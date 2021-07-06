Olena Lialina/iStock via Getty Images

It's been a turbulent month for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), with the ETF sliding by nearly 15% in the last thirty days, giving up all of its year-to-date gains. One name sporting one of the highest earnings yields in the sector following the carnage is Galiano Gold (NYSE:GAU), a junior gold producer expecting a softer year at its Asanko Gold Mine JV. Given this outlook, Galiano will be one of the few producers with declining earnings, but the stock looks to have priced this in. While I think there are several better ways to play the sector, I see the stock as a Speculative Buy below $1.04.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Galiano Gold released its Q1 results in early May, reporting gold production of ~60,000 ounces at costs of $1,158/oz, with production down 10% year-over-year from the near-record quarter in Q1 2020 (~66,300 ounces). The dip in production was related to much lower grades (1.30 grams per tonne gold vs. 1.60 grams per tonne gold) offset by a slightly higher throughput of ~1.44 million tonnes. With a weak Q2 ahead, given that work is focused on waste stripping at Akwasiso, there hasn't been any reason to rush in and buy the stock. However, at barely 6x earnings estimates, the stock is now heading closer to a low-risk buy zone. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, Galiano Gold's all-in sustaining cost [AISC] margins have been steadily declining since the Asanko Mine JV's massive quarter in Q1 2020, with ~66,300 ounces produced at AISC of $805/oz. Unfortunately, while the company's average realized gold price has increased by more than 15% in the period, AISC margins have slid, with the higher gold price (Q1 2021: $1,757/oz) being offset by higher costs. As discussed in the Q1 results, these higher costs are expected to persist for another quarter while the company continues to develop Cut 3 at Akwasiso, but they should drop materially in H1 2021.

If we look ahead to Q2 2021 estimates, the weak quarter results that should be reported within the next month may provide a buying opportunity, with AISC margins likely to bottom out in Q2 at some of their worst levels in the past 18 months. This is based on my estimates of AISC margins of $525/oz or lower, based on an average realized gold price of $1,795/oz and all-in sustaining costs of $1,270/oz or higher. The good news is that once the worst quarter of the year is in the rear-view mirror with production likely to come in closer to 58,000 ounces, results should be much better in the second half, with ore set to be sourced from Akwasiso beginning in Q3.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The other key catalyst for Galiano will be the release of an updated reserve and resource estimate for its Asanko Gold Mine JV, which could include results from more than a year of drilling at Miradani North. This deposit lies roughly 10 kilometers south of the processing plant and has shown impressive results to date. Importantly, this area is fully permitted and can be added to the mine plan in 2022/2023. With the potential for up to 500,000 ounces here, this would add another 2 years to the mine life as well.

The other potential catalyst is deeper drilling results from Nkran, which have been quite promising. The company has released highlight intercepts of 30 meters at 21.5 grams per tonne gold, 62 meters of 6.1 grams per tonne gold, and 80 meters at 3.9 grams per tonne gold. While these are highlight holes and don't represent the average resource grade, they are very impressive and well above Nkran Cut 2 grades. Assuming similar results, Nkran 3 could be a solid ore source that would help to push production well above 250,000 ounces per annum, with the potential for mining to begin in early 2023. Let's take a look at the valuation:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, Galiano posted one of the best earnings growth rates in the sector in FY2020, with annual EPS soaring from $0.01 to $0.26. It's important to note that this growth rate should be discounted given that the company was up against a penny in the prior year, but this was still an impressive move regardless. However, looking out to FY2021 and FY2022 estimates currently sit at $0.18 and $0.17, reflecting lower output at flat to lower margins. This suggests that using a trailing earnings multiple is less relevant, given that annual EPS is set to decline by more than 20% year-over-year.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Typically, the best-performing stocks are those with positive earnings trends, and steady double-digit growth in annual EPS each year, so this sharp decline year-over-year is not ideal. However, even if we assume that the FY2022 earnings estimates come to fruition, Galiano is currently trading at roughly 6x FY2022 earnings estimates at a share price of $1.07. This is one of the highest earnings yields in the sector currently, suggesting that most of the softness in this year's results is likely baked in here.

(Source: YCharts.com)

If we look at the chart above of Galiano on a revenue multiple basis compared to peers, this corroborates the view of undervaluation, with the stock trading at barely 1.0x sales on a trailing-twelve-month basis. Currently, Caledonia Mining (CMCL) trades at a higher revenue multiple in a riskier jurisdiction (Zimbabwe). Meanwhile, Golden Star (GSS) trades at a slightly higher revenue multiple, albeit with a lower cost profile and organic growth potential. Combined with an earnings yield of roughly ~15%, the current valuation looks to have mostly priced in Galiano's inferior position as a single-asset producer in a Tier-3 jurisdiction (Ghana).

(Source: TC2000.com)

Finally, if we look at Galiano's technical picture, we can see that the long-term moving average (white line) has caught up to the price, and the stock has dropped into a long-term support level at $1.04. The stock has previously seen strong buying support in this area during May 2020, December 2020, and March, and I would not be surprised to see buyers show up if we do dip below this level on further weakness. However, with strong resistance at $1.40, this is where I would be looking to book profits on rallies, assuming support holds, and the stock begins a new uptrend.

So, is the stock a Buy?

At a share price of $1.07, Galiano Gold looks to be a low-risk bet here, offering a 15% earnings yield and trading at barely 1x sales. However, with other names in the sector also trading at compelling valuations, I think there are better bets elsewhere in the sector. This doesn't mean that the stock can't go higher, but I prefer mid-cap growth names to small caps, especially when venturing into Tier-3 jurisdictions. So, while I see the stock as a Speculative Buy if it dips below $1.04, I have no plans to buy the stock currently.