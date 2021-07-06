Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome David Gordon as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

audioundwerbung/istock via Getty Images

As a market leader in sensor design and manufacturing, Sensata Technologies Holding (NYSE:ST) will benefit from secular trends in the automobile market. Growth in the EV market will provide them with an opportunity to outpace the overall automobile market over the next decade. At 17x forward earnings, ST is significantly undervalued. A DCF analysis suggests the stock has 36% upside potential.

ST's leadership in the EV charging infrastructure market will support top-line growth and margin expansion in the years to come. In addition, ST's strategic positioning within the automotive and heavy vehicle markets will solidify its competitive advantages through high switching costs and powerful intangible assets.

Increased sensor demand will lead to years of strong growth driven by automobile innovations ranging from electric vehicles to autonomous vehicles. ST has been growing its offerings through strategic investments in electrification. While the company faces some near-term challenges, EV sensor sales and regulation mandates will propel long-term growth.

Company Overview

Sensata is a leading supplier of sensors for transportation and industrial applications. ST's product line includes temperature, force, heating, and ventilation sensors for automobiles and heavy vehicles. The majority of ST's revenues derive from the automobile market - where they are the leader in tire pressure monitoring systems.

ST operates around the world, with 65% of sales coming from outside North America. ST's international exposure offers the company growth opportunities - but also creates geopolitical risk. ST serves four distinct markets: Automotive, HVOR, Industrial, Aerospace. HVOR represents their fastest-growing market with 32% YoY revenue growth.

Over the past few years, the company has initiated strategic shifts to position itself as a leader in electrification and autonomy with offerings aimed at optimizing battery systems, thermal management systems, and sensors to enable autonomous machinery.

Financials

An analysis of ST's financial statements reveals a potential future cash flow machine. While the company's revenues declined from $3.52 billion in 2018 to $3.05 billion in 2020, free cash flows have remained stable at around $460 million. The company is becoming more efficient at turning sales into distributable value for shareholders. While many investors have focused on top-line struggles, ST's improving FCF yield is a positive development. ST's high return on equity is evidence of its successful business model. ROE has averaged about 15% over the past decade, well above the company's cost of capital.

ST's strategic repositioning as a leader in electrification technology will create many new opportunities to generate ROE and ROIC in the mid to high teens over the next decade. This increased capital efficiency and increased growth outlooks should reprice the company at a PE ratio of ~22x forward earnings, significantly above its current market valuation. New emission standards that will increase the average number of sensors per vehicle should be a catalyst that will push ST's gross margins from ~35% to a 5-year-forward average of 40%. Conservative estimates expect the company to produce EPS of $4.20 in 2022. Using ST's average annual P/E ratio of 19, 4.30 in earnings would boost the stock to $82 a share in 2022.

Source: Morningstar Research

Competitive Landscape

ST operates as a scientific and technical instruments company, with its main business coming from the installment and production of sensors for automobiles, equipment, and aircraft. The key players in the sensor manufacturing industry are Sensata Technologies, TE Connectivity (TEL), Teradyne (TER), and General Electric (GE). The industry is moderately competitive with high barriers to entry that reduce the number of industry players. Larger companies tend to have significant advantages in this market to fund the research & development necessary to produce modern sensors. IBIS World Research project industry growth to be strong over the next five years, driven by increased hydrocarbon production and demand for heavy vehicles. In addition, rising investments in domestic infrastructure will likely increase demand for pressure sensors. While demand for sensors expects to increase over the coming years, competition will remain stable. This lack of new competition is primarily a result of technological advancements like microelectromechanical pressure sensors that have increased the complexity of sensors.

Growth Catalysts

ST's primary growth catalysts include increased auto-demand, strong heavy truck production, and electrification trends. The company's revenue outlook has been boosted by overall automobile demand and strong commodity markets which are essential to the production of heavy vehicles - a crucial market for ST. Under-appreciated heavy truck production could help explain why ST's stock is currently undervalued by the market. Bloomberg Intelligence projects that North American heavy truck production could increase 50% in 2021, well above consensus estimates of 31%.

