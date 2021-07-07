Couchbase Pursues $100 Million U.S. IPO
Summary
- Couchbase has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO, although the final figure may vary.
- The firm provides database-as-a-service capabilities to enterprises.
- BASE is growing reasonably well but other performance metrics are less than ideal.
Quick Take
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.
The firm provides cloud database solutions for enterprises at scale.
While BASE appears to be growing reasonably well, I would like to have seen some significant move toward operating breakeven and improving efficiency metrics.
When we learn more about management’s IPO valuation expectations, I’ll provide an opinion.
Company & Technology
Santa Clara, California-based Couchbase was founded to provide multiple database configurations into a single subscription service-based platform including public clouds, hybrid environments and distributed structures.
Management is headed by president and CEO Matthew M. Cain, who has been with the firm since April 2017 and was previously president of Worldwide Field Operations for Veritas Technologies.
Below is a brief overview video of the Couchbase architecture:
(Source)
Couchbase has received at least $301 million in equity investment from investors including Accel, North Bridge, GPI Capital, SCP Couchbase Acquisition, Mayfield Fund and Adams Street.
Customer/User Acquisition
The firm pursues a 'land and expand' sales and marketing approach among medium and large size enterprises via a direct sales force and through ecosystem partners.
In January 2018, about 45% of its customers used its products as a system of record for at least one of their business systems.
Sales & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended upward as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Sales and Marketing
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Three Mos. Ended April 30, 2021
|
73.8%
|
FYE January 31, 2021
|
68.0%
|
FYE January 31, 2020
|
70.1%
(Source)
The Sales & Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales & Marketing spend, dropped to 0.2x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
Sales and Marketing
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Three Mos. Ended April 30, 2021
|
0.2
|
FYE January 31, 2021
|
0.3
(Source)
The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.
BASE’s most recent calculation was negative (29%) as of April 30, 2021, so the firm needs much improvement in this regard per the table below:
|
Rule of 40
|
Calculation
|
Recent Rev. Growth %
|
21%
|
EBITDA %
|
-50%
|
Total
|
-29%
(Source)
The firm’s dollar-based net revenue retention rate for the past five reporting quarters was 115%, a solid result.
The dollar-based net revenue retention rate metric measures how much additional revenue is generated over time from each cohort of customers, so that a figure over 100% means that the company is generating more revenue from the same customer cohort over time, indicating good product/market fit and efficient sales and marketing efforts.
Market & Competition
According to a 2020 market research report by MarketsAndMarkets, the global cloud database and DBaaS market was an estimated $12 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach $24.8 billion by 2025.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 15.7% from 2020 to 2025.
The main drivers for this expected growth are a rising demand for 'self-driving' cloud database functionalities.
Also, the consumer goods and related retail sector is expected to lead demand for DBaaS services due to the need to process a large quantity of invoices and to buttress their business continuity and competitiveness requirements.
Below is a chart showing the historical and projected industry growth:
(Source)
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Oracle
IBM
Microsoft
Amazon
MongoDB
SAP
EnterpriseDB
Redis Labs
Neo4j
DataStax
MariaDB
MemSQL
Others
Financial Performance
Couchbase’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Growing topline revenue
Increasing gross profit but slightly lowered gross margin
Growing operating loss and negative operating margin in Q1
Uneven cash used in operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Three Mos. Ended April 30, 2021
|
$ 27,955,000
|
21.3%
|
FYE January 31, 2021
|
$ 103,285,000
|
25.2%
|
FYE January 31, 2020
|
$ 82,521,000
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Three Mos. Ended April 30, 2021
|
$ 24,563,000
|
20.6%
|
FYE January 31, 2021
|
$ 91,668,000
|
22.7%
|
FYE January 31, 2020
|
$ 74,719,000
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
Three Mos. Ended April 30, 2021
|
87.87%
|
FYE January 31, 2021
|
88.75%
|
FYE January 31, 2020
|
90.55%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Three Mos. Ended April 30, 2021
|
$ (14,109,000)
|
-50.5%
|
FYE January 31, 2021
|
$ (33,080,000)
|
-32.0%
|
FYE January 31, 2020
|
$ (30,343,000)
|
-36.8%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Three Mos. Ended April 30, 2021
|
$ (14,599,000)
|
FYE January 31, 2021
|
$ (39,983,000)
|
FYE January 31, 2020
|
$ (29,257,000)
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Three Mos. Ended April 30, 2021
|
$ (3,189,000)
|
FYE January 31, 2021
|
$ (39,178,000)
|
FYE January 31, 2020
|
$ (21,757,000)
(Source)
As of April 30, 2021, Couchbase had $53.4 million in cash and $95.6 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended April 30, 2021, was $20.6 million.
IPO Details
Couchbase intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may differ.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
We intend to use the net proceeds we receive from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures. We may use some of the net proceeds we receive from this offering to repay all or a portion of the outstanding debt under the Credit Facility. The Credit Facility matures in January 2024 and bears a variable annual interest rate of the prime rate plus 0.5%. (Source)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Barclays, RBC Capital Markets, William Blair, Stifel, Baird and Oppenheimer & Co.
Commentary
Couchbase is seeking public investment for its general corporate expansion activities and possibly to pay down some debt, although it has only about $25 million in long-term debt.
The firm’s financials show strong topline revenue growth and gross profit growth but continuing substantial operating losses with no discernible or consistent path to operating breakeven.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended April 30, 2021, was a reasonable $20.6 million.
Sales & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen significantly as revenue has increased; its Sales & Marketing efficiency rate has dropped and its Rule of 40 performance has been disappointing.
BASE’s dollar-based net retention rate has performed reasonably well at 115% for the past 5 reporting quarters.
The market opportunity for providing database-as-a-service capabilities is large and expected to grow at over 15% through 2025, so the firm enjoys strong industry dynamics in its favor.
Morgan Stanley is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 26.5% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the number of competitors and especially large competitors that may be able to bundle services and capabilities into their offerings that put downward pressure on Couchbase’s pricing power.
While the firm appears to be growing, I would like to have seen some significant move toward operating breakeven and improving efficiency metrics.
When we learn more about management’s IPO valuation expectations, I’ll provide an opinion.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
