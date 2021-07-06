tupungato/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

SoftBank Corp (OTCPK:SOBKY) is one of the three major telecommunications operators in Japan behind KDDI and NTT Docomo. The company has an attractive dividend yield of ~6% thanks to its policy of distributing around 85% of its earnings to shareholders. The company should not be confused with its parent, SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY), which is a major shareholder in SoftBank Corp, but is a separate entity.

Data by YCharts

Shares appear attractively priced to us: for example, when looking at the Price to Free Cash Flow multiple, we see that the company is currently trading at close to its cheapest in a year.

Data by YCharts

Revenue has been growing albeit not at a particularly fast pace. At ~7% it shows the business is at least stable and remaining competitive. Revenue is generated by several segments, with the Consumer segment the one with the slowest growth rate.

Source: SoftBank Corp IR

Looking at the operating income by segment, it becomes even more clear that most of the earnings growth is coming from the Enterprise and Yahoo Japan segments.

Source: SoftBank Corp IR

SoftBank Corp is guiding to the dividend being maintained and that it might also do share buybacks. It has the policy of returning ~85% of its earnings to shareholders in the company. It is important to note that the dividend is semi-annual and not quarterly. SoftBank Corp is also guiding to an increase in Operating Income for FY2022.

Source: SoftBank Corp IR

Taking a look at smartphone subscribers we can see that subscriber growth has been good, though most of the new subscribers are coming from the lower-cost plans.

Source: SoftBank Corp IR

One of the most interesting things about SoftBank Corp is that it is a major shareholder in several interesting businesses such as LINE and PayPay. PayPay is a popular smartphone payment service that has been growing at a very rapid pace in Japan. SoftBank Corp is also a shareholder in LINE, which is a messaging app similar to WhatsApp. These are just two of many interesting businesses where SoftBank Corp has exposure and can benefit from their rapid growth.

Source: SoftBank Corp IR

Focusing again on the telecommunications side of the business, there could be some additional growth from the deployment of 5G, which is expected to enable new businesses in areas such as industrial IoT and Smart City.

Source: SoftBank Corp IR

SoftBank Corp is expecting to have 5G deployed to a 90% coverage of the population by the spring of 2022. It will be interesting to see what new use cases it makes possible, and could reinvigorate the core business and move it from being a stable business to a growth business again.

Source: SoftBank Corp IR

Still, where we see more growth potential is with the PayPay app, which is becoming a super app. Beyond digital payments, it has other functionality like allowing booking of taxis, e-commerce purchases, and access to other financial services, etc. SoftBank Corp can benefit from the growth of this business thanks to it being a major shareholder.

Source: SoftBank Corp IR

The growth in the number of PayPay users has been impressive, in just a few years it has gone from launching to more than 39 million users. We believe this can become a very valuable part of SoftBank Corp.

Source: SoftBank Corp IR

Another interesting business in the Enterprise sector is SB Payment Service which is 100% owned by SoftBank Corp. This is an attractive business where the company is a major player.

Source: SoftBank Corp IR

Another business 100% owned by SoftBank Corp is SB Power, which offers power supply services.

We expect all these businesses to add enough growth to compensate for the potential headwinds in the telecommunications services, where some are worried new entrants like Rakuten might steal market share from the incumbent players.

Source: SoftBank Corp IR

One more thing that we like about SoftBank Corp is that it is committed to becoming carbon-neutral by 2030 and takes ESG principles seriously.

Conclusion

Thanks to its policy of distributing most of its earnings, SoftBank Corp offers an attractive option to income investors with a yield of ~6% and some capital appreciation potential. The company is probably less risky than its parent company, SoftBank Group, given its focus on telecommunication services and internet services. We believe shares are priced to give long-term investors high single digit to low double digit returns.