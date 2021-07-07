Chinnapong/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Idea

Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC) has an attractive value proposition, strong financials, and optionality of significant growth ahead due to structural changes caused by COVID. On top of that, the valuation is reasonable, and management has skin in the game (owns 23% of shares outstanding). For these reasons, we remain bullish.

Business Overview

EDUC is the exclusive US co-publisher of educational children's books produced in the UK by Usborne Publishing, and EDUC also exclusively publishes books through their ownership of Kane Miller.

The business operates in two segments:

Home Business Division (Usborne Books & More or "UBAM") -(95% of revenues) - This segment sells books through consultants directly to consumers using a multilevel marketing model (MLM). Consultants sell books by hosting home parties, social media, and hosting book fairs with schools and public libraries.

Publishing Division – (5% of revenues) - Sells books to bookstores, toy stores, and other retail outlets.

If you would like to get the gist of our thesis, you can watch our YouTube video below.

Value Proposition

The children's books market is very competitive and fragmented. There are more than 135 publishers of children's books in the US. EDUC is competing with Scholastic and Pearson, which have extensive resources to run marketing campaigns and are well-positioned in both online and offline distribution channels. Although EDUC has a little moat, they have some strengths to their business model that will allow long-term value creation.

They have an exclusive and long-term relationship with Usborne. Therefore, clients of the Usborne in the US must acquire their books via EDUC. Also, there is a consensus that Usborne books are high quality and among the industry's best.

Their sales are a function of the number of active sales consultants. Commissions paid to consultants are a variable cost, and they are only paid when sales are made. Although this makes SG&A grow as the top line grows, since it's not a fixed cost to the business, it allows EDUC to achieve significant operating leverage. Also, it allows them to scale quickly and have flexibility.

Direct sales strategies like multilevel marketing are commonly referred to as pyramid and Ponzi schemes. However, the table below shows that it does work sustainably and increases revenue growth over the long run despite the negative press.

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Why might EDUC be mispriced?

There are multiple factors. Firstly, it's a micro-cap. This usually means there is limited analyst coverage, and due to the stock's illiquidity, there is low institutional interest. These factors, coupled with others, leave the company under the market radar despite its business is doing well and has promising perspectives.

Second, there is negative press around the MLM business models. The MLM model deployed by EDUC is vastly different from dodgy tactics used by other players. For example, many MLM models require the seller to purchase the inventory from the company before selling. However, this reduces the risk for the company and puts extra pressure on the seller, which can be left with expensive inventory that cannot be sold or returned. In the case of EDUC, there is no requirement to hold inventory.

Third, markets might be believing that the business's tailwinds are temporary due to COVID. Amidst Covid, schools were closed, and parents were working from home; this drove home-based learning and benefited EDUC. Additionally, unemployment rates soared, and many were left looking for work. This allowed EDUC almost to double its consultant count from 33 to 60 thousand. We believe the post-pandemic work from home trend will persist, supporting their sales. Furthermore, the active consultant might not fall back to the pre-pandemic level as these roles are usually part-time work which fits nicely with the trending gig economy.

The evidence speaks louder than words

There are also some clues from the management that revenue generated amidst pandemics might be sticky.

Management increased its dividend per share from $0.20 to $0.32. A dividend increase should be seen as a signal that a business is in solid financial shape and management is confident about its future.

Management increased capital expenditures to $4.15 million from $0.64 in 2020. This expenditure was primarily associated with equipment purchases to increase daily shipping capacity. These are some early signs that management is expecting positive growth going ahead. Additionally, this also improves their margins as amidst Covid they paid a premium for extra shifts.

EDUC has increased its inventory; the inventory build-up is approximately 60% of its total assets. This has been in anticipation of an increase in the sales, as it takes a four to six-month lead-time to have a title printed and delivered to them.

Source: Koyfin

Value Investing Approach: Asset Value

To calculate the actual asset value of the company, we tried to replicate the business from scratch. Therefore, below you will find the last reported balance sheet, where we have made some adjustments.

The value of the land recorded on books was $4.1 million. They own a 40-acre complex at 5402 South 122nd East Ave, Tulsa, with 400,000 square feet of office and warehouse space. They also own a facility located at 10302 East 55th Place, Tulsa, that has 105,000 square feet of usable space. According to our channel checks with realtors, the average price per square foot of their land lies between the range of $100 to $115. To remain conservative, we took the average price square feet to be $85. Therefore, we estimate the value of its land to be $42.9 million.

They also have a network of around 55,000 active consultants. To construct such a network from scratch is both costly and time-consuming. We estimate the replication cost of this network to be around $27.5 million ($500 per consultant). This is also roughly five months of sales commission cost incurred by EDUC in the fiscal year 2021.

The rest of the items are taken on book value.

Based on the above adjustment, we arrive at the total asset value of 106.7, and the fair value per share to be $12.4

Source: Moat Investing

Value Investing Approach: Earnings Power Value

This approach allows us to value EDUC without incorporating any growth. Here, we consider the business's historical figures (last five years) to get the normalized earnings and operating margin. To calculate the sustainable earnings, we smoothed out the company revenues for the previous five years to $131 million and then calculated the firm's average operating margin (6.5%) to arrive at the sustainable Operating Income of $8.5 million.

We add back the expenses typically spent on growth, and we estimate around 4.5% of sales is spent on growth marketing, i.e., promotion, advertisement, and discounts. Hence, we add this back as this expense is not required if the firm was not aiming to achieve growth.

We assume the normalized tax rate to be 26% and the estimated cost of equity at 9%. Therefore, we estimate Earning Power Value of the operating business to be $134 million. To that, we add the non-operational cash ($1.8 million), and we subtract long-term debt (10.8); we arrive at an implied market cap of $125.6 million or $14.6 price per share, with 12.3% upside potential, without incorporating any growth or expansion in operating margins.

Source: Moat Investing

Risks to Our Investment Case

Stringent regulation regarding MLM companies. For instance, the requirement to treat consultants as employees. This could have implication when it comes to taxation, wages paid and welfare concerns for workers. This could, in turn, shrink the bottom line or, worse, business model tatters.

The most straightforward risk is consultants quitting or switching to find other employment as the US economy improves. However, within our valuation model, we have smoothed the growth of revenue in the last five years, which is a function of l consultants recruited. Even if there is some mean reversion in terms of consultants working with EDUC due to the COVID base effect, our thesis would be less impacted.

As highlighted earlier EDUC’s inventory level is a significant portion of its asset. Whatever reason they become unsalable (i.e., change in taste or controversy in terms of published content) could impact our valuation.

Oil prices have increased significantly since last year (see below). Shipping costs are amongst the most significant component of its COGS; further rise in oil prices (consequently increasing shipping cost) could make it difficult for EDUC to remain profitable.

Source: Trading Economics

Conclusion

EDUC has an attractive value proposition, strong financials, and optionality of significant growth ahead due to structural changes caused by COVID. On top of that, the valuation is reasonable, management has skin in the game (owns 23% of shares outstanding), and investors are not even paying for any future growth at current prices. For these reasons, we remain bullish.