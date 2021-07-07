PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

In a historic upset, Biogen’s (NASDAQ:BIIB) aducanumab was recently approved for Alzheimer’s disease (AD), against the advice of the FDA’s advisory committee, which voted strongly against the approval of the Aduhelm, aka aducanumab, Biogen’s monoclonal antibody against toxic amyloid beta fibrils, which are a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease. The drug was extremely controversial and some members of the advisory board resigned over the FDA’s approval of a drug with questionable benefit and clear, substantial safety issues. What is certain is that Biogen is going to make a ton of money on the drug and the stock of BIIB has hit recent highs as investors adjust to the new Alzheimer's landscape. In this article, aducanumab will be shortly discussed and the “spillover effect” from the approval: the good, the bad, and the ugly, as well as some actionable insights for investors will be discussed.

Aduhelm approval might have an effect on drug trial enrollment if clinicians embrace Aduhelm as the new Standard of Care (SOC) that must be tried before using an experimental drug. This would undoubtedly slow the enrollment of patients to Alzheimer's trials across the board. However, the approval has ignited investor interest in the space, because for the first time in 18 years, a drug has been approved, and for the first time, it's a disease modifying/slowing drug. Almost immediately, money spilled over into the sector. Two days after the Biogen news, Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS) filed for its IPO and ended up raising $160 million. Acumen is developing a novel approach to targeting amyloid-beta oligomers, (AβOs), which the company believes to be a key underlying cause of Alzheimer’s disease. Eli Lilly and Biogen’s market capitalization shot billions of dollars upwards, as Eli Lilly also has an antibody against amyloid beta in development.

Instead of debating the merits or downfalls of this drug approval, investors should be asking themselves the question: who will benefit the most from this approval, besides Biogen?

The Aduhelm Approval

Just last month, Biogen received FDA approval of the first-ever disease-modifying therapy for Alzheimer’s, aducanumab, despite a negative opinion from the advisory committee, which doubted the therapy’s efficacy. For such an inefficacious treatment, Aduhelm carries a “simply unacceptable” price of $56,000 per year according to the Alzheimer’s Association, which was a major proponent of the drug. And it doesn’t end there for patients. According to USA Today, “Patients could see other bills from doctors, as well as from facilities that administer the drug via IV and imaging centers for MRIs to monitor common side effects such as brain swelling and bleeding.”

Yes, Alzheimer’s is a major expense to the healthcare system and American families, but it appears that Biogen is somewhat taking advantage of its first-to-market status, gauging patients and perhaps insurance companies without delivering clear and substantial benefits to the patients. Perhaps there was too much public pressure, after so long without any approvals and dozens of failed drugs.

There are an estimated 150-300 failed AD drugs. The most common drug target has been amyloid beta along with other proteins that affect amyloid beta. Thus, many are skeptical that amyloid beta is even a valid target in Alzheimer’s after presiding over so many failures. After decades of amyloid beta failures, industry has to show for its efforts just one amyloid beta-targeting antibody FDA approval with minimal efficacy and significant safety concerns. Take into consideration the upcoming anti-Aβ-mAB phase 3 data readout, Eli Lilly’s donanemab, which is also garnering skepticism from experts due to mixed phase 2 results and much academic material suggesting amyloid beta really only plays a small part in AD. Amyloid beta appears to be more of a biomarker than a driver of AD. Taking all of this into account, it appears that the decision to approve Aduhelm (aducanumab) was more in response to public pressure than only cold, hard data. What was the cold, hard data, aside from the large number of other failed amyloid beta and amyloid beta-related drugs (including BACE1 and γ-secretase targets)?

Quick Snapshot of Aducanumab Phase 3 Data

Below is a summary of the significant safety concerns and marginal efficacy demonstrated in Biogen’s phase 3 trials (ENGAGE and EMERGE, aka 301 and 302):

Source: Biogen’s GAP- Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation Webinar, Aducanumab Data Review. February 23, 2021.

