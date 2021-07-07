The Next Few Days Are Really Important (Technically Speaking For 7/6)

Kameleon007/E+ via Getty Images

Here's this week's performance table screen shot from my personal memo book:

Data from Finviz.com

Above is my shorthand way of tracking the key sector ETFs (top "panel") and major index-tracking ETFs (bottom "panel"). The sectors represent the entire "XL" series from State Street Global Investors with the exception of real estate, which is represented by "Q" for VNQ. Combined, they comprise the entire US economy. I only use the last letter of each ETF (for example, "B" is the XLB, "C" is "XLC" etc.). The bottom panel uses the last letter of the following ETFs: IWC, IWM, IJH, SPY, QQQ, DIA, and OEF. Together, these represent the entire spectrum of US indexes from small to mega-cap). A horizontal line in a column indicates that all ETFs below that level are negative.

The following trends are apparent in the data:

Energy ("E"), which has been a top-performing ETF, has dropped sharply. Tech ("K") and communication services ("C") are rising in importance. These are the two largest members of the QQQ ("Q"), which explains why the Nasdaq is now the leading index (bottom panel). Health care ("V") and consumer discretionary ("Y") are rising in importance, which explains why the SPY ("Y" in the bottom panel) is doing well. Basic materials ("B"), industrials ("I"), and financials ("F") have dropped in the top panel. This explains why smaller-caps ("M," "C", and "H" for IWM, IWC and IJH, respectively) have fallen in the lower panel.

The Reserve Bank of Australia maintained its current rate program. The bank's policy statement contained the following assessment of the Australian economy:

The economic recovery in Australia is stronger than earlier expected and is forecast to continue. The outlook for investment has improved and household and business balance sheets are generally in good shape. National income is also being supported by the high prices for commodity exports. Domestic financial conditions are very supportive and the exchange rate has depreciated a little recently. One near-term uncertainty is the effect of the recent virus outbreaks and the lockdowns. But the experience to date has been that once outbreaks are contained and restrictions are eased, the economy bounces back quickly.

Like other developed countries, Australia aggressively used monetary and fiscal support to ease the economic burden caused by the virus lockdowns. Combined, these support measures have enabled most developed economies to quickly re-emerge from lockdown.

Oil prices could provide some volatility this week (emphasis added):

After several days of tense talks, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies abandoned their Monday meeting. A disagreement over how to measure production cuts upended a tentative deal to boost output and swiftly deteriorated into an unusually personal and public spat between Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The last time those two countries clashed over oil policy, in December 2020, the UAE floated the idea of leaving the cartel. That dispute ended in a truce, but the breakdown in negotiations this time around was so severe that the group couldn't even agree on a date for its next meeting.

This is one of those events that could quickly get out of hand.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables:

From StockCharts.com

Considering the depth of the sell-off at mid-day, today was pretty good. Let's start at the bottom by noting that smaller-caps continue to move lower. However, larger-caps were either off or up modestly. The treasury market rallied.

From StockCharts.com

Two defensive sectors are at the top of the table, followed by tech and consumer discretionary - two sectors that are key for the SPY and QQQ. Basic materials, financials, and industrials - the three reflation trade sectors - were all lower.

Let's take a look at today's charts from the author's QuoteTracker:

Today was definitely a tale of two markets with all the indexes lower in the morning and a rally in the afternoon. The SPY and QQQ had a stronger move higher, which is in line with their reasserting leadership.

The next few trading sessions are key. There is strong bullish and bearish sentiment in today's charts. The strength of the morning sell-off tells us that trigger fingers are itchy; all they need is further negative news to push the panic button. All they need is a news event to give them a reason to sell.