Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

I last wrote about SL Green (NYSE:SLG), an NYC-focused office REIT, in June of 2020 and was quite bullish at the time. Today, I am neutral on SLG. A fundamental investment thesis is necessarily relative to market price and I want to walk through how the thesis has changed as a result of the massive run-up in SLG shares.

At the time, SLG was trading at $49.80 and I would still be strongly bullish at that price today. However, with SLG at $82 today, the risk/reward calculations changed and it is no longer a strong buy. Upside remains and if things go well, it could be worth just over $100, but SLG is a risky stock due to office fundamentals in NYC and now the downside is proportional to the upside.

Prima facie, SLG still looks extremely cheap at a price to Funds From Operations (P/FFO) of 12.2X and a price to net asset value (P/NAV) of 80%. It looks even cheaper when we consider that FFO is likely to rise from here as Manhattan continues to recover from the pandemic. Indeed, SLG has been successful at leasing up a substantial amount of square footage and their development completions are performing well.

Looking closer, however, there has been a clear decrease in the quality of FFO as the extremely challenging Manhattan office environment forces them to give tenants large concessions. Thus, to get a more accurate picture of true earnings, we need to adjust FFO for free rent, tenant improvement costs, and leasing commissions. Once these adjustments are made, the multiple is substantially higher and I believe SLG is approximately at fair value.

Manhattan office fundamentals

Office has been perpetually overbuilt in NYC. Even prior to the pandemic, vacancy rates were consistently above 10%. Matters got significantly worse during the pandemic as not only did the demand drop off, but supply continued to be built. Construction was ruled to be an essential activity and continued at normal pace during the pandemic. This proved to be a lethal combination as the dearth of demand with continued supply growth caused negative net absorption and vacancy rates shot up to almost 18%.

Source: Marcus and Millichap

With vacancy so high, office landlords are forced to compete for tenants and this has placed the negotiating power firmly in tenant’s hands. As a result, 3 things have happened.

Free rent periods have been increased to induce tenancy Tenant improvement allowances have increased Asking rents have dropped

Source: Marcus and Millichap

SLG fared better than most as it has a significant enough portion of market share to have some negotiating power and it is also among the best at executing. Historically, SLG has outperformed the submarket in leasing metrics.

Despite its advantages, the market is just so challenging right now that even SLG has been forced to offer substantial free rent. In the supplemental, we can see tenant concession packages of $70 per foot and 6 months of free rent on recent leasing activity.

Source: Supplemental

That is almost 2 years of rent gone right off the top on an 8.1-year lease.

I am of the belief that people will eventually return to the office such that demand post-pandemic will eventually approximate demand pre-pandemic. There are already some encouraging signs of this happening, but the challenge is that even once demand rebounds there is still an oversupply problem.

Demand rebounding to pre-pandemic levels isn’t enough when millions of square feet of new office were delivered in 2020 and look to be coming again in 2021.

Going forward, I think it will get better over time but there will be a multi-year period of these really high tenant concessions. So, let us take a look at what earnings look like when tenants hold the power.

Finding the true earnings number

Let me preface this section by saying that SLG’s accounting is entirely proper and reflective of the industry standard. It just so happens that neither GAAP nor NAREIT FFO is well equipped to handle office REITs. Even still, NAREIT defined FFO is the best starting place from which to look at SLG earnings.

In the first quarter of 2021, SLG generated $128.3mm FFO or $1.73 per share.

From here, we must make adjustments for free rent and tenant concessions.

Including joint ventures at SLG’s share, free rent for the quarter was $13.928 million.

Source: Supplemental

SL Green participates in many joint ventures, so in order to see the full scope of TI and LC, we must look at both those of the consolidated company below and those of the unconsolidated joint ventures on the second image.

Source: Supplemental

JV at SLG share below.

Source: Supplemental

Summing this up, it results in FFO adjustments tabled below.

Adjustment Amount ($ thousands) Free rent 13928 TI company owned 2923 TI JV portfolio 3419 LC company owned 8 LC JV portfolio 4669 Total adjustments 24947

This brings first quarter FFO down to $103.379 million. Divided over 74.176 million shares that is $1.39 per share. Another 14 cents needs to be shaved off of that because the 1Q21 FFO included lease termination income which is one-time in nature. Per the supplemental:

“The Company reported FFO for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 of $128.3 million, or $1.73 per share, inclusive of $10.5 million, or $0.14 per share, of lease termination income”

Thus, the run-rate earnings figure I am using is $1.25 or $5.00 annualized. Using this adjusted earnings number, SLG is trading at about 16.4X.

Fair value

I consider 16.4X to be fair value at the moment because it properly balances the risk and reward.

Upside scenario

NYC remains one of the primary business centers of the world and as such has strong prospects as a long-term office market. It will take some time to recover and even longer to balance out the oversupply, but in the long run, SLG owns a portfolio of trophy assets in one of the best MSAs. It is also an exceptionally well-run company with shareholder-aligned management.

SLG has bought back 32.8 million shares and redeemed 1.3 million OP units. Many of these were bought during the pandemic at astronomical discounts to NAV. This action created substantial shareholder value.

There is significant upside to FFO/share as developments come online. The biggest chunk of it will be One Vanderbilt which opened up in April of 2021. This is a true trophy asset and has become a gorgeous part of the NYC skyline.

Source: SLG

A recent loan gives a sense of what this asset is worth as SLG just set a world record for the largest loan ever secured by a single asset - a $3B fixed rate loan for 10 years at an all-in cost of 2.947%.

That is a fantastic cost of capital and the property is generating a nice return already achieving occupancy of 89%.

Between the trophy assets, strong management, and investment-grade credit rating, SLG could easily trade at 20X or higher in a normal environment. Thus, if you believe the NYC office market will stabilize, SLG could generate another 25% upside as its fair value in a stable healthy office environment is just north of $100.

Today, however, I think that upside scenario needs to be weighed against the risks associated with the strained environment. A variety of risks need to be taken into account

Work from home could persist

NYC may continue to have business-unfriendly policies

High taxes are driving employers out of the city

Supply growth may continue despite the high vacancy

These risks are difficult to quantify but should absolutely be taken into consideration regarding the fair value of today.

In my opinion, the current price is about right. It provides ample reward for investors willing to brave the risks to NYC office and I think ample reward is required given the risk level.

I will continue to monitor both SLG’s pricing and the fundamental environment. I may once again own some SLG if changes to either make it opportunistic.