ARIA-E shows vasogenic edema or sulcal effusion (brain swelling), ARIA-H represents microhemorrhages or tiny areas of bleeding in the brain, and/or superficial siderosis, which is generally a rare condition in which hemosiderin (broken down, digested heme) builds up on the pial surface (between cerebrospinal fluid and grey matter) of the brain and/or spinal cord. It is generally accepted that “superficial siderosis (SS) of the CNS is caused by repeated slow hemorrhage into the subarachnoid space.” So with high-dose aducanumab (10mg/kg), the much more efficacious dose, we have an antibody that clearly causes brain swelling and brain bleeding in a significant percentage of patients. Now let’s look at the efficacy.

Source: Biogen’s GAP- Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation Webinar, Aducanumab Data Review. February 23, 2021.

Importantly, some note that ENGAGE and EMERGE had divergent findings; i.e. that aducanumab was not efficacious (301 - ENGAGE) and that aducanumab was efficacious (302 - EMERGE). However, Biogen shows that when adjusting for certain factors, the studies showed similar results. According to their presentation, Biogen cited that the divergence was due to “Lower exposure to 10 mg/kg dosing in Study 301,” an “Imbalance in number and distribution of rapid progressing Alzheimer’s disease patients,” and that “In Study 301, patients randomized to groups with the opportunity for full 10 mg/kg dosing had results similar to Study 302.” In my opinion, one should not take issue with the post-hoc analysis. The issue is with the drug’s magnitude of efficacy compared with its safety concerns.

While the efficacy p values and percent differences look great, one can see that all the drug does is barely slow the progression of AD, clinically. Other slides from this same presentation and a prior Biogen presentation clearly show this:

Source: Biogen’s GAP - Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation Webinar, Aducanumab Data Review. February 23, 2021.

Source: Biogen’s CTAD Presentation: EMERGE and ENGAGE Topline Results: Two Phase 3 Studies to Evaluate Aducanumab in Patients With Early Alzheimer’s Disease. December 5, 2019.

Measuring superiority over placebo on these four scales demonstrates clinical benefit across functional activities of daily living, which is important for reducing healthcare costs (caregivers), and also mental functioning, including memory, language, and concentration.

The ENGAGE study charts look just like the EMERGE charts but clustered together more closely, indicating less treatment effect. Biogen’s slides clearly show that aducanumab works, but what physicians will have to take into account is how much it works and whether it’s worth the risk of side effects, which are not so uncommon. The slides also make it clear how modest the drug’s effects are. These patients aren’t temporarily recovering. They’re just declining more slowly. However, most people can see that even though effects were very modest, the drug did work to some extent. So why are experts so skeptical of amyloid? And so what? The drug appears to work! The issue is with a long history of conflicting findings regarding amyloid beta in AD.

Amyloid Beta: Checkered Past, Conflicting Research

Perhaps the most common Alzheimer’s disease pathophysiology hypothesis is the amyloid beta (Aβ) hypothesis, which assumes some form of Aβ drives AD. The amyloid beta hypothesis has evolved over the years as different drugs have been tested to target different kinds of amyloid (plaques, soluble, oligomerized, etc.) in different patient populations (mild, moderate, and severe), as studies were tweaked to try to prove that beta-amyloid peptide aggregation is the primary mechanism that initiates neuronal degradation. The leading hypothesis maintains that beta-amyloid aggregates into fibrils, it oligomerizes, or it remains soluble in various forms, and each form of amyloid can contribute to AD pathophysiology by disturbing neurons and their axons.

“Hardy and Higgins proposed the amyloid cascade hypothesis in 1992, positing that deposition of Ab in the brain is the initiating step of AD pathogenesis, leading to subsequent tau deposition, neuron and synaptic loss, and cognitive decline (Hardy and Higgins, 1992). This hypothesis has been the leading model of AD pathogenesis since it was first proposed, although portions have been revised or supplemented over time (Musiek and Holtzman, 2015; Selkoe and Hardy, 2016)”

(Long, J. M., & Holtzman, D. M. (2019). Alzheimer Disease: An Update on Pathobiology and Treatment Strategies. Cell, 179(2), 312-339.)

