Betting on long-term success despite recent scandals

After Greensill and Archegos scandals, Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) has been sold down dramatically, and in Q1 the company reported a net loss, despite promising revenue growth. I believe that the current situation is a short-term issue that will not impact long-term success. CS is well-positioned to take advantage of the upcoming rebound and future results will probably positively surprise the market.

In particular, in April 2021, the company announced the departure of key executives: Lara Warner, the group’s chief risk and compliance officer, and Brian Chin, head of the investment bank. This move is a clear sign that group CEO Thomas Gottstein wants to restructure the bank with de-risking in mind. This will not only confirm the company’s survival over the short and medium term but will probably grant success for the long term, as the improved risk profile will attract investors again.

The main catalyst is continued business momentum, as both Wealth-management and Asia-pacific divisions continue to grow at very high levels (59% and 164% net income growth, respectively, YoY in Q1).

Distinguishing short-term and long-term

The recent earnings release is the key to start this analysis: the Archegos implosion and Greensill bankruptcy led to a CHF 4.4 billion loss ($4.8 billion) which then resulted in a net loss of $275 million for Q1 2021. But despite the shock that these kinds of black-swan events generate, it’s important to note that at the same time the following happened: adjusted net income grew 25% YoY to CHF 665 million, net margin at 55% from 38% in Q4 2020, cost/income ratio at a historical low of 53%.

(Source: Seeking Alpha proprietary charts on Credit Suisse)

As shown in the figure, things were heading in the right direction just before the two scandals, with net income margin improving dramatically from 2016 lows. This is the example that management successfully implemented a strategic cost management policy, along with wise investments in the most growing divisions: Wealth management and the Asia-pacific area. With the resolution of their Achilles heel, compliance and risk management, the future seems really bright for Credit Suisse. So while the losses are a short-term and one-time event, cost-cutting and increased margins (efficiency) are long-term successes that will boost net income even in the future.

(Source: Credit Suisse AG Q1 2021 Investors’ Presentation)

With such divisions growth shown in the chart, the bank simply needs to continue what they were doing before and just start excluding risky activities. Growing demand in this industry, fueled by a strong recovery all over the world, will enormously benefit CS in the foreseeable future. Its name and its clients’ network are still here, even though it has taken some reputational damage.

Looking at sustainable growth: de-risking

De-risking is definitely the keyword for survival for Credit Suisse. During a zero-interest rates environment, it feels normal for big banks like this to go out and find new lucrative ways to do business, but things could go wrong in many cases. To fully understand what happened with Archegos it’s necessary to introduce a particular financial instrument: Total Return Swaps. It is a contract that helped hedge funds taking some cheap leverage: the bank bought the securities needed by the fund and this one was paying a fixed fee. If things went bad the fund would have needed to reimburse losses, if things went well the bank would have paid gains.

(Source: Financial Times’ article about Total Return Swaps)

Archegos was one of the funds into this kind of agreement with Credit Suisse, and when their stocks went down they hadn’t been able to reimburse losses to the bank. This resulted in one of the biggest margin calls in history and a dramatic loss for both parties. It is now clear that if things like this continue to exist the bank’s survival would be at risk, especially in a de-leveraging environment (like post-2008). The new nominee “Head of counterparty hedge funds risk” will probably change some of these agreements and maybe start exiting most of them, in a move to de-risk the bank’s position. With many new people in key management roles, it would be impossible to keep the “Ancient-regime” practices that went on for too much time, and the new hires will lead the so-much-needed restructuring.

Discussing risks: the importance of human capital

After those scandals hit, the majority of news about CS was employee-related, reflecting poor skills in key management roles, the subsequent departures, and the reluctance of young talent going to Credit Suisse after the big cut of bonuses. All this could negatively affect their ability to hire smart and skilled people in the upcoming years, and in a sector based on human capital, this could represent long-term damage. I personally think that before restarting dividends and buybacks the company would need to pay bonuses and high salaries in an effort to regain brilliant students back to them and away from competitors.

Other risks are purely financial: the failure of the de-risking process could harm future results with other Archegos-like events and management could fail to drive the current tailwinds on certain divisions (IB and Wealth Management), resulting in depressed revenue growth. Like every other investment case, risk is not absent, but at the right price, every investment is worth a look.

Talking about numbers: Valuation

Evaluating a bank is not easy as it differs a lot from usual businesses. It has no FCF or EBITDA measures that make any sense, and generally P/E and P/B multiples are used. In order to give two different target prices, two different approaches will be implemented: a simple multiples valuation, using PE and PB, and also an “Excess return valuation” that uses a specific model for financial firms. The 2020 EPS is about $1.24, which implies a P/E of about 8 at the current price ($10.4). The assumptions could be a $0 EPS for 2021 and a forecasted EPS of $1.5 for 2022. This comes as in 2021 the scandals have wiped out the possibility of extremely strong results, while in 2022 the absence of extraordinary items will definitely boost net income. At this point forward P/E is about 7, well under the industry average of 14. Considering that management is able to resolve current issues, CS would then deserve to get a moderately higher multiple, 9 would be correct. 9 x $1.5 equals $13.5, or a potential upside of 35% from current price.

For the second method, a financial model based on the excess return between ROE and Cost of Equity will be implemented. In this case, the bank's value reflects its ability to produce returns higher than the cost of its capital. A few assumptions are needed: first period ROE of 8%, cost of equity at 8.6%, second period ROE of 7% and cost of equity at 8%. These assumptions are based on the view that CS will consolidate its position in 2021 and then restart growing and earning a decent Return On Equity from 2022. In the last period, which can be considered a “terminal value”, the ROE will be lower, because of the law of diminishing returns. At the same time, the Cost Of Equity should be lower too, as a more mature company is able to attract cheaper capital. The final result for this method is a fair price of about $15, or 50% potential upside. The average between target prices is $14.3, implying a 40% upside.

Conclusion

There are a lot of open challenges for Credit Suisse right now, from the financial impact of recent scandals to the possibility of not attracting talented people. If the new executives are able to identify and manage those issues successfully, a new decade of prosperity is waiting for CS stock. At the current price, there is a proper risk/reward ratio as valuation suggests. The stock has a potential of more than 40%.