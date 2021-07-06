Stephen Chernin/Getty Images News

Investment thesis and background

Historical data have shown that price to tangible book value ("TBV") ratio served as an effective determinants of total returns for banking stocks. It is intuitive considering banks' main profit generating recourse is just money itself. This article describes a method based on TBV + 10 x dividend to incorporate dividend into the valuation, effectively valuing banking stocks as an asset purchase plus current income (rather than a purchase of future earnings). This valuation method essentially values a banking stock kind of like a 10 year bond, if you consider the TBV as the face value of the bond and the dividend as the coupon payment. This method offers the advantage of valuation anchored in the most easily obtainable data with the least amount of uncertainty.

Based on this valuation method, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) appears to be overvalued by about 50% at its current price. With concerns of overvaluation and interest rate uncertainties ahead, I have to conclude that I will remain on the sidelines even though MS is a great business and just posed a fantastic quarter.

Banking valuation and my general approach

The banking sector is a great place for value investors, ranging from legends like Warren Buffett to ordinary investors like myself for many good reasons. Banking caters to a fundamental human needs that is not going to change or go away anytime soon. Moreover, many of the major banks today like MS and JPMorgan (JPM) have established such a crucial role in the overall economy so they are too large and too important to fall. It is debatable whether these characteristics are good or bad for society. But as an investment, they definitely provide certainty and safety.

Although any investment, no matter how good it is in terms of safety and certainty, becomes a bad investment if made at the wrong price. The banking section is no exception. For a more detailed discussion of the evaluation of the banking section, I highly recommend the series of excellent articles written by Richard J. Parsons. He has systemically analyzed many bank stocks over many years, and eloquently presented the importance of valuation to investment in banking stocks.

My method for valuing bank stocks is to calculate the investment value ("IV") based on the formula:

IV = TBV + 10 x dividend

The following chart also shows an example of this method applied to MS. As can be seen, it captured the market price very nicely. And the method applies well to other types of banking stocks too. If you are interested, you can see its application in this analysis on JPM. As seen from this chart, when the market price fluctuates below the IV, it presents good entry opportunities followed by handsome total returns - though you do have to be able to stomach the short term volatility.

Source: author based on data from Yahoo Finance

Warning and clarification

Here a strong warning is in order. I am NOT suggesting you go out and start buying every/any bank stock that is selling below its IV. As investors, we face many risks. Two of the major risks are A) quality risk or value trap, i.e., paying a bargain price for something of horrible quality, and B) valuation risk, i.e., paying too much for something of superb quality.

For me, the IV valuation is mainly to avoid the type B risk AFTER the type A risk has been eliminated already. A miserable company cannot become a good investment in the long run no matter how cheap you bought it. But a good company can become a bad investment if bought at a high price. The optimal zone lies in the middle as shown, which represents an optimal trade-off between quality and valuation and hence reduces risks. I certainly did not invent this approach, and plenty of people (Buffett being the most famous one) have thought about and written about it before. If you are interested, Joel Greenblatt's little book, entitled "The Little Book That Still Beats the Market", probably is the best starting point on this general philosophy.

I also did not invent the TBV + 10 x Dividend formula. Others have thought about it before. For example, Thomas Au's book entitled "A Modern Approach to Graham and Dodd Investing" gave an excellent treatment on this topic. The main advantages of this approach are:

1. it relies on the two most easily obtainable data with the least amount of ambiguity (more on this later). Many times, a few members with good certainty are much better than a bunch of numbers subject to ambiguous interpretation.

2. It is more of end-result driven approach. If a business (especially a bank) is doing a wonderful job, then it should be reflected in a growing tangible book value and/or growing dividend in tandem. Otherwise, something must be missing.

Source: author

MS profitability and growth

With the above backdrop, now let's look at MS more closely. Morgan Stanley is one of the largest and best managed global diversified banks. It provides a full spectrum of financial products and services to individual, corporate, and government clients around the world. It's produced and services include securities and asset management, underwriting, trading, M&A, brokerage, et al.

As seen from the next chart, MS currently enjoys good profitability, significantly above its 7 year average. Return on asset ("ROA") has been averaging 3.9% in the past y years and return on equity ("ROE") near 9.1%. After the turmoil years between 2010~2013 together with the rest of the banking sector, ROA and ROE have been stabilizing around these 7 year averages. As a diversified bank, it also weathered the 2010~2013 turmoil better than many other peers who are less diversified. The profit only dipped one year during 2012 and recovered shortly after.