Review of certain research indicates that, in general, all amyloid beta drug trials have resulted in failure (with the exception of Aduhelm), and that the true underlying pathology is actually related to tau aggregates (neurofibrillary tangles, also referred to as hyperphosphorylated tau), which are found inside neurons as opposed to in the extracellular space. Research has noted that specific problems with the amyloid beta hypothesis included findings that:

Extracellular Aβ fibrils do not induce neurofibrillary tangles (ptau) or neuronal cell death in mouse models of deposited Aβ (common preclinical models), Aβ oligomers/fibrils did not worsen memory or result in neuronal cell death in gene-modified, Aβ42 overexpressing mouse models (key preclinical model), and Immunotherapy-induced clearance of Aβ fibrils (drugs/antibodies that guide the immune system to clear amyloid beta) did not significantly improve symptoms or intracellular tau accumulation in various studies [1,2,3,4]. Recent imaging improvements have helped show that “senile plaques” (amyloid beta aggregate) in a significant number of elderly patients without dementia are as severe as those with dementia.

This aggregated information suggests that Aβ in various forms is not significantly cytotoxic, does not induce Alzheimer’s (at least not single-handedly), and does not correlate closely with the diseases. Thus, there are conflicting pieces of evidence regarding the standalone Aβ hypothesis, and in my opinion, it is more plausible that Aβ does play a role in Alzheimer’s pathophysiology and is an important biomarker of disease, but is not a primary driver of the disease. According to a somewhat recent Alzheimer’s review,

“In summary, the available data still strongly support the central role of pathologic Ab accumulation in mediating AD pathogenesis as outlined in the original description of the amyloid cascade hypothesis, although its mechanism may be less direct than originally anticipated and requires further clarity via ongoing studies.”

When looking at the above quote, it gives one the feeling that academia (in general) has begrudgingly moved further and further away from the amyloid beta hypothesis over the years. But the development failures aren’t just with direct targeting of amyloid, and this is why I group “amyloid beta-related” therapies together. For instance, γ-secretase inhibitors have also been tested in AD, and these are also focused on amyloid beta. Some mutations can result in increased γ-secretase activity, which results in amyloid aggregation since the amyloid is incorrectly cleaved by γ-secretase instead of ɑ-secretase, and this incorrectly cleaved form can aggregate.

Source: Patterson, C. (2008). Diagnosis and treatment of dementia: 1. Risk assessment and primary prevention of Alzheimer disease. Canadian Medical Association Journal, 178(5), 548-556.

Notably, a γ-secretase inhibitor failed a phase 3 clinical trial, and not just due to being underpowered. It increased AD symptoms compared with placebo, as it probably resulted in an increase in neurotoxic APP-C (amyloid precursor protein) terminal fragments on the cells’ surfaces. Regardless, these findings do support a focus on amyloid beta. This aggregated evidence looks across various patient populations, drugs, preclinical models, clinical trials, and amyloid beta-related targets. While there may be points of contention in each individual study, at some point the mountain of evidence against amyloid beta as a primary AD driver simply becomes too large. So with that short background on amyloid beta, let’s get back into the AdCom controversy, the effects this will have on the field, and some opportunities for investors.

AdCom Controversy, Future Outlook

Without even reviewing the entire history of AD development and how aducanumab differs from other amyloid beta-targeting AD drugs, it should become more clear to investors why the FDA decision was so controversial, going against the FDA Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee vote fairly strongly against approval of Aduhelm, with three members resigning as a result of the approval (Dr. David Knopman, a neurologist at the Mayo Clinic, Dr. Joel Perlmutter, a neurologist at Washington University in St. Louis, and Dr. Aaron Kesselheim, a professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School). According to BioSpace, Dr. Kesselheim said in his resignation letter that the agency’s decision on aducanumab “was probably the worst drug approval decision in recent U.S. history.”

