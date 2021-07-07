chonticha wat/iStock via Getty Images

This article was coproduced with Williams Equity Research (WER).

“Better late than never.”

That's what crossed my mind when I heard about Realty Income's (O) acquisition of VEREIT (VER). And the same went for the more recent news that Ventas (NYSE:VTR) is acquiring New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR).

(Source: Business Wire)

We originally expected significant real estate investment trust (REIT) mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity by late 2020. But it didn't seem to pick up until more recently.

Knowing everything we know now, that's not too surprising given how long the shutdowns lasted. So many REITs found themselves stuck at ground zero throughout the closures, including Ventas and Realty Income.

They experienced an exceedingly stressful 2020, to say the least. But now that the dust has mostly settled and updated guidance from rating agencies is on the books… quality REITs seem to be on the hunt.

This particular “all-stock” transaction is valued at $2.3 billion. We put “all stock” in quotation marks because it includes $1.5 billion of SNR debt.

That’s a 31% premium based on SNR's 30-day trading average and a 10% premium to its total enterprise value –the aggregate value of its equity and debt.

After all, offering to buy a company's equity isn't enough to seal the deal without responsibility for its liabilities too.

That’s only part of the story, however.

More About the Ventas-New Senior Merger-in-the-Making

In traditional real estate valuation terms, Ventas paid a 6% capitalization rate for New Senior.

The latter’s Q1 funds from operations (FFO) was $0.14. And if we assume the same figure throughout 2021, that equates to $0.56, or a 15.8x multiple paid.

Analysts were less confident in SNR's future performance, admittedly, with an average FFO estimate of $0.47. Based on that, shareholders received a 19x multiple, 10%-15% more than they could reasonably expect otherwise anytime soon.

It’s also higher than any time in the past few years. But that’s what happens when you’re absorbed into investment grade-rated Ventas.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

Now, New Senior was on an upward trajectory going into March 2020 while Ventas was trending lower. Yet both healthcare stocks went down a nearly identical 70% all told.

At last check, VTR remained down 15% (excluding dividends) for the past two years, while SNR is up 33%.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

Year to date (YTD), SNR jumped on the merger announcement from 34% to 72% last week. That’s impressive, but it doesn’t make up for some shareholder losses.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

Ninety-nine percent of investors who bought it before 2018 – when SNR was still externally managed – are still in the red from a capital gains/loss perspective. Becoming internally managed solved a lot of problems, but there were also asset and portfolio issues as well.

Which we'll of course consider below.

Until then, keep in mind that New Senior slashed its dividend by 50% in mid-2018 before its management change. It slashed it by another 50% then in mid-2020.

Ventas, however, had been on an impressively long dividend increase streak before last year. But the shutdowns took its quarterly dividend from $0.793 to $0.45, a 43.3% reduction.

And its senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP) is still recovering from 2020.

Ventas’ Pre-Merger Cash Flow and SHOP Health

(Source: Ventas Q1 2021 Earnings Release)

Q1-20 is worth evaluating since it was the last quarter before the pandemic really hit. Note the 42.5% decline above in SHOP year-over-year.

Just as worrisome is the 21.4% decline in Q1-21 versus Q4-20. Though Ventas did increase its asset base considerably in this area, rising from 389 to 424.

The other two core businesses – triple-net lease (NNN) and office – didn’t suffer materially from the shutdowns. Nor did Ventas change the number of assets included in each.

There are nuances related to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) grants impacting its SHOP portfolio. But they don't ultimately change the story.

(Source: Ventas Q1 2021 Earnings Release. Monthly SHOP Spot Occupancy.)

Diving deeper into SHOP trends – since that's clearly where the concern is – we find that move-ins were 110% of pre-Covid same-period levels in April. And move-outs were 83%.

That's a good sign. So is the exact April move-in figure of 1,880 residents, its highest monthly amount since June 2019.

