Right now, Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) is one of the most criminally undervalued companies on the market, due to its strong underlying business performance and poorly understood market opportunity. Drops in share price should be viewed as an opportunity to build a position in this incredible long-term growth play.

The Common View

The common narrative out there right now regarding Opendoor has it that the company is a technologically - enabled disruptor in the historically stodgy and byzantine real estate transaction marketplace. By utilizing superior algorithms and advanced pricing models, the company is able to provide instant liquidity to homeowners and a value added experience to homebuyers. As such, a large majority of the fundamental analysis that has been done up to this point spends time talking about the margins, the valuation, and the market offering within the context of the Real Estate space.

For example, In his recent article, Seeking Alpha contributor Michael Wiggins De Oliveira posted a relatively harsh critique of Opendoor Technologies, and how the current valuation - at around 33x forward adjusted gross profit - significantly reduces investor upside, and is an incredibly expensive valuation for a company with "no moat":

The company names itself Opendoor Technologies possibly in [an] attempt to spin the narrative that it's a disruptive tech company … Even if we consider Opendoor as a technology company, it is very far from having any sort of moat. Even if investors are willing to buy into the idea that once homeowners are on the platform they are more inclined to adopt certain services such as moving and storage facilities, this is hardly enough of a land grab opportunity to lead investors towards paying a premium for the stock ... As we have amply discussed, when we boil down to it, this is a very low margin business.

These comments all imply a set of valuation and market expectations relative to the real estate marketplace, which is highly competitive, localized, and slow moving, and is only now, slowly, becoming technologically empowered. Because of this, some might lump Opendoor in with Compass, the nouveau brokerage du jour, or the various other real estate marketplace technology companies. However, doing so would be a mistake. Opendoor, and a select few of its competitors, are completely different, and have an absolutely colossal market opportunity in front of them.

The Opportunity

As of writing, as an asset class, The total size of the U.S. equity markets is about $49.1 Trillion. Every year, Wall St. trading units and proprietary trading firms manage to squeeze billions and billions of earnings out of equity trading volumes with remarkably efficient, algorithmically driven teams of engineers and traders. Virtu (VIRT) is a great example of this business model. With their own capital, they take principal (inventory) risk, while making markets and transacting business. They have 970 employees, and last year they made 2.5B in sales with a 45% operating margin. On average, they made about $9 million a day in net transaction income. Quartz reported earlier this year that Virtu does just shy of 10% of all U.S. Equity trading volumes. What a business model!

When you break down what Opendoor really does, you can see that they are nothing more than a DTC real estate market maker, providing liquidity, taking inventory risk, and earning a slice on every transaction. Given that understanding, The massive ($36.2T) and untapped U.S. housing market serves as one of the biggest greenfield opportunities of all time. Opendoor is first to the game, has the largest market share, and has the most data, which allows it to compete for business and win against competitors Zillow (Z) and Offerpad (SPNV).

The Market

For market makers, there are really only three inputs necessary to determining profitability over time: annual marketplace dollar volume, margin after interest, and market share.

Thankfully, the annual marketplace volume is relatively easy to find. The National Association Of Realtors data shows that there are about 5.5 million existing home transactions every year. Historically, this transaction volume has stayed relatively steady, with fluctuations between 4 million and 7 million homes annually over the last 25 years. 5.5 million serves as a great base number to use for calculations.

Median home prices have also fluctuated over time, but most recently reported at $350,300. Obviously, this market ebbs and flows like any other, but it has a long term average growth rate of 3.5%.

With regard to spread, Opendoor is looking to improve the margin it makes on each transaction, from the 3.2% it makes currently, to 7% in the long term. This will be done through improving price efficiencies and cross selling higher margin products involved in the standard real estate transaction, like Title and Escrow. We view these targets as a bit optimistic, as the space will become more competitive over time. The range of outcomes will be examined later.

Finally, we come to Market Share. This is the trickiest to predict, and why coming up with the right valuation for this company can be difficult. We don't expect Opendoor to maintain its current 50% market share position, as competitors begin to smell the money and enter the marketplace, but we could easily see Opendoor maintaining a 40% market share duopoly with Zillow in the long term. The real question here is how much of the Existing Home Sales number will be done by iBuyers in 10 years time. In the following examples, we lay out what it looks like for 10%, 20% and 30% market saturation, in combination with other groups of estimates and educated guesses as to the inputs for determining potential value.