But... enough with the agonizing over aducanumab’s approval. That’s not as important now; what’s important to investors is analyzing the opportunities as a result of this controversial decision. There are quite a few consequences of this approval, some of which are arguably good for patients and investors, and some of which are obviously bad for patients and investors. But let’s focus on the good, first.

Below are my initial thoughts on the effects of Aduhelm’s approval on companies, patients, and investors.

The Good

There is a saying that a rising tide lifts all boats. This is definitely true with respect to investors seeing clear potential in Alzheimer’s again. With decades of development in vain until this year, investors see an FDA that is willing to see imperfect medicines approved for what is and will be one of the largest burdens on the healthcare system, families, and individuals’ lives.

This approval with a questionable broad label has also opened up Alzheimer’s with respect to the heterogeneity of Alzheimer’s and respective biomarkers. Many experts were calling for the drug to only be approved for patients who were similar to those enrolled in Biogen’s phase 3 clinical trials, as the benefit for those patients was somewhat clear, but for other patients who didn’t fit the enrollment criteria, the clinical benefit is unclear. However, insurance companies might be more demanding that patients meet certain criteria as the cost of treatment is $56K/year.

Alzheimer’s has been a tough nut to crack for a long time, and it appears that part of this is due to heterogeneity of the disease—that is, that Alzheimer’s pathology is different in different patients or patient groups. This is much like cancer, where tumor heterogeneity has prevented rapid progress in therapies that approach cures. There is a big movement in attacking cancer with precision medicine, with many companies using genomics, proteomics, transcriptomics, and other “omics” to better define tumors and link them to efficacious therapies, as personalized medicine. Companies such as Invitae (NVTA), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (through Foundation Medicine), Lantern Pharma (LTRN), as well as many others are participating in the revolution of personalized oncology, and the approaches to therapy and better defining patient tumors and linking them to certain phenotypes is very complicated. Alzheimer’s looks like it is going down the same path, at least to some extent, and if I had to guess, I would say that personalized biomarkers, treatments, and diagnostics for Alzheimer’s will continue to grow in breadth of understanding and development.

Newer Approaches to AD

For the last few decades, so many attempts have been put on amyloid beta, and more recently, tau. But unfortunately, the amyloid beta angle of attack, besides Biogen’s extremely controversial approval, has been a complete failure. There are many other more interesting theories on Alzheimer’s pathophysiology, and this should not be surprising given the apparent heterogeneity of the disease. For example, Todos Medical (OTCQB:TOMDF), a company with a serum Alzheimer’s diagnostic in development that very closely aligns with the gold standard of Alzheimer’s diagnosis, amyloid PET cSUVR, views Alzheimer’s as “cancer of neuronal cells that are incapable of completing cell division due to their post-mitotic nature,” where neurons are trying to, but mostly cannot undergo mitosis (cell division), and that this dysfunction is mirrored in peripheral lymphocytes. What is interesting is, despite the diagnostic’s excellent correlation with amyloid PET (r = -0.848), their view of the disease is not at all an amyloid beta-driven theory. This is certainly an interesting view, and could be part of the Alzheimer’s puzzle. Personally, I believe there is quite a strong case to be made for neuroinflammation, at least as part of the problem and a good target for solution, even if it's not a primary driver. Todos’ LymPro test is immune-cell based, measuring CD69 in peripheral blood lymphocytes as a marker of entering the cell cycle. An algorithm ties this to a score, diagnosing MCI, and this will provide an extra step before going to get a scan.

Some companies are taking a pseudo-novel approach to Alzheimer’s, bringing an inflammation element to the old amyloid beta strategy. For instance, Cassava Sciences (SAVA) is developing a drug, PTI-124 (simufilam), that targets protein filamin A (FLNA), aiming to block the inflammatory signaling of Aβ42 (the major component of Aβ plaques, incorrectly cleaved Aβ) through the TLR4 (increases inflammation) and α7 receptor (promotes ptau). While I don’t question whether this interaction occurs or not, I do question whether it is a primary driver in Alzheimer’s, worthy of becoming a monotherapy, as so many other amyloid beta-linked approaches have failed.

