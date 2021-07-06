vzphotos/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Macy's (NYSE:M) has made an impressive recovery. Shares are up 65% YTD, Q1's report has exceeded expectations on both top and bottom lines. The results were driven by the positive effects of the government stimulus program and expanding vaccine rollout. In addition to this, the accelerated execution of the Polaris strategy had its role too. Based on the upgraded guidance for the end of the year, the company expects between $21,7B-$22.2B of net sales and $1.71 to $2.12 of adjusted diluted earnings per share. In other words, Macy's is just 12% down on net sales compared to 2019's numbers, before the COVID-19 swept the world. On top of that, the company is trading at a 9x forward P/E ratio, making it an intriguing value investment proposal.

Introduction & Analysis

I was among the skeptics about the retail industry. I believed that the industry would be suffering for longer. The likes of J.C. Penney, J.Crew, and Neiman Marcus filings for bankruptcy did fuel the uncertainty around the future of retail.

In its Q4 report, Macy's revealed their expectations for both Q1 and the first half of the year which suggested a net loss, with earnings weighted towards the second half. Surprisingly the first quarter outperformed the sales expectations of management across all three brands: Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and Bluemercury. The momentum from the fourth quarter apparently has continued into Q1 and the firm reported net sales of $4.7 billion compared to initial estimates of $4.19-$4.29 billion. Earnings also did smash any earlier expectations. Instead of netting a loss of $0.50 a share according to the guidance given in Q4, the company nailed it by delivering a profit of $0.32 a share.

The results were boosted by the government stimulus program and the vaccine rollout, coupled with the accelerated execution of the Polaris strategy. However, these surprising earnings have made analysts adjust their overall expectations for the company too. The earnings release has fueled expectations for the quick recovery of the sector.

Macy's is actually looking pretty good. The firm saw a number of earnings estimate revisions over the past month, suggesting that analysts are more bullish on the firm's prospects in both the short and long term. Not that long ago, Macy's consensus EPS for 2021 was $0.75 meanwhile the consensus now is floating around $2.02 a share. Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink expects Macy's Inc. to post earnings per share of $0.33 for the second quarter of 2021, betting on the management and their Polaris strategy which promises to provide a sizable contribution towards earnings. She has also set a price target of $23 a share.

Regardless, based on what we have seen recently, the Q2 numbers will be hard to predict furthermore I believe that there is still some chance management's estimates to be conservative just like the previous guidance.

The Polaris strategy

Macy's is on track with its three-year Polaris strategy. The strategy intends to shift the focus towards strengthening customer relationships, expanding assortments, accelerate digital business, store optimization, and cutting costs. Being done successfully, the management estimates that the Polaris strategy will help it attain gross savings of nearly $2.1 billion by the end of 2022, money that would surely come in handy after the Covid-19 crisis.

Additionally, the firm is attempting to expand brand offerings to support customer self-expression at different price points. Management also intends to improve supply chain infrastructure and to adopt effective pricing and reduced promotions. All stores in Macy's portfolio will be evaluated and those who perform worse could be disposed of meanwhile, the proceeds will be used to upgrade the rest.

Valuation

The company currently trades at 18,62 a share, based on the last close on Friday 2nd of July. or just 9x forward earnings. For comparison other companies like Kohl's (KSS) and Nordstrom (JWN) trade at 12.8x and 31.5x forward earnings, thus making Macy's look like a bargain compared to them. Historical Macy's P/E ratio is about 11, with the highest being around 15 in 2015 and 2017 which suggest that there is further potential.

This slightly lower current ratio could be due to uncertainty about earnings growth. Analysts are questioning the sustainability of most recent earnings due to the boost provided by the stimulus checks. Furthermore, the anticipated evaluation of the store could potentially hurt earnings in the short term.

In the latest report, earnings per share were $0.32 and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.39 both exceeded expectations for the quarter. For comparison earnings in Q1 2019 were $0.44 both diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share. However, if we excluding the asset sale gains, adjusted diluted earnings per share for the quarter this year exceeded the first quarter of 2019 by $0.04.

The current expectations for earnings per share are not far away from the $2.20-$2.40 guidance given in Q4 2019 for the year 2020, before the COVID-19 being taken into account. Despite the unforeseen circumstances that took place, debt has not increased. In other words, we could say that the company is back from where it was and it would be just a matter of time before management gives its assessment on the business and the utilization of all the cash proceeds.

With such a speedy recovery underway, I believe that the firm could potentially restart dividends and maybe even evaluate the possibility for share buybacks given how cheap is the stock at the moment. The company scrapped the dividend payments as soon as the pandemic started, before that they used to return to shareholders as much as $460 million annually, or $1.51 a share. We could only guess how much the dividend would be, if management decides to reinstate it, however a dividend anywhere between $1.00 and $1.50, based on current share price, would mean 5.37% to 8.05% of dividend yield, a compelling offer for a dividend investor too.

Conclusion

Macy's is recovering rapidly thanks to the government stimulus program coupled with the accelerated execution of the Polaris strategy. The most recent quarter saw better earnings per share (if we exclude the sales gains) than Q1 of 2019. With earnings expectations for 2021 close to 2019, a P/E ratio of 9, and no significant rise in debt, I believe that Macy's is intriguing for both value and potentially dividend investors in the future.