April was also its best clinical month since the shutdowns started. There was approximately one new Covid-19 case per day across 40,000 residents. Over 97% of Ventas' communities either never had a confirmed resident case or didn’t experience one in the last half of April.

That’s why all its SHOP assets could accept move-ins – even expanding visitation and reinstating community activities.

The net operating income trends do paint a picture of heavy rent and cost pressures, however. That’s demonstrated by the 7.3% decline in cash NOI from Q4-20 to Q1-21.

Its office portfolio, for its part, grew cash by 0.8%, having received over 99% of Q1-21 rent. Those collections were fairly stable throughout 2020, as was the case for its NNN portfolio.

(Source: Ventas Q1 2021 Earnings Release)

Adding the Ventas Numbers All Up

All put together, the information above adds up to Q2-21 cash flow guidance of approximately $0.70 against a $0.45 dividend. And Q1-21 generated about the same.

The material change was $0.97 in normalized FFO in Q1-20 versus $0.72 in Q1-21 – supposedly well into the recovery.

Q2's statistics result in a payout ratio of approximately 64%. That's well below its peer average of around 80%, indicating that Ventas is taking an exceedingly conservative stance on distribution.

It could also mean the REIT intends to ramp up acquisitions or strengthen its balance sheet. Either way, we expect a significant ($0.10-$0.15) increase in the distribution rate in the next couple quarters.

In terms of Ventas's investment grade BBB+ balance sheet, not much has changed, excluding the SNR transaction. As of early May, it had liquidity of $2.7 billion, most of which was undrawn capacity on its credit facility.

Net debt to adjusted pro forma earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was 7.1x. And total indebtedness to gross asset value was 37%.

Anything above 6x is undesirable, so that first figure is definitely elevated. The second statistic is sufficiently safe though.

How can these two leverage ratios signal different levels of risk? One is based on cash flow versus debt. The other is debt versus the total portfolio’s total value.

As for which one is more critical, that comes down to perspective. Which is why we’ll assess its risk a few different ways…

(Source: FINRA)

As of July 1, Ventas' 4.750% bonds maturing 2030 traded with a 2.443% yield-to-maturity at a full 19 points above par. That looks good to us, so we’ll next study its bonds with the nearest maturity date.

(Source: FINRA)

Credit agencies serve an important role. But nothing matters more than market pricing. In this case, Ventas's 3.750% bonds maturing May 2024 trade at a 0.883% yield-to-maturity.

In short, the market is telling us it has immense confidence in Ventas, proposed acquisition and all. It’s also signaling that Ventas has considerable opportunity to lower its interest expense through refinancing debt in the current environment.

A Post-Transaction Ventas Evaluation and New Senior Key Facts

Next up is Ventas’ most recently available data (as of this writing), much of which is from June 28.

(Source: Ventas Second Quarter 2021 Guidance & Business Update)

These data points should look familiar. For one, Ventas confirmed that cash flow will land in the upper end of the previous guidance range.

Covid-19 related costs – which were a big contributor to the decline in SHOP NOI – continue to improve. And Q1-21 to Q2 SHOP occupancy should also improve by another 150-250 basis points.

Ventas didn't provide much information on its office and NNN assets, only that they keep performing in line with expectations. (Further proof why many REIT investors heavily favor NNN and high-quality office landlords.)

We expect $0.03-$0.06 organic improvement in quarterly cash flow by the end of the year. That’s due to SHOP-related higher revenue and lower costs. And Ventas is guiding for another $0.09-$0.11 on an annual basis, or $0.03-$0.04 quarterly thanks to SNR.

Which brings us to the reasons why this merger makes sense for Ventas just as much as for New Senior…

First, the acquisition price implies a 20%-30% discount to replacement value. Ventas builds new facilities all the time. And finding a few billion in already available assets at a steep discount to development cost is a rare find.