Source: Cassava Sciences Mid-June 2021 Corporate Presentation

Preclinical research showed that simufilam had measurable benefits in various models:

Source: Cassava Sciences Mid-June 2021 Corporate Presentation

What is interesting and concerning is that any preclinical research cited in Cassava’s slides uses artificially increased or dosed amyloid beta to replicate Alzheimer’s. Now, if one believes that the disease is primarily driven by amyloid, these are fine models to test on. But if amyloid beta is merely a biomarker, any outcomes of a drug that specifically targets the pathology that was artificially introduced should be in question. For instance, if I dose a mouse with Aβ42, and then dose with an antibody designed to clear Aβ42, what information is truly gained? It’s a self-fulfilling experiment. Thus, human data is what is really important.

Human data did look decent. A one-month duration phase 2b study showed a significant decrease in eleven biomarkers of AD. These look promising but the question remains whether the company attempted to reduce other biomarkers that ultimately were not decreased, and subsequently were not highlighted.

Source: Cassava Sciences Corporate Presentation, September 2020

Simufilam also appeared to improve cognition, with data showing that the drug resulted in a 23-37% improvement in episodic memory and a 17-46% improvement in spatial working memory compared with placebo. In my opinion, Cassava’s data is good enough for future trials as improvements in memory correlated with tau pathology, which is consistent with other research, and cerebral spinal fluid inflammatory biomarkers were reduced in tandem. However, with a market cap over $3 billion, I remain skeptical that the reward outweighs the risk for Cassava investors, especially with amyloid beta-related AD drug development being a graveyard before this controversial Aduhelm approval. Hopefully, simufilam will prove to be effective at least in some subset of patients. However, with the drug’s mechanism of action directly tied to amyloid beta, caution is warranted.

The most promising Alzheimer’s candidate for investors, in my opinion, is INmune’s (INMB) dn-TNF, aka Xpro1595, as a low-risk, safe, drug in development, probably with very broad potential in AD, along with many uses across a wide range of other chronic diseases. Without getting into the details, it’s basically a next-generation TNF inhibitor with additional benefits and none of the drawbacks. There is a big difference between soluble and transmembrane TNF. Frequent readers of mine know my positive opinion of Galectin Therapeutics, where I believe their drug, belapectin, a galectin-3 inhibitor, could be efficacious in NASH cirrhosis as an antifibrotic, pro-metabolic [5,6,7], and anti-inflammatory drug, which some sources recognise but others incorrectly categorize it as an antifibrotic only.

There’s a lot of data to review for INmune, especially for a phase 1. However, for one comparison, investors can compare INmune’s biomarker assay to Cassava’s assay, of which there isn’t much overlap, but INmune has more markers. The only biomarker of INmune’s that didn’t improve was interferon gamma, which is more relevant in the context of mounting an adaptive immune response. The company also is using cutting-edge imaging that can distinguish the white matter in the brain, and other markers which are congruent with findings of reduced neuroinflammation. An open assessment of the patients (n=9) on Xpro1595 (single arm, no placebo, heterogeneous population), compared with cognitive decline in literature, which also is in agreement with Biogen’s placebo groups in its phase 3 trials, suggests that the drug stabilizes disease or improves the disease within a short 12-week period. This was using various doses, and it's likely that the higher dose, which will be used in phase 2, will have a more robust effect.

Source: INmune Bio Jan 2021 Corporate Presentation

INmune’s drug improves neuroinflammation, which allows the microglia, astrocytes, etcetera to exert protective and trophic activity on neurons and axons to, essentially, heal the brain. Astrocytes are recognized in the pathology of neuroinflammation, so an anti-inflammatory drug that can have a broad effect on various cell populations and improve myelination will most likely be a more promising drug candidate for any given patient than targeted microglia-polarizing drugs, such as those being developed at Alector (ALEC) and Denali (DNLI) targeting CD33 and TREM2.

