Intellicheck Inc. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:IDN) is a US small cap with huge upside potential, but also with a higher than normal risk, which is mainly attributed to a demanding valuation. In my opinion the upside potential outweighs the risks of this investment and this is why I consider this company an interesting investment.

To support this idea I will make a deep analysis of this US small cap. I will first analyze the business, their clients and their competitive advantages as well as the turnaround that made possible this success story. Then we will talk about the risks involved on the investment along with an analysis of their main peers and also a subjective valuation of the company.

So let’s start with the business.

What do they do

Real-time optical authentication of a person based on their ID. This service can be performed both in person and in a non-face-to-face way and is mainly used to check if the person in question is who they say they are.

The service consists of the following:

The person shows his/her ID so the barcode that comes on it is scanned.

The information is sent to Intellicheck, then it is processed and analyzed.

The results are presented to the user.

Intellicheck investor presentation, September 2020

For greater security they also have a biometric scan that allows verifying if the person in front is the same as the ID. This service is mainly useful for online shopping.

Thanks to all these services, it can be determined if: the document format is valid, if it has been altered or whether it is false. Also in the case of the facial biometric analysis their technology can determine if the face of the person matches with the one of the ID.

Value proposal for their clients

It is important to know what problem the company is solving so that we know if their service they provide has good long term prospects and whether or not it has the potential to increase their revenue as expected.

There are 3 main value proposals of the company:

Increased productivity: In the states where it is allowed, its technology can instantly capture some data of the person (age, name, residence etc.), saving time and money for their clients. Fraud prevention: By authenticating the identity of the person with the ID, companies can determine if it is a good idea to grant them a credit, accept a purchase from the person in question or in general any other process where something is delivered to the person. Thanks to this, these companies can avoid having much greater losses due to fraud. Access control: When verifying the identity of the person, companies and institutions can know if the person in question can enter the desired place or if it is not possible.

This value proposal provided by the company is very useful for banks, retailers and government. But it is also useful anywhere a person’s identity needs to be verified. By doing that, Intellicheck helps them to save time and also a lot of money. Also this service doesn’t seem to be obsolete in the future: companies will still need to verify the identification of people.

Turnaround

Now let’s talk about the change in business model that generated the dramatic increase in revenues:

The company modified the way it charges its customers from being mainly Pay per store (fixed fee for each store) to Pay-per scan (payment every time a verification is performed, with a minimum fee). This change in its business model attracted many potential clients and this in turn had a very positive effect on the business:

Intellicheck investor presentation, September 2020

Sales growth with a CAGR of the last 3 years of 43.9%. Before this change in pricing model, the company barely grew in sales.

The company’s directors and executives are very positive about the future of the company and they had told on the last conference call that they have banks and retailers interested on their services and also the actual revenue of the company is just $10 million, which in my opinion, means the company still has a lot of market to cover.

Positive aspects

Let’s talk about what makes this company superior than the rest of his competitors and also about what makes this company an exiting investment among any other available in the market to do so we will first talk about the positive aspects of their business model and then about the competitive advantages that block other competitors to enter the segment.

Business model

The identity authentication as-a-service business model provides the company with a base of recurring revenues by charging a fee for every scan a customer makes plus a minimum fee. In addition to operate their business they need very few assets which in turn makes the company to need minor investments to expand. This means that there's no need to get external financing to grow, benefiting completely the existent shareholders.

Intellicheck's 2020 Annual Report

The assets the company uses to operate are minuscule as we can see on the balance sheet.

Also they have high gross margins and, as they scale up, they have the potential of having very high operating margins. Finally they have a lot of pricing power, which means they can increase the price of their services without loosing any clients. This is because the value perceived by their clients (save time and money) is far superior than the cost of the service.

Intellicheck Investor presentation, May 2020

Here's an example of Intellicheck's high pricing power: 56% fee increase on a big retailer.

Then let’s talk about what blocks other competitors to enter this business model.

Competitive advantages

First of all it is their superior technology: With Intellicheck’s technology there is no need to have any new hardware to run their program, you just need any camera or a scanner you already have and with that you can verify the identity of a person with 99% accuracy. Also where allowed, you can capture the data of those persons.

Intellicheck investor presentation, September 2020

According to Intellicheck executives, there is no program that can do something similar or superior than their technology.

These technology is protected with patents, so this is also a competitive advantage that blocks other competitors to develop a similar software that would otherwise force Intellicheck to have a pricing fight. Also, another barrier of entry is the good relationship the company has with AAMVA (American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators). One of the functions of these association is storing all the information of the driver licenses of US citizens and Intellicheck has access to their database to verify If the ID of the person in question is who they say they are. This relationship has lasted more than 10 years so chances are that it will continue in the future.

Finally I would like to talk about another aspect that might or might not consider a competitive advantage but it is worth to mention: the executive team. They have done a great job making a turnaround of the company's business. Before the CEO Bryan Lewis arrived Intellicheck, this company’s revenue was decreasing considerably, and then since 2018, those revenues had more than doubled and the future prospects are still very positive.

