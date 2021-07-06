Midstream Equities: The Best Inflation Protection For Portfolio Income, Part I

hanibaram/iStock via Getty Images

Inflation has arrived - in spades! With travel restrictions easing, the evidence is everywhere. As stimulus payments boost income and monetary policy stays ultra-loose, the demand for goods and services has exploded. Supply chains are straining to deliver, commodity prices are surging, and the list goes on.

For consumers, inflation can be seen in the prices of food, used cars, and homes. The price gains have caused the Consumer Price Index to shoot up in recent months.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Inflation is also evident at the wholesale level. The Producer Price Index rose by 0.8% over the last month alone, with the part of the index representing "goods" increasing by 1.5%. In recent months, year-over-year growth in the PPI has spiked to multi-decade highs, as shown in the chart below.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

The proximate trigger for today's inflation is the exploding U.S. money supply. Government stimulus has dramatically increased the amount of dollars chasing a similar quantity of goods. In a mere 15 months, the money supply has increased by nearly 30%, according to data compiled by the Center for Financial Stability.

Source: Center for Financial Stability.

Another way to visualize the runaway money supply growth is to chart it against GDP growth. Historically, the two have tracked each other more or less consistently. In recent months, however, the money supply has blown out to the upside.

Sources: Center for Financial Stability, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The question of the moment for investors is whether or not this bout of inflation will prove transitory or more protracted in nature. If it's transitory, will it peter out on its own? If not, will the Fed be up to the task in combating it, or will it take another Volcker-like character to break it?

We don't have definitive answers to these questions. But we believe recent experience serves as a wake-up call for investors to shield the income portion of their portfolio against an extended bout of inflation.

Inflation's Impact on Fixed Income

Inflation is particularly damaging to a fixed-income portfolio. As more dollars are required to maintain a constant level of purchasing power, a fixed, contractually bound interest payment declines in purchasing power at the rate of inflation. Principal value does so as well. Over time, sustained high inflation will decimate the real value of a fixed-income portfolio.

The following chart depicts the face value of a 10-year bond that pays 4% interest.

Apply 5% inflation over the 10-year term, and this is what happens to the value of both interest and principal:

Whereas the investor received a total of $1,400 at the end of the term, as paid in "Year 10" dollars, the investor actually received a total of $904 in terms of "Year 0" dollars that were used to purchase the bond. That represents a 36% reduction in real value.

Inflation Protection

So where can an investor obtain an income stream that can mitigate the value destruction from inflation and protect purchasing power?

One good option is to purchase fixed-income instruments that feature inflation protection as part of their terms. For instance, buying bonds that adjust their principal and interest in line with inflation, such as Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, or TIPS, is one such alternative.

A second option is to secure a cushion against rising inflation by purchasing fixed-income investments that pay a higher interest rate relative to prevailing rates.

There are downsides to this approach, however. For one, inflation is likely to erode the purchasing power of the investment's principal. Investors also face the reality that high-quality, high-yielding fixed-income instruments are in short supply. Those that are available carry a greater risk of default than many investors are willing to bear.

Unfortunately, in this day and age of rising inflation and minuscule yields, inflation-protected fixed-income alternatives are few.

Equity with Inflation Protection

To achieve true inflation protection, investors should allocate a portion of their income portfolio to well-selected, high-yielding equity investments.

While income payments from equity investments are not fixed, their variability can be a source of value stability in an inflationary environment. This is because businesses that can increase their selling prices in line with their inflating costs can increase their payouts to equity owners at the rate of inflation.

That is, to an equity owner, business inflation protection confers income inflation protection, and it is rare to secure the latter without the former. To deem an investment truly inflation resistant, we must therefore look to the economics of the underlying business to determine the degree of inflation resistance in its equity value.

Energy Equities, Income, and Inflation

Inflation is generally bad for equity owners in capital-intensive businesses, and energy businesses are among the most capital intensive of all. On the operations side, inflation tends to increase the dollar cost of inputs - such as labor and steel - at a faster rate than the business can increase its selling prices. As costs increase faster than revenues, the company's margins get squeezed.

Meanwhile, on the investment side, a progressively larger dollar amount of capital expenditures is required to achieve the same investment result, whether it's building a factory or a pipeline. Ultimately, if the company cannot fund its investments in an inflation-protected manner, its returns on capital deteriorate.

In the energy space, different sub-sectors have different degrees of inflation resistance. The five energy sub-sectors represented in the Energy Sector Select SPDR ETF (XLE) - namely, Equipment & Services, Exploration & Production, Integrated, Midstream, and Refining & Marketing - run the gamut from low to high inflation resistance.

Source: Sector Select Energy SPDR, June 23, 2021.

Take oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) companies, for example. These companies frequently grab the headlines as inflation hedges or inflation-protected investments. However, over longer periods of time, the attribute that makes them attractive during bouts of inflation can also be a source of losses once inflation abates.