The business has also been growing its book value at a good pace. As shown in the next figure below, over the past decade, both book value and TBV have been growing at about 5.3% and 4.2% CAGR. For a bank at MS's scale, such growth is remarkable.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data.

Valuation of bank stock as a bond

In general, I invest in stocks as an equity investor, meaning I value them based on their future earnings. Based on analysis of their business moats and their return on capital employed, I estimate their potential for perpetual growth of their future earning as detailed in one of my earlier articles.

But when it comes to investment in banking stocks, I focus more on the current asset value and income, essentially my valuation method becoming the evaluation of bond. As mentioned above, I estimate the IV of banking stocks by TBV + 10 x dividend. Here let me explain my thoughts and rational of this method in more details.

First, why do I use TBV? The short answer is that it is really the best we have for the current worth of a bank. For a large bank holding trillions of dollars of assets and liabilities, I believe even the executives themselves do not exactly know the current value of their bank. If you find this hard to agree with, imaging a much smaller scale task - imagine ourselves trying to determine the current net worth of our household. Highly liquid assets such as stock holdings and bond holdings are easy and we can come up with an accurate number, but nonetheless the number fluctuates day to day and by quite a bit for some days. Now move on to less liquid assets such as our house and cars. The margin of error is now much larger because we need to make assumptions about the selling price, the selling costs, and how long it would take to sell them. Now move further onto even less liquid assets such as collectibles or intellectual properties, and the margin of error can become really large here.

The above uncertainties are multiplied by a LOT for large tanks. They would have trouble to follow the day-to-day fluctuation even for their liquid assets. And for their less liquid assets and intangible assets (such as intellectual properties, customer relationships, goodwill, etc.), they would have to estimate based on some assumptions. And at the end, TBV is as good as we can get to - even there is still uncertainties. To get a very rough sense of how much uncertainties there could be, the following chart shows the difference between the TBV and the book valve (including all the intangibles). As you can see the difference between these two had been on average 18% in the past, and is ~35% for MS now.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data.

Next, why do I use dividend rather than earning? The short answer is that dividend is more reliable and indicative of a bank's performance than earning. The following chart provides some insights. As seen, for MS over the past 7 years, dividend has been steadily increasing (at an impressive 14% CAGR). For years that it stagnated, it was because capital constraint regulations (instituted after the 2008 financial crisis) won't let them.

In contrast, as seen, earning fluctuates quite a bit from year to year. On one hand, earnings are subject to many factors out of anyone's controlled: interest rate change, overall economy, or just bad luck. On the other, earnings are also more open and prone to accounting manipulation and interpretation.

Dividend overcomes the above issues with earnings. Dividend is not subject to any subjective interpretation. And it reflects management's view more clearly and directly - at least for business like MS who has a long track record of being good steward of their dividend. If it increases, it means management must have good confidence about their business at least in the near future. If it decreases, then that means the opposite. Simply and clear.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data.

With the above discussion, now let's look at the valuation of MS more closely using the above method. The following chart compares the actual stock price and my valuation method. As can be seen, the stock is significantly undervalued during 2011~2013, then fluctuated around the IV since 2013 to early 2021 and then hiked to the current level, which is now significantly above the IV.

As a future scenario analysis, suppose MS grows the TBV by 10% next year and grows the dividend by 20% next year, the investment value calculated by my method would be around $60. At its current market price is ~$92, it is about 50% higher than this forward projection. With such a valuation and the short term uncertainties of economic recovery, I feel the margin of safety is thin here for my own risk tolerance and therefore decided to remain on the sidelines.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data.

Conclusion and final thoughts

This article suggests a valuation method based on TBV + 10 x dividend to value banking stocks as an asset plus income purchase. This method offers the advantage of being anchored in the most easily obtainable data with the least amount of uncertainty, and has served me well to avoid valuation risks. This valuation method suggests that Morgan Stanley (MS) is overvalued by about 50% at its current price of ~$92. With concerns of overvaluation and short term uncertainties ahead, I have to conclude that I will remain on the sidelines even though MS is a great business and a terrific diversified bank.

Thx for reading! Comments and additional thoughts are greatly appreciated!