Negative aspects (risk factors)

As any other business, not everything is perfect. There are negative aspects of Intellicheck that we need to take into consideration:

In my opinion there are 2 main risks associated with this investment thesis:

The first one is the demanding valuation; The company needs to continue to increase their sales at a high level to support this valuation, otherwise the company’s share price might be severely affected. Even so, I consider this an unlikely event because, as we saw, their service is superior than the one offered by the competitors and this service helps them save a lot of time and money compared to the cost of the service. They can grow by gaining new clients and/or by increasing the price of their services.

Another important risk associated with this investment is the high concentration of clients the company has. The first 10 clients represent 75% of its income, only the first two represent 41% of its sales. This is something common for a small company and they are getting new clients to mitigate this risk but there’s still the risk of loosing an important client which in turn would result in a dramatic decrease in revenue.

Other risks associated with this investment thesis include the patents, and the not so likely event that a competitor could develop a similar technology without infringe upon one of their patents, and the management of sensitive information, which could result in a leak of information from hackers and these in turn would result in a loss of credibility of the company and a subsequent loss of customers.

Directors and executives

Something that is important for me to determine if an investment is promising or not is to evaluate the director’s incentives. Whether they are mainly incentivized by the long term performance of the company or by their salary. The way I determine this is by comparing their annual salary with the value of their shares held.

Executive compensation:

Total salary: $1,270,672

Proxy Statement 2021

Shares held by directors and executives:

Estimated value of shares held by executives: $5,050,000

Proxy statement 2021

Compared to the low revenue of the company, the salaries are high (10% revenue). However, a high salary is necessary to attract the talent necessary to successfully carry out this project. In addition, the executives are aligned with the shareholders by owning an important part of shares if we compare it with their current salary.

Peers

On final aspect of these analysis is to look for other companies that offer something similar to Intellicheck. This allows us to determine if the company is under or overvalued.

Market Cap EV/Sales CAGR 3 yrs Gross margins EV/Sales 2022 estimate Intellicheck 146 M 12.8X 43.9% 87-90% 6X OneSpan 1,046 M 4.4X 3.7% 68-70% 3.7X Mitek 815 M 6.8X 30.7% 85-87% 5.5X

towfiqu ahamed/iStock via Getty Images

Author, with data from Seeking Alpha and App.Tikr

By comparing some peers of Intellicheck, we can see that the valuation is demanding, nevertheless, this is the company with the highest growth potential and highest gross margins.

The best peer of Intellicheck is Mitek, which also seems like an interesting investment, however, Mitek offers authentication for checks and this segment has poorer perspectives than ID verification. Also the expected growth for the years ahead is lower than Intellicheck. When it comes to Onespan, this company is a 200 million revenue company with small growth potential so the potential revaluation is limited to a multiple expansion.

Based on all this I conclude that Intellicheck is a more attractive investment that the other peers. 2 years ahead the EV/Sales multiple is similar the one of the peers, even when this company has a “higher quality”.

Valuation

A company with such great prospects should at least be valued at 10x EV/Sales (see chart below), if we multiply the estimate of revenues of the analysts by 10 times. It gives us a future market cap of 211 million.

Ev/Sales Gross margins Expected growth by analysts Microsoft 12.5X 68% 14% Salesforce 9.8X 75% 20% Adobe 19X 87% 18% Workday 12.7X 72% 17% Oracle 6.5X 80% 4% Average 12.1X 76.4% 14.6% Intellicheck 13.5X 90% 44%

Author, with data from Seeking Alpha and App.Tikr

This chart shows us that the big SaaS companies are valued at similar multiples, even when these companies have much less growth potential (albeit more predictable).

So, taking into consideration the 150 million market cap the company currently has this looks like an interesting investment, even so, the great potential comes years ahead, where the company could still increase their revenues at a great pace, where it can also increase their operating margins which in turn creates a huge value creation for their shareholders. In these case, the upside potential would be similar to the potential increase in revenues.

Conclusion

Intellicheck is a small cap with enormous growth potential. This is due to:

1) A change in the business model of the company that has proven to be a success

2) Superior ID verification technology

3) A huge TAM in which they have a tiny market share

In addition, for this growth to be possible, large amounts of capital are not required since the technology is already developed and many fixed assets are not required to operate. Also, the company has very high gross margins, which result in the company having very high net margins in the future.

The problem is that all these are assumptions and that growth has not yet occurred, in addition, the valuation from which it starts is demanding. Therefore, if the expected growth does not occur, the investment loss is high.

Even so, I feel that the risk-benefit ratio is in our favor because of what was previously said, in addition to the fact that:

1) The management has proven to be very capable. In the last 3 years they have more than doubled income.

2) The company has a good balance sheet, with zero debt and a considerable amount of cash (12.6 million).