With INmune, I see similar broad potential, but not as much in disease spaces that are completely untapped and/or uncrowded (fibrotic diseases like NASH cirrhosis or idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, kidney fibrosis, or arrhythmia, as well as improving Keytruda (pembrolizumab) efficacy and safety (something not seen in any other drugs that I am aware of)), but similarly across a large number of indications, many neurological, as Xpro1595 passes the blood-brain barrier. I also see very large potential off-label sales of Xpro1595 due to its almost identical mechanism of action as traditional TNF inhibitors, but its lack of side effects due to only blocking pathological soluble TNF, which is cleaved from transmembrane TNF under inflammatory conditions or conditions of cellular stress. Any reasonable doctor who sees the obvious connection would prescribe Xpro1595 in lieu of other poorly tolerated and neurologically destructive (demyelinating) and immunosuppressive TNF inhibitors including Remicade (infliximab - J&J (JNJ)), Enbrel (etanercept - Amgen (AMGN)), Humira (adalimumab - AbbVie (ABBV)) and other generics. This opens up the entire $40+ billion dollar TNF inhibitor market for INmune to begin dominating. In my opinion, no existing TNF inhibitor can shine a light to Xpro1595, which only blocks pathological sTNF while leaving the reparative and immune-active tmTNF alone. This is important for myelination and fighting off infection, among other things.

There are other better, novel, and different Alzheimer’s targets out there worthy of investment, especially compared to the beaten dead horse, amyloid beta. For instance, Cortexyme (CRTX) is advancing research on the role of a bacterial infection, P. gingivalis/gingivitis, in AD pathology. What is incredibly interesting about their research is that their novel preclinical studies showed that this bacteria induced Alzheimer’s disease in various mouse models, and that the P. gingivalis was found in over 90% of AD patients (though other studies suggest less)..

Their research suggests that the toxic part of the infections, gingipains, which are secreted bacterial enzymes, mediate the disease, and so AD can be modified using gingipain inhibitors. Not only that, the enzyme is required for the bacteria’s survival, so the drug, Atuzaginstat (COR388), reduces the bacterial load. No evidence of bacterial resistance has been found.

Source: Matsushita, K. (2020). Periodontal Disease and Periodontal Disease-Related Bacteria Involved in the Pathogenesis of Alzheimer’s Disease. Journal of Inflammation Research, Volume 13, 275-283.

Cortexyme’s phase 3 trial doesn’t seem to have enrollment criteria requiring evidence of P. gingivalis infection. While this could be viewed as a development risk, it can also be interpreted as a sign of extreme confidence from the company. Their data appears extremely consistent across studies, totality of patient findings, and their drug represents a novel way of approaching Alzheimer’s that could be synergistic with other approaches such as reducing neuroinflammation.

Promising companies like these may see renewed investor interest, but there’s also significant drawbacks to the recent Aduhelm FDA approval.

The Bad

Unfortunately, I would argue that Alzheimer’s patients lose on this approval, which might be considered a contrarian statement. Yes, they’ll have a therapy to take. However, in my opinion, this will slow enrollment for the rapid development of therapies that have a better chance of showing significant efficacy. Also, this will clutter the AD drug market with at least one inefficacious drug, and will theoretically lower the bar for others to enter the market, which could result in more inefficacious drugs entering the market. The FDA arguably lowered its standards, and there might be no turning back. Other companies developing inefficacious therapies might use this FDA decision as leverage, and this could litter the AD treatment field with drugs that just don’t work well.

