven by a $2.3 billion for seven surveillance radars and associated spares and services for Saudi Arabia.

For the first six months of 2021, Raytheon Technologies received $8.7 billion in contracts compared to $10.5 billion in 2020, $10.3 billion in 2019 and $13.7 billion in 2018 (all numbers including IDIQs). This was driven by lower Standard Missile 3 and AN/TPY-2 contracts, partially offset by higher F-15 contracts. Obligated funds dropped from $6.2 billion to $2.7 billion, marking a continued year-over-year decline.

Conclusion

In June, the contract awards were driven by IDIQs, which are not completely uninteresting but are more optional in nature than firm and do not directly add to the backlog. Obligated funds are currently trailing by $2B-$2.5B compared to what I’d like to see, but that is no major reason for concern. What we are seeing is that just one or two platforms can already make a multi-billion difference in the year-to-date figures. So, what Raytheon Technologies has not yet secured in orders could still come and we already know that July defense contract value will be showing growth year-over-year, which fully supports my view that it is important to look at monthly orders but not to ignore the bigger picture.

My view on the company remains unchanged:

Raytheon Technologies is a nice name to have in your portfolio as the company continues booking wins in a challenging geopolitical playing field with the bonus that there's a commercial aircraft recovery element to the business of Raytheon Technologies. What I'm interested in seeing is whether Raytheon Technologies will catch up in the annual run for contracts or whether it will remain behind and break the trend of increasing contract awards.

While monthly contract analyses are unlikely to change my sentiment, especially since there are so many timelines, platforms, geopolitical elements and technological implementation timelines involved, I believe monthly contract tracking and visualization do provide a solid base to detect trends and show where the backlog is coming from providing detailed insights on where Raytheon Technologies is winning (or not), and we can detect trends or trend reversals in appetite for weapon system orders earlier, which, ultimately, the informed investor can benefit from.