Second, SNR hasn't had the capital to develop its properties to the extent a firm like Ventas can. So its already healthy 38% independent living portfolio’s trailing twelve month (TTM) NOI margin can likely be improved even further with Ventas's expertise and pocketbook.

(Source: Ventas Second Quarter 2021 Guidance & Business Update)

More Merger Information That Just Makes Sense

Ventas’ SHOP portfolio will increase from 26% to 31% of its holdings because of the transaction. While its other categories will decline 1%-2% because of SHOP growing.

This begs the question of why Ventas would want to wade even deeper into this heavily out-of-favor segment?

(Source: Ventas Second Quarter 2021 Guidance & Business Update)

But it appears to see a turn in the market and wants to get in ahead of the curve.

(Source: Ventas Second Quarter 2021 Guidance & Business Update)

The demographic surge of older Americans didn’t slow just because of the shutdowns, after all. There was only a decline in SHOP development.

There are currently 13 million people in the U.S. aged 80 or older – a figure that’s expected to hit roughly 20 million by the end of the decade. So Ventas is playing the long game.

SNR's portfolio is 100% private pay… diversified across 12,400 units and 36 states… and has better occupancy (by about 100 basis points) than Ventas' current SHOP division.

Plus, data suggests SNR might be significantly more expensive to buy a few months from now.

(Source: Ventas Second Quarter 2021 Guidance & Business Update)

Its operating metrics are improving considerably month by month. Just compare its 36.1% margin profile in Q1-20 to its 39.7% in Q1-21.

That's an admirably low decline, all things considered.

(Source: Ventas Second Quarter 2021 Guidance & Business Update)

We also need to discuss operator overlap. Because SNR's largest operators are already in relationships with Ventas, that offers significant benefits in and of itself.

So does the fact that these relationships are small, allowing Ventas to maintain excellent operator diversification.

Final Thoughts and Ventas’ Valuation

We at Wide Moat Research have not been big fans of SNR historically speaking. We started watching it more closely after it internalized management as its assets were generally decent.

But still. It’s much better off with Ventas at the helm.

Overall, we think the transaction makes sense for the acquiring company too. Though there is weakness to discuss as well.

For one thing, look at the $1.5 billion in debt assumed to acquire $130 million in EBITDA. That leverage ratio is an eye-opening 11x – pushing Ventas' already elevated cash flow-oriented leverage ratios slightly higher.

Fortunately, Ventas should be able to move the 6% entry cap rate closer to 8% over the next 24 months. Considering how these assets are performing well and being acquired at 20%-30% below development cost, it adds up favorably.

Fitch updated its position on Ventas after incorporating the deal, incidentally, maintaining its BBB+/negative outlook position.

(FAST Graphs)

At last check, Ventas was trading at 19.7x forward FFO estimates and near 52-week highs. Its pre-pandemic peak was just over $75, and we don't foresee a return to that level anytime soon unless interest rates or another macro variable does something unexpected.

Outside of the still weak SHOP numbers, there’s no hiding Ventas >7x debt/EBITDA multiple. It needs to return to <6x as soon as possible…

Yet there doesn't appear to be any easy levers to pull to get there. Optimizing this acquisition, refinancing debt, and improving SHOP performance are its only options – all of which take at least a few quarters to execute.

In Conclusion…

That said, a conservatively estimated 10% increase in FFO would bring Ventas’ multiple down from 19.7x to 17.7x. That would be cheaper than most of its investment-grade peers.

A significant dividend increase should also be in the cards sooner than later. It's simply a matter of time as the hard part (an unusually low payout ratio) is done.

An 18x multiple today (at $52 per share) provides sufficient downside risk for medium to long-term investors. And here’s a simple example of why that’s more attractive than it might seem…

Assuming 10% cash flow growth over the next 12 months and an exit multiple of 22, we land at a capital gain of 35% plus 3.5%-4% in dividends.

That’s a nearly 40% total return, which is well worth writing about.

Author's Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.