The Winners

I think the clearest winners in the space, besides Biogen itself, are the companies developing Alzheimer’s diagnostics. There is now actionable insight for Alzheimer’s diagnostics and therefore a stronger reason to get an Alzheimer’s diagnosis. Insurance companies are sure to mandate the diagnosis of a patient before approving the use of such an expensive treatment. Furthermore, current methods to diagnose AD are costly and time consuming; convenient, less expensive tests with high predictive value are all-of-a-sudden sorely needed.

Large companies like Quest Diagnostics (DGX) will undoubtedly experience increased demand for various AD diagnostics such as their cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) biomarker tests, and there are other approaches used in conjunction with PET imaging, such as Eli Lilly’s (LLY) TAUVID™, which was recently approved and helps estimate the density and distribution of neurofibrillary tangles (NFTs) in the brain, the other hallmark of AD. A true neuropathological diagnosis of AD, according to Eli Lilly, requires the “demonstration of the presence of both beta-amyloid neuritic plaques and tau NFTs in the brain.” So, with AB imaging agents florbetaben F 18 (Neuraceq™) (OTCPK:LTGHY), florbetapir F 18 (Amyvid™) (made by Lilly), and flutemetamol F 18 (Vizamyl™) (GE), physicians will have adequate PET tools to accurately diagnose AD. A PET scan with imaging agents could cost thousands of dollars, so more convenient biomarker tests for additional diagnosis before a PET scan would be able to save patients from an unnecessary large bill and exposure to radioactive compounds. Additionally, scans for brain swelling will be required as it was a common side effect in the phase 3 trials. The bottom line is that treatment is so expensive that lots of testing will likely be required, and likely used to somewhat limit its use under insurance plans.

Mentioned above, Todos Medical Ltd. is developing an Alzheimer’s diagnostic that is blood-based and measures the immune system rather than amyloid or tau. Thus, no cerebrospinal fluid or expensive, costly scan is needed, and this can be done as a proxy before going to get subsequent, confirmatory imaging. Additionally, the expansion of the AD market to Todos represents an outsized opportunity and a potential acceleration of business far more meaningful, relatively, than to an already mature company like Quest Diagnostics.

Lastly, with imaging agents for AD as well as its own amyloid targeting antibody for Alzheimer’s, Eli Lilly is arguably a winner of this aducanumab approval. However, it’s not necessarily an opportunity for investors as Eli Lilly’s market cap already rose by about $20 billion the day Biogen’s aducanumab was approved.

The Losers

Other amyloid beta-linked drug companies might be considered losers after this approval. Patients might have to have patients forgo an approved drug to enroll in a clinical trial, unless these companies proceed with combination therapy trials. However, if they do a combination trial, the effects could be redundant. What will be the path forward for these companies? Slower enrollment is likely the outcome. On one hand, the amyloid beta hypothesis is valid again. On the other hand, this presents a potential operational challenge running clinical trials. Really, though, any other companies might have more difficulty enrolling patients with this approval.

Biogen’s Opportunity

Regardless of the arguments surrounding aducanumab’s approval, Biogen now has a golden opportunity in front of it to be first to market in one of the largest disease markets ever. Analysts are estimating that Aduhelm will generate between $10-15 billion in peak sales; indeed, this could be one of the top selling drugs in history. At $56K/year, this translates to ~200,000 patients treated per year (out of over 6 million in the US). With many patients being ruled out of AD or not getting treatment, diagnostic companies like Todos have a large opportunity ahead of them. Additionally, if a treatment that has a very modest effect can be priced at $56K/yr, what is a truly efficacious, potentially disease-reversing therapy like INmune’s worth? I would argue that Aduhelm is too expensive, but it sure paints a pretty picture for those companies developing more promising AD therapies.

Conclusion

The best way for aggressive investors to capitalize off of Biogen’s approval could be to find well-run, smaller companies with businesses that may benefit from the approval, either through renewed interest in the space, or by supplying valuable products or services for the growth of this large market. INmune Bio and Todos Medical, in my opinion, appear to be two that could have an outsized benefit from this approval, given what I believe to be valuable IP, assets, and relatively low market capitalizations.