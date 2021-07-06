martin-dm/E+ via Getty Images

Operating in the digital wallet industry, Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) is expected to deliver significant free cash flow from 2021 to 2025. If the expectations of most analysts are correct, Paysafe's stock price has a significant amount of upside potential. The stock currently trades at $10-$12, and my discount cash flow model reveals that the fair price is closer to $19. Of course, there are some risks, but many financial analysts and institutional investors like Third Point or AllianceBernstein believe that the valuation of the company will increase.

Operating In Growing Industries And Growing Inorganically

Paysafe is a leader in the digital commerce industry reporting more than $92 billion in global transactions in 2020. The company has three business segments: Digital wallet solutions, eCash solutions, and integrated processing.

Right now, the company's most relevant business segment is the integrated processing segment, which offers solutions to online sellers. However, in my view, the most interesting parts of Paysafe are the other business segments. Digital wallet solutions and digital currency solutions are expected to increase at a massive rate in the next five years. Allied Market Research believes that the mobile wallet market will grow at a CAGR of 28% from 2019 to 2027. With this in mind, I believe that Paysafe could grow to become a massive corporation from 2027:

In addition, a 2020 report by Allied Market Research projects that the mobile wallet market will grow from $1.04 trillion in 2019 to $7.6 trillion in 2027, a CAGR of 28%. Source: Prospectus

Paysafe is also operating in massive markets. Integrated payments represent $2.2 trillion. It appears to be the largest target market. However, Paysafe also operates in the iGaming industry, which targets a market of $80 billion, and the FinTech services targeting a market size of $2.9 trillion. I am mentioning all these figures because I want to point out that the company has market potential. Keep in mind that the company's revenue is equal to only $1.4 billion. The company has significant room to improve its revenue line:

Paysafe is not only growing organically in markets that grow at a significant pace, the company appears to be willing to also grow inorganically through mergers and acquisitions. In the past, the company has integrated more than 15 deals, and the management reports to have experience in more than 300 transactions. With this know-how, I believe that the company will be able to successfully close any future transaction:

Solid Balance Sheet, And Net Debt Is Decreasing

I believe that most investors will not be afraid of the company's financial obligations. Paysafe reports $274 million in cash with total debt of $1.79 billion. With that, the company has a leverage goal of 3.5x, which does not seem scary. Moody's and S&P gave the company a rating of B1 and B+ respectively:

I am not afraid of the company's financial obligations for two reasons. First, Paysafe's shareholders are large funds like Third Point (OTCPK:TPNTF) or AllianceBernstein (AB). With these partners, I believe that the company will easily negotiate the terms of its debt with debtholders. Besides, non-current debt appears to be decreasing at a high pace. On March 31, 2021, the company reported debt of $2.05 billion, which represented 63% of the total non-current debt reported in December 2020:

Significant Free Cash Flow Expectations

While most analysts are not expecting very significant sales growth, free cash is expected to increase quite a bit. My assumptions, which are pretty similar to that of other analysts, include sales growth of 11.59% from 2021 to 2025. I also expect free cash flow to be equal to $499-$597 million per year from 2021 to 2025:

Paysafe executed its IPO very recently. It means that we don't have a significant amount of data to obtain a meaningful beta statistic. I consulted the beta of other competitors. They mostly have a beta of 1-2x, so I believe that the company's beta will be around this figure. I also checked the WACC of competitors. Most competitors in the industry report a WACC between 5% and 8%. With these figures, in my view, it is fair to use a WACC of 7% for Paysafe.

With a WACC of 7% and capital expenditures around $124-$193 million, I obtained a sum of free cash flows of $2.29 billion. Notice that other analysts are also expecting somewhat similar free cash flows from 2021:

If we use a long-term growth rate of 4%, a WACC of 7%, and 2026 FCF of $621 million, the company's terminal value is equal to $20 billion. If we assume a share count of 723 million, the implied share price is $19. The current share price is $10-$12, which means that there is 63% upside potential:

Relevant Risks

The company has exposure to complex and risky business models like iGaming, crypto trading, and multi-level marketing, among others. Governments could change the regulatory framework, which could lead to volatility in the company's revenue line. If sales decline or sales growth is not as large as expected, the company's total valuation will most likely decline:

Our focus on specialized and high-risk verticals can increase our risks relative to other companies in our industry. We focus on specialized and high-risk verticals, including iGaming (which encompasses a broad selection of online betting related to sports, esports, fantasy sports, poker and other casino games) and Emerging Markets (which includes stock, FX and crypto trading, direct marketing, which can include nutraceuticals and multi-level marketing, travel and entertainment, integrated payments and digital goods. These revenue streams represented approximately $1.1 billion, or 74%, of our revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020. Although this focus distinguishes us from industry peers, it also increases risks inherent in our business and broader industry. Source: Prospectus

Paysafe has to deal with payment networks like Visa (V) and American Express (AXP). Each exchange has its own security standards, compliance rules, and regulatory frameworks. If there are significant changes in how these partners operate, Paysafe may suffer a detrimental impact on its financial results:

Payment networks, such as Visa, MasterCard and American Express, establish their own rules and standards that allocate liabilities and responsibilities among the payment networks and their participants. These rules and standards, including the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards, govern a variety of areas, including how consumers and clients may use their cards, the security features of cards, security standards for processing, data security and allocation of liability for certain acts or omissions, including liability in the event of a data breach. Changes to these network rules or how they are interpreted could have a significant impact on our business and financial results. For example, changes in the payment card network rules regarding chargebacks may affect our ability to dispute chargebacks and the amount of losses we incur from chargebacks. Source: Prospectus

Paysafe reports a significant amount of goodwill. In the future, if the company has to impair this asset because the synergies realized are lower than expected, the total number of assets will decline. As a result, I would expect the company's valuation to decline:

As of December 31, 2020, on an adjusted basis after giving effect to the Business Combination, we had $1.5 billion of intangible assets, including $113.3 million in brands, and $3.5 billion in goodwill. Pursuant to current accounting rules, we are required to assess goodwill for impairment at least annually or more frequently if impairment indicators are present. Source: Prospectus

My Take

Paysafe is a name to be followed carefully only because it operates a business segment in the digital wallet industry, which grows at a CAGR of 28%. But, that's not all. The company's ability to generate free cash flow is quite interesting. I don't believe that most investors know that Paysafe will most likely deliver more than $473 million in FCF from 2022 to 2025. If many other analysts and I are correct, the company's share price has a fair value of more than $19. In my view, as more investors get to understand the company's business potential, the demand for the stock will increase. With demand for the stock, I would expect the share price to trade north.