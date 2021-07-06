SL Green: Great Company Priced At Fair Value
Summary
- SL Green is recovering and its developments are leasing up well.
- The NYC office market, however, remains challenged.
- I see current pricing as properly balancing the risk and reward.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Portfolio Income Solutions. Learn More »
I last wrote about SL Green (NYSE:SLG), an NYC-focused office REIT, in June of 2020 and was quite bullish at the time. Today, I am neutral on SLG. A fundamental investment thesis is necessarily relative to market price and I want to walk through how the thesis has changed as a result of the massive run-up in SLG shares.
At the time, SLG was trading at $49.80 and I would still be strongly bullish at that price today. However, with SLG at $82 today, the risk/reward calculations changed and it is no longer a strong buy. Upside remains and if things go well, it could be worth just over $100, but SLG is a risky stock due to office fundamentals in NYC and now the downside is proportional to the upside.
Prima facie, SLG still looks extremely cheap at a price to Funds From Operations (P/FFO) of 12.2X and a price to net asset value (P/NAV) of 80%. It looks even cheaper when we consider that FFO is likely to rise from here as Manhattan continues to recover from the pandemic. Indeed, SLG has been successful at leasing up a substantial amount of square footage and their development completions are performing well.
Looking closer, however, there has been a clear decrease in the quality of FFO as the extremely challenging Manhattan office environment forces them to give tenants large concessions. Thus, to get a more accurate picture of true earnings, we need to adjust FFO for free rent, tenant improvement costs, and leasing commissions. Once these adjustments are made, the multiple is substantially higher and I believe SLG is approximately at fair value.
Manhattan office fundamentals
Office has been perpetually overbuilt in NYC. Even prior to the pandemic, vacancy rates were consistently above 10%. Matters got significantly worse during the pandemic as not only did the demand drop off, but supply continued to be built. Construction was ruled to be an essential activity and continued at normal pace during the pandemic. This proved to be a lethal combination as the dearth of demand with continued supply growth caused negative net absorption and vacancy rates shot up to almost 18%.
Source: Marcus and Millichap
With vacancy so high, office landlords are forced to compete for tenants and this has placed the negotiating power firmly in tenant’s hands. As a result, 3 things have happened.
- Free rent periods have been increased to induce tenancy
- Tenant improvement allowances have increased
- Asking rents have dropped
Source: Marcus and Millichap
SLG fared better than most as it has a significant enough portion of market share to have some negotiating power and it is also among the best at executing. Historically, SLG has outperformed the submarket in leasing metrics.
Despite its advantages, the market is just so challenging right now that even SLG has been forced to offer substantial free rent. In the supplemental, we can see tenant concession packages of $70 per foot and 6 months of free rent on recent leasing activity.
That is almost 2 years of rent gone right off the top on an 8.1-year lease.
I am of the belief that people will eventually return to the office such that demand post-pandemic will eventually approximate demand pre-pandemic. There are already some encouraging signs of this happening, but the challenge is that even once demand rebounds there is still an oversupply problem.
Demand rebounding to pre-pandemic levels isn’t enough when millions of square feet of new office were delivered in 2020 and look to be coming again in 2021.
Going forward, I think it will get better over time but there will be a multi-year period of these really high tenant concessions. So, let us take a look at what earnings look like when tenants hold the power.
Finding the true earnings number
Let me preface this section by saying that SLG’s accounting is entirely proper and reflective of the industry standard. It just so happens that neither GAAP nor NAREIT FFO is well equipped to handle office REITs. Even still, NAREIT defined FFO is the best starting place from which to look at SLG earnings.
In the first quarter of 2021, SLG generated $128.3mm FFO or $1.73 per share.
From here, we must make adjustments for free rent and tenant concessions.
Including joint ventures at SLG’s share, free rent for the quarter was $13.928 million.
SL Green participates in many joint ventures, so in order to see the full scope of TI and LC, we must look at both those of the consolidated company below and those of the unconsolidated joint ventures on the second image.
JV at SLG share below.