Source: Bloomberg Intelligence Research

In addition, ST's aggressive acquisitions have positioned them as a key beneficiary of the accelerating trend away from internal combustion engines and towards EVs. Electrification benefits both the company's top and bottom line, as EVs require notably more sensors per vehicle, and new emissions regulations solidify ST's position as a crucial producer of safety sensors. IHS Markit 2021 revenue forecasts show the company expects to outgrow the overall auto market by 500 basis points in the automobile market and 600 basis points in the heavy vehicle market. Consumer demand will lead to massive investments in EV fleets for auto manufacturers. This accelerated demand will buoy machine vision and sensor solution sales. Particularly in Europe, where automakers have lagged Asian and North American counterparts - significant investments in sensor technology will be essential to meet rising EV demand.

Source: Bloomberg Intelligence Research

Economic Moat

Source: CXL.com Image

When analyzing an investment, it is necessary to analyze its competitive advantages in addition to its growth catalysts. Economic moats are durable competitive advantages that protect profits from competitors and allow the company to produce high returns on capital over the long term. ST benefits from two primary competitive advantages: switching costs and intangible assets.

ST's sensors are crucial to end-product production, and their consistency in producing these complex products has led to sticky customer relations. ST's customers would endure high switching costs, as sensor production is vital to the production process with a risk of failure. The complex nature of electromechanical systems makes replacing sensors both timely and expensive. Sensors generally remain in a vehicle for its entire lifecycle.

In addition to high switching costs, ST benefits from valuable intangible assets. These intangible assets are primarily the result of best-in-class innovation in the sensor market. New safety features, such as blind-spot detection and thermal battery monitors, can only be produced by a company with the technical expertise needed to keep up with rapidly changing innovations within the automobile market.

Valuation

To find the intrinsic value of ST, I built a DCF model. The key assumptions that went into my DCF model were revenue growth, EBITDA margins, WACC, and terminal growth rate.

For a five-year CAGR, I used 10% to represent analyst projections in addition to a multi-year top-line growth runway driven by EV trends and beneficial emissions regulations. I input EBITDA margins averaging 25% through 2026, with bottom-line expansions driven by growth in the heavy vehicle market which produces meaningfully higher margins.

Source: Created by the author using data from Bloomberg Intelligence

Finally, I used a WACC of 7.2% to represent the company's historical cost of capital and a 3% terminal growth to express the assumption that ST will grow at around the rate of the overall U.S. economy in perpetuity.

Source: Created by the author using data from Bloomberg Intelligence

My DCF model valued the intrinsic value of ST to be ~$79 a share, or 36% above ST's current market value. This spread between price and value offers investors a great opportunity to pick up shares at a steep discount.

Risks

While ST represents one of the best ways to play the impending EV boom, there are some risks to consider. The primary risk is a result of the cyclical nature of the automotive market. The company could be significantly hurt by an economic downturn, especially in the transportation market. Additionally, the company's aggressive pursuit of the EV sensor market could lead them to overpay for future acquisitions, diluting equity value and hurting future capital returns.

Another risk for ST is the current semiconductor shortage. A lack of access to semiconductors will slow the production of light vehicles over the short term. Slower production will reduce short-term-light vehicle sensor demand for ST. While this current risk should be a short-term issue, a long-term supply constraint on semiconductors could meaningfully change ST's growth outlook.

Finally, there is a risk that growth in electric vehicle demand will not live up to analyst projections. A significant portion of the upside in ST's stock is conditional on increased electric vehicle demand, and in turn, greater demand for sensors. While there is a lot of hype surrounding EV growth in the U.S., EVs make up only 9% of new car sales, and EV sales have declined since 2018.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ST is an innovative market leader with powerful growth catalysts that will boost top-line and bottom-line numbers for years to come. Their high switching costs and valuable intangible assets will likely protect them from meaningful competitors for the next few decades. Their current market valuation is significantly below the company's intrinsic value, making now the perfect time to add shares to your portfolio.