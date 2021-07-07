gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Successful investing is about proper risk management, and one low risk way to invest in the market is to pick companies that already have strong track records. Of course, past performance is not indicative of future results, but short of having crystal ball, past performance is one of the few solidly reliable metrics that we can go by.

This brings me to Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J), which is one such company that have delivered strong returns for shareholders over the long-term. In this article, I evaluate what makes Jacobs a worthy buy at present for potentially strong returns, so let’s get started.

Why Jacobs Is A Buy

Jacobs Engineering is a global engineering firm that provide consulting, technical, scientific, and construction project delivery for the government and private sectors. It serves a variety of industries, including water, transportation, healthcare, technology, and chemicals. Jacobs has a global workforce of 55K employees, and in the trailing 12 months, generated $13.7 billion in total revenue.

One of the reasons that makes Jacobs a solid bet is the mission-critical nature of its revenue stream, which, at present, is aligned to high priority areas in hyper-sonics, space, digital modernization, cyber, and all-domain intelligence. This is highlighted by recent contract wins to provide full-spectrum counter-terrorism intelligence for the Defense Intelligence Agency, and software engineering for the US Air Force C-17 fleet. 90% of Jacobs’s revenue is derived from the government and 93% of revenue is recurring in nature.

(Source: Q2’21 Investor Presentation)

Secondly, Jacobs has a strong track record of shareholder returns. This is reflected its 218% return over the past decade, and 177% return over the past 5 years, surpassing the 128% return of the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Recently, the stock price has taken a dip since reaching a high of $143 as recently as June. As seen below, the falling knife pattern has subsided, giving way to a head and shoulders pattern. The stock has seen solid support at the $130 level, and currently sits just slightly above at, at the current price of $131.74. Plus, the RSI score of 41 indicates that the stock is approaching oversold territory.

(Source: StockCharts)

Meanwhile, Jacobs is executing well in the current environment with Q2’21 (ended Apr’21) revenue growing by 3.5% YoY to $3.5 billion, and net revenue (after cost of goods sold) improved by a robust 6.7% YoY. This was driven by 5% revenue growth in the Critical Mission segments due to project ramp, partially offset by 2% revenue decline in the People & Places segment.

Looking forward, Jacobs could be a key beneficiary of the Biden infrastructure plan should it pass through Congress. In addition, the recent acquisition of the PA Consulting could be a meaningful growth driver going forward. PA Consulting is a storied management consulting firm based in the U.K. It was founded in 1943 to support U.K.’s war efforts and focuses on IT / Business Transformation consulting engagements.

PA Consulting saw robust 19% YoY revenue growth during PA’s quarter ended in March, and PA has a strong backlog worth $280M, up from $206M in Q2’20. At the same time, Jacobs’s own backlog has also improved on a YoY basis, from $14.2B to $15.5B at present. PA also further solidifies Jacobs’s presence in Europe, giving it line of sight to business opportunities there. Plus, Jacobs’s has opportunities to work with NASA on the next generation of space exploration. These opportunities were noted by management during the recent conference call:

We're implementing the first bio geochemical reactor pilot plant project for PFAS remediation in the US, supporting Germany's transition to significant net zero power generation and distribution by 2030. NASA leads this global exploration and development of deep space with its Artemis program that will carry astronauts to and from the moon surface and beyond. As NASA's largest service provider, Jacobs is involved in many aspects of the Artemis mission, including the space launch system, the Orion spacecraft and the exploration ground systems based at Kennedy Space Center.

Valuation and Considerations

I see value in Jacobs at the current price of $131.74, with a forward PE of 21. This is considering the robust 13-15% annual EPS growth estimates over the next few years. Analysts have a consensus Strong Buy rating, with an average price target of $155, implying a potential 18% upside from the current price. The current price also sits below Morningstar’s traditionally conservative fair value estimate of $136.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Of course, no investment is risk-free, and the following points are worth considering:

Jacobs currently has a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.8, which is high relative to its historical norms, and is due to the recent €2 billion acquisition of PA Consulting. The leverage ratio is still under the 3.0x level that I prefer to see, but I’d like to see the company deleverage over time.

Mergers come with integration risks, and a conflict in corporate culture could make it such that operational synergies between Jacobs and PA Consulting are not realized.

Renewed risks around COVID-19 could result in further weakness in Jacobs’s People & Places solutions segment.

Investor Takeaway

Jacobs Engineering has a durable business model with recurring revenues that are tied mostly to the government. It’s executing well in the current environment, and going forward, could benefit from Biden’s infrastructure plan should it pass.

Meanwhile, it has a number of high-profile projects underway and has a strong backlog in both its own business and in that of recently acquired PA Consulting. I see value in Jacobs at the current price and view the recent drop in price as being a buying opportunity for long-term investors in a well-diversified portfolio.