E&Ps are price takers. When oil and gas prices are high, their revenue growth, margins, and returns on capital shine. Shareholders celebrate their bountiful cash flows. But since E&Ps have no control over their per-barrel selling prices, their margins are at the whim of commodity prices.

If inflation pushes oil and gas prices higher, so much the better for E&Ps.

But when the bullish commodity trend reverses, look out below. During inevitable commodity market downturns, E&Ps become heavy net consumers of cash, and their shareholders often contend with losses. As a result, the inherent volatility and high capital requirements of pure-play E&Ps can make their securities a poor choice for inflation protection over the long term.

The inflation elixir - to the extent one exists - is to invest in a business that has the combination of stable revenues, pricing power, and a sustainable high return on equity. Only such a business can keep its operating results on par with inflation. Ideally, it should also have low capital reinvestment needs.

Do any energy companies fit that bill?

Midstream and Inflation

Midstream is the only energy sub-sector that possesses the business attributes that confer long-term inflation protection. Midstream is also the only energy sub-sector that offers safe, stable, and large cash payouts to its equity owners.

Even outside of energy, midstream equities are among the best inflation-protected income investments in today's markets.

To be sure, as infrastructure companies, midstream companies are capital intensive. If they have large growth projects underway, their capital requirements can be high.

But because most of the infrastructure required for U.S. energy needs has already been built, many midstream companies' capital reinvestment requirements tend to be low. And since they own and operate vital energy transit routes, they tend to possess stable revenues, inflation-protected pricing power, and attractive long-term returns on equity that are the hallmark of bona fide inflation protection.

Let's take a look at the inflation-protection characteristics in long-haul petroleum liquids transportation pipelines to illustrate one aspect of midstream inflation protection.

Long-Haul Transportation Pipelines and Inflation

Long-haul petroleum liquids pipelines provide vital services to an essentially captive customer base. Since their services are akin to a public utility, they receive stable, utility-like cash flows. However, also like utilities, they forego the ability to set prices without regulatory supervision. Their rate regulations are intended to prevent them from abusing their market power by pricing in a monopolistic manner.

Importantly for equity owners, the regulations feature built-in inflation protection for pipeline assets, which counter the negative impact of inflation on their cash flows and equity payouts.

Some background is necessary for understanding how long-haul petroleum liquids pipelines set their rates. "Petroleum liquids," as we refer to them here include crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

Petroleum Liquids Pipeline Rate Setting

Inter-state liquids pipelines are regulated as "common carriers" by the Interstate Commerce Act. Since 1977, their pricing has been overseen at the Federal level by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), an independent regulatory agency in the Department of Energy, to make sure their rates are just and reasonable.

In October 1992, the U.S. Congress passed the Energy Policy Act, which required the FERC to issue ratemaking rules for liquid petroleum pipeline companies. In response, the FERC issued its Opinion No. 561, which established a formulaic methodology that allows pipelines to change their rates up to a ceiling tied to an inflation index.

Pipeline operators can adjust their rates according to the FERC's formula each year. In markets where competition does not push prices down, rates tend to rise to the ceiling.

The FERC's indexing is the default methodology for interstate pipeline rates, though cost-of-service, market-based, and settlement-based rate-setting methods can also be acceptable in specified cases. Approximately 80% of U.S. liquids pipeline rates are subject to the FERC index method, with many pipelines not regulated by FERC also using the method in their rate-setting process.

The FERC index rate-setting formula has two components.

The first is the Producer Price Index for Finished Goods (PPI-FG), which the FERC publishes each year in May in the Federal Register shortly after the Bureau of Labor Statistics finalizes its PPI-FG calculation.

Over the past two years, the PPI-FG came in at 205.7 in 2019, and then at a lower 202.9 in 2020, respectively, which equates to a year-over-year decline of 1.36%.

The second component of the index pricing formula is the FERC's "adjustment factor." The adjustment factor is a set percentage determined by the FERC that gets added to the year-over-year percentage change in the PPI-FG in the rate calculation. The FERC resets its adjustment factor once every five years. It bases the rate for the upcoming five years on its examination of the industry's results over the previous five years.

The FERC's most recent review was in 2020 and resulted in an order that established the adjustment factor for the five years beginning July 1, 2021, and ending June 30, 2026. The order set the adjustment factor at 0.78%, which means that for the five years beginning on July 1, liquids pipelines can increase rate by the PPI-FG plus 0.78%. This is lower than the previous five-year adjustment factor of 1.23% that was in effect from 2016 to 2021.

So to determine next year's FERC index rate ceiling, we add the first component - the negative 1.36% annual change in the PPI - to the second component - the 0.78% adjustment factor. This generates a negative 0.58% FERC index rate-ceiling change. It means that the FERC-indexed pipelines that have set their rates at the allowable ceiling will see their rates decrease by 0.58% over the next year.