Summing this up, it results in FFO adjustments tabled below.
|
Adjustment
|
Amount ($ thousands)
|
Free rent
|
13928
|
TI company owned
|
2923
|
TI JV portfolio
|
3419
|
LC company owned
|
8
|
LC JV portfolio
|
4669
|
Total adjustments
|
24947
This brings first quarter FFO down to $103.379 million. Divided over 74.176 million shares that is $1.39 per share. Another 14 cents needs to be shaved off of that because the 1Q21 FFO included lease termination income which is one-time in nature. Per the supplemental:
“The Company reported FFO for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 of $128.3 million, or $1.73 per share, inclusive of $10.5 million, or $0.14 per share, of lease termination income”
Thus, the run-rate earnings figure I am using is $1.25 or $5.00 annualized. Using this adjusted earnings number, SLG is trading at about 16.4X.
Fair value
I consider 16.4X to be fair value at the moment because it properly balances the risk and reward.
Upside scenario
NYC remains one of the primary business centers of the world and as such has strong prospects as a long-term office market. It will take some time to recover and even longer to balance out the oversupply, but in the long run, SLG owns a portfolio of trophy assets in one of the best MSAs. It is also an exceptionally well-run company with shareholder-aligned management.
SLG has bought back 32.8 million shares and redeemed 1.3 million OP units. Many of these were bought during the pandemic at astronomical discounts to NAV. This action created substantial shareholder value.
There is significant upside to FFO/share as developments come online. The biggest chunk of it will be One Vanderbilt which opened up in April of 2021. This is a true trophy asset and has become a gorgeous part of the NYC skyline.
Source: SLG
A recent loan gives a sense of what this asset is worth as SLG just set a world record for the largest loan ever secured by a single asset - a $3B fixed rate loan for 10 years at an all-in cost of 2.947%.
That is a fantastic cost of capital and the property is generating a nice return already achieving occupancy of 89%.
Between the trophy assets, strong management, and investment-grade credit rating, SLG could easily trade at 20X or higher in a normal environment. Thus, if you believe the NYC office market will stabilize, SLG could generate another 25% upside as its fair value in a stable healthy office environment is just north of $100.
Today, however, I think that upside scenario needs to be weighed against the risks associated with the strained environment. A variety of risks need to be taken into account
- Work from home could persist
- NYC may continue to have business-unfriendly policies
- High taxes are driving employers out of the city
- Supply growth may continue despite the high vacancy
These risks are difficult to quantify but should absolutely be taken into consideration regarding the fair value of today.
In my opinion, the current price is about right. It provides ample reward for investors willing to brave the risks to NYC office and I think ample reward is required given the risk level.
I will continue to monitor both SLG’s pricing and the fundamental environment. I may once again own some SLG if changes to either make it opportunistic.
Make your money work for you
At Portfolio Income Solutions we do the rigorous analysis to determine which stocks will work and which won’t. We then curate a portfolio of the most opportunistic individual stocks and provide members with continuous analysis to help keep their investments in shape. We constantly watch the market in order to buy and sell the right stocks at the right times.
Start investing with the aid of professional research by joining Portfolio Income Solutions.
Not sure yet? Grab a free trial. Canceling is easy and there are no obligations.
This article was written by
2nd Market Capital Advisory specializes in the analysis and trading of real estate securities. Through a selective process and consideration of market dynamics, we aim to construct portfolios for rising streams of dividend income and capital appreciation. I am an investment advisory representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor, along with fellow SA contributors Simon Bowler and Ross Bowler.
Full Disclosure. All content is published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of the specific person. Please see our SA Disclosure Statement for our Full Disclaimer.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Important Notes and Disclosure
All articles are published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.
The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Readers should verify all claims and do their own due diligence before investing in any securities, including those mentioned in the article. NEVER make an investment decision based solely on the information provided in our articles.
It should not be assumed that any of the securities transactions or holdings discussed were profitable or will prove to be profitable. Past Performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions.
Commentary may contain forward-looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCSC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article.
S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. Contains copyrighted material distributed under license from S&P
2nd Market Capital Services Corporation(2MCSC) provides investment research and consulting services to the financial services industry and the financial media. 2MCSC does not provide investment advice. 2MCSC is a separate entity but related under common ownership to 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC), a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation.