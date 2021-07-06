DavidBGray/E+ via Getty Images

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) fell by 25% this past Friday, when it announced that there was a safety issue that occurred in an animal study for its drug ARO-ENaC for the treatment of patients with Cystic Fibrosis. The study was voluntarily paused by the company because of a study in rats where safety issues came up for this drug. Whether or not this study starts up again, I believe a great buying opportunity has been created from this issue. The company has a host of other drug candidates in the pipeline that are advancing quite well. That is, these other programs/indications have not had this type of safety issue in rats observed to date. For instance, positive results were released from the phase 1/2 study using ARO-AAT for the treatment of patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Another solid program that's doing quite well is its Hepatitis B drug JNJ-3989, which already is partnered out to Johnson & Johnson. These are just a few of the drugs progressing in the pipeline. The company has a well-established RNA interference delivery technology targeting a host of other indications, which is why it's a solid buy.

Chronic Toxicology Safety Issue In Rats

Just this past week, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals announced that it would voluntarily pause its phase 1/2 study using ARO-ENaC for the treatment of patients with Cystic Fibrosis. Evidence from a preliminary ongoing chronic toxicology study in rats revealed unexpected issues observed in the lungs. There were some signals of local lung inflammation. I believe that the selloff was totally irrational and not necessary at all. That's why I believe there's an even better buying opportunity now. Why would I claim that this is not a major issue? First, Arrowhead was the one that paused the human study using ARO-ENaC. In other words, the FDA didn't step in to put a partial or full clinical hold on it. Second, this lung inflammation signal was observed in a rat study. I believe that the company would have been in more trouble had such a safety issue of the lungs been observed in a human instead. While an unexpected lung inflammation issue was noted in the ongoing chronic toxicology rat study, there is still a chance for recovery. The reason why I say that is because there will clearly be an investigation of this issue. On top of that, there will be additional information obtained from an ongoing chronic primate toxicology study to attempt to find any other issue. If Arrowhead comes back and says that this was an isolated issue in a rat, then the study should eventually be resumed. The Cystic Fibrosis market is huge and in a way I can kind of see why investors may have reacted slightly, but I believe it was overblown. It is said that the CF market is expected to reach $31.88 billion by 2027. Had this been the only program Arrowhead was working on, then I could see why the stock would sell off the way it did. However, it has several other programs in the pipeline which are rapidly advancing. In the off chance that the phase 1/2 study for ARO-ENaC has to be stopped completely, the biotech still has a huge pipeline in place. Especially, since this issue in rats has only been observed with the program dealing with Cystic Fibrosis alone. All other drugs being explored by the company to date have not seen any major safety issue in animals/humans to warrant stopping a study.

JNJ-3989 For The Treatment Of Patients With Hepatitis B

The other drug in the company's pipeline is known as JNJ-3989. This is a drug which is being used to target patients with Hepatitis B. Hepatitis B is a serious liver infection caused by the Hepatitis B virus that may possibly be prevented with a vaccine. The problem is that this disease is a chronic lifelong problem that doesn't go away. Most people become infected with it because of spread through blood, semen or other body fluids. There are multiple symptoms that these patients may experience such as:

Dark urine

Severe abdominal pain

Eye yellowing

Liver cancer

Scarring of the liver

Like most viral infections, sometimes the body can fight it off. However, in other cases the body can't fight against Hepatitis B, therefore patients have a chronic case. Chronic Hepatitis B patients need to take certain types of medications and may possibly even need a liver transplant as well. You can imagine why so many biotechs are attempting to develop a treatment for Hepatitis B. That's because it is expected to be a very large market in the coming years. Consider that the global Hepatitis B Virus market is expected to reach $35.63 billion in 2030. The thing is that JNJ-3989 is being co-developed with Janssen, which is a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). Thus far, this program is doing pretty well and has shown some good sustained responses. By that, I mean that both Arrowhead and JNJ presented positive results from their study in patients with chronic Hepatitis B at "The Digital Liver Congress" back on August 28, 2020. It was noted that about 39% of Hepatitis B patients, given JNJ-3989 alongside nucleotide analogs, achieved a ≥1log10 IU/mL reductions in HBsAg through to 48 weeks.

ARO-ATT Progressing With Great Preliminary Data

There's another program which is using ARO-AAT for the treatment of patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD). AATD is an inherited genetic disorder that affects the liver in both children and adults. In addition, it causes lung disease in adults between the ages 20 to 50. It's devastating for patients afflicted by it. The thing is that Arrowhead had just recently presented additional positive results at the recent International Liver Congress - The Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL). These were results from a phase 2 open-label study using ARO-AAT to treat these patients with AATD over a 48-week period. The company posted interim results from this 48-week liver biopsy study. For starters, safety was shown to be quite good, which is always a good thing. Patients were treated for up to a one-year period and the drug was tolerable during that time. There were several key positives on the efficacy front like:

Sustained reductions observed in levels of mutant AAT protein (Z-AAT)