Is This Really Inflation Protection?

While a negative adjustment is unfavorable, it tracks the inflation dynamics at play throughout 2020, when deflation was more prevalent than inflation. Notwithstanding this year's negative ceiling adjustment, the PPI-FG tends to increase each year, and the FERC-mandated price ceiling tends to follow it higher.

The chart below shows the changes in the FERC's price ceiling over the past 10 years, with 2016 and 2021 being the only negative years.

Source: FERC.

Notice how on average, pipelines have been able to set their prices higher than the PPI-FG. The chart shows that over the past 10 years, liquids pipelines were allowed to increase their rates by 3.35% on average, versus the 1.52% average PPI-FG. Over the long term, the FERC's pricing formula has successfully insulated pipeline rate setting from inflation.

We think the new 0.78% adjustment factor, while the lowest since 2005, will continue to confer inflation protection, but will be less generous for pipeline margins than the prior regimes that featured higher adjustment factors.

Inflation Protection Over the Long Term

Over a longer timeframe, the FERC index adjustments have added up, resulting in an attractive pricing dynamic for liquids pipeline rates.

The adjustment factor was zero from 2001 through 2005, which is reflected in the chart above by the near uniformity of the index and the PPI-FG during that timeframe. Notice the gradual compounding effect thereafter, which was driven by the adjustment factor's favorable impact upon rates relative to inflation.

Each year's FERC adjustment is set according to the prior year's PPI-FG growth rate. For example, 2021 rates are based on PPI-FG changes from May 2019 to May 2020. As a result, there is a one-year lag between the PPI-FG and the FERC adjustment. If we chart the two series but apply a one-year lag between the FERC pricing formula and the PPI-FG, the correlation between the two can be seen more clearly.

The chart shows that liquids pipeline rates have stayed well ahead of inflation. The Bureau of Labor Statistics' pipeline-specific data bear this out. Among its various Producer Price Indexes are two pertaining to pipelines, namely, the "PPI for Pipeline Transportation of Petroleum Products," and the "PPI for Pipeline Transportation of Refined Petroleum Products." Both indexes demonstrate that long-haul pipeline pricing has outpaced inflation over the past ten years, as shown in the following chart.

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Prospects for Future Inflation Protection

Clearly, having rates set according to the PPI-FG is a good thing for pipelines. Since the rate-setting formula was established in October 1992, the PPI has increased from 124.4 to 214.7, as can be seen in the chart below.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Data not seasonally adjusted.

The PPI-FG also tends to track the Consumer Price Index (CPI) over longer stretches. The chart below depicts the monthly percentage changes in the two series over the past 20 years. Both indexes exclude food and energy prices.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, Bureau of Labor Statistics. Data not seasonally adjusted.

Recent inflation readings have come in very hot, implying a significant FERC index reset higher for next year. In the Bureau of Labor Statistics' most recent release, the PPI-FG increased by 8.7% from May 2020 to May 2021.

The shift from deflation in 2020 to inflation in 2021 has been dramatic. The following chart depicts the year-over-year change in the PPI-FG over the past five years. Over that timeframe, bouts of deflation have been followed by longer stretches of inflation, which has kicked into high gear over the past few months.

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics.

If the positive year-over-year inflation readings continue, they portend a substantial FERC index rate increase next year.

Liquids Pipelines Return on Capital

Another attribute that protects pipeline owners' cash flows from inflation is their attractive returns on capital. Coupled with low ongoing maintenance requirements, a decent return on capital allows pipeline companies to easily meet their reinvestment needs, while also being able to reliably pay out cash to equity owners. In pipelines' case, cash payouts typically exceed net income, which is weighed down by onerous depreciation charges.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Energy Transfer (ET), Magellan Midstream (MMP), and MPLX (MPLX) provide a sample of liquids pipeline operators' returns on capital.

Source: Company SEC Filings.

Note that the weak 2020 return on capital performance for ET and MPLX was a consequence of the most brutal downturn in the sector's history. Lower revenues and large asset impairments that year are not likely to be repeated, given the anomalous nature of the 2020 downturn. As such, they do not represent normal operating conditions for either company. By contrast, 2018 and 2019 better reflect these companies' economics.

Conclusion

A basket of well-selected liquids pipeline operators can protect an income portfolio from inflation. Those that can maintain high pipeline throughput, while also using the FERC index for setting rates, should have no problem keeping pace with - or even outpacing - inflation. Over the long term, inflation will therefore have little-to-no impact on their cash payouts to equity owners, which will instead be dictated by each company's operating performance. Meanwhile, their low reinvestment requirements and good returns on capital ensure that they can pay out a large portion of their free cash flow.

Inflation is increasingly becoming a fixture in today's ultra-low interest rate environment. Investors seeking income should own equity in these midstream operators to achieve large, stable, and inflation-protected income streams.