In order to calculate what the company could be worth given different sets of expectations, it makes the most sense to take the NPV of expected net income over the next decade. Past that, predictions are worth next to nothing, and I've removed the terminal piece of this business to make my NPV estimates even more conservative. This serves to replace a traditional P/E multiple valuation scheme, based on the fact that Opendoor's future is highly uncertain, there are no current earnings to start with, and there is no reasonable way of determining what type of premium the market will place on Opendoor down the road. Best to just stick with NPV over a traditional payback-period-sized time horizon.

The Bear Scenario

In this scenario, home prices right now are at a top, and don't grow any more for the next decade. Volumes slowly decline as people move less post pandemic, and the iBuyer model doesn't catch on quickly, only growing to 10% of TAM over the same period. The space becomes extremely crowded with competitors, and OPEN loses 25% market share to new entrants. Adjusted Gross margins don't improve, steadying at 4.5% long term. 10 year rates spike in the short term. Operating costs grow slowly over time.

In this scenario, we can see that per share NPV of net income is worth about a $11.20, a 35% discount to the current trading price. In other words, the market is pricing in a slightly better scenario than this to pan out. Clearly, this scenario would be a disaster for Opendoor in every way and, in our view, stands very little chance of occurring.

The Base Case

In this scenario, home prices are slightly overheated right now, but average out to a 1% YoY annualized growth rate, beneath the long term rate. Volumes remain flat, as the long term average rate of volume holds true. The iBuyer model begins to gain traction, as 20% of all existing home sales by 2031 are done via an iBuyer. Opendoor owns 40% of the market in a duopoly with Zillow, and gross margins improve to 7% over time, in line with what the company currently thinks is possible. 10 year rates stay flat in the short term, and operating costs increase moderately as efficiencies of scale start to kick in.

Here, we begin to see how juicy this iBuyer market maker model really starts to become as it begins to gain traction among the population as a great way to buy/sell a house. In this case, NPV of income per share is worth about $72.50, which represents a 321% premium to Wednesday's close.

The Aggressive Scenario

In this scenario, home prices continue to keep pace with inflation and then some, gaining 3.5% on average. Volumes uptick slightly by +1% YoY as the remote work trends birthed in the fire of the pandemic continue to drive people to change their lifestyle/living situation. The iBuyer model gains lots of traction, as over the course of the next 10 years more and more buying power shifts to younger and younger generations of people who are accustomed to conducting all of their business online.

As you can see, things very quickly get out of hand from a valuation perspective as NPV of future income=1400% upside from current prices, at $260/share. This would be a goldilocks scenario, clearly, but it is possible.

Risks

The main risks here are the core business risks OPEN takes as a means of doing business, aka inventory risk. Being a highly levered market maker and getting stuck with problematic inventory in a slow/down market will be a risk Opendoor has to closely monitor. With a decreasing number of days per inventory turnover, this risk will likely decrease over time, however. The trends are moving in the right direction.

Cost of capital can also be a concern, as it eats into gross margins. Opendoor seems to have a good handle on this with a WACC of around 3.5%, with the potential to re-fi the higher revolvers when they expire in the coming years. Inflation would be great for Opendoor, as they have low costs of capital locked in and increasing home prices would increase transaction dollar volume.

With regard to the moat conversation, we believe OPEN has a solid moat. Competing in this marketplace requires tremendous real estate know-how, petabytes of proprietary data, consumer brand awareness, and numerous, sizable, trustworthy credit relationships. We see Zillow, and to a lesser extent Offerpad, as the only competition. Most asset light tech businesses will look at the capital commitments needed and shy away, leaving this sandbox for the few currently playing in it.

Bottom Line

Opendoor is a highly innovative company with an extremely lucrative opportunity set in front of it. With even decent execution on its business plan and average macroeconomic conditions, Opendoor Technologies has several hundred percent of upside from current prices, as market awareness increases and it becomes the nation's first real estate market maker at scale.