Fibrotic improvement

Liver improvement

As shown above there was sustained reduction of the mutant AAT protein Z-AAT. The average serum Z-AAT reduction observed as an average for all patients was -80.1%. This was interim data so there weren't too many patients evaluated. The breakdown was four patients given ARO-AAT in cohort 1 for 24 weeks and five patients given the drug in cohort 2 for 48 weeks. At least six out of the nine patients saw an improvement in fibrosis. Lastly, there were multiple patients who had seen an improvement in the liver. Just like JNJ-3989 shown above, ARO-AAT already has been partnered out. Arrowhead has teamed up with Takeda in order to advance this drug in the clinic. With early fibrotic improvements observed, the company chose to skip a dose escalation study for this phase 2, followed by two years of a selected dose. Instead, it went straight for a phase 2/3 study known as SEQUOIA. Arrowhead is nearing completion of enrollment of 36 patients for this study and it intends to release 12-month biopsies for these patients by next year in 2022.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had approximately $372.4 million cash, short-term fixed income securities and marketable securities of $204.9 million and long-term fixed income securities of $97.5 million as of March 31, 2021. The company believes that it has enough cash on hand to fund its operations for at least the next 12 months. Biotechs tend not to wait until the very last minute to raise cash, therefore, if the company chooses to do so it may raise cash by the end of this year. I say if it chooses to do so, because there's another option currently available for it. Arrowhead entered into an "Open Market Sale Agreement" in August of 2020. This agreement entered into will allow it to sell from time to time up to $250 million worth of shares of common stock through Jefferies. No shares have yet been issued for this ATM, but if it needs to do so I believe it will likely go with this route.

Risks To Business

The biggest risk to date would be the ARO-ENaC drug being developed for the treatment of patients with Cystic Fibrosis. As Arrowhead stated, it needs to see additional long-term toxicology rat data to determine if it can eventually resume the human study. The risk is that if the rat toxicology study continues to show similar problems, then it's highly likely that this program will be cut off. The hope is that the stock won't tank again on such news, but may likely do so. The second risk is in terms of financials. That's because its cash runway is about 12 months or so and it may need to tap into the ATM agreement to raise cash. That would dilute shareholders a bit and may be an obstacle for the stock as the outstanding shares are increased. The third and final risk would be the competitive landscape in the Hepatitis B space. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals isn't the only RNA interference (RNAi) biotech working on attempting to find a functional cure for Hepatitis B. One company Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) is partnered with Vir Biotechnology (VIR) to develop VIR-228 (siRNA drug) alone and in combinations to treat patients with Hepatitis B. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) already partnered with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) to develop the drug RG6346 (formerly known as DCR-HBVS) for the treatment of patients with Hepatitis B. Lastly, You have Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) as an RNAi biotech, which recently released positive results from the EASL 2021 medical conference. Arbutus is developing its drug AB-729 for the treatment of patients with Hepatitis B. It recently announced the initiation of two combination studies using AB-729. One partnership announced was with Vaccitech plc (VACC) to develop AB-729 with VTP-300 for Hepatitis B patients who already are taking standard-of-care nucleos(t)ide reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NRTI) therapy. The second partnership announced was with Antios Therapeutics, Inc. AB-729 will be combined with ATI-2173 (Active Site Polymerase Inhibitor Nucleotide) plus Viread (Nucleotide analogue) to treat these patients. Arbutus has a third combination study with another partner, known as Assembly Biosciences (ASMB). This phase 2 combination study was initiated back in February of 2021. AB-729 is being combined with Assembly's vebicorvir (first generation core inhibitor) plus Nrtl for patients with Hepatitis B.

Conclusion

Arrowhead's stock may have suffered a huge blow on the safety issue associated with ARO-ENaC for Cystic Fibrosis in the rat toxicology study. However, this program is only being paused for the moment voluntarily by the company itself. Nothing will happen either way with this clinical candidate until long-term dosing rat toxicology study data is revealed at a later time. In the event that ARO-ENaC does have to be stopped completely for the treatment of patients with CF, the company still has a host of other products in the pipeline. It has JNJ-3989, which is being explored in a phase 2b combination study for the treatment of patients with Hepatitis B. In addition, the biotech reported positive interim results from its phase 2 open-label study, using ARO-AAT for the treatment of patients with AATD. There's a catalyst opportunity for investors for this program next year in 2022. That's when final biopsy results for all the patients from the phase 2/3 SEQUOIA study, using ARO-ATT to treat patients with AATD, will be released. The company also has a pipeline full of many other drugs and is well diversified. For this reason, I view the dip in the stock as a great buying opportunity. I think that the drop it had on the back of the rat toxicology study for ARO-ENaC was overblown. Yes, CF is a huge market opportunity for sure, but I don't believe it warranted a 25% drop. Especially when Arrowhead currently has 15+ other indications in the pipeline using its TRiM (Targeted RNAi Molecule) platform.