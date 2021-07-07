A Workable Sector Rotation Strategy

marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

Walk Through

The idea herein is simple enough, and it is to identify a “market state” where sectors do and don’t perform, and act accordingly. The underlying assumption is that, by considering around 37 market sectors rather limit timing between the broad S&P 500, NASDAQ and Bond indices, the probability of forming an outperforming portfolio increases. Briefly, the analysis comprises;

Fidelity funds as proxy for market coverage since Jan 2000,

TLT as a convenient proxy for defining the “Market State”,

Risk/return and ranking algorithms which form the basis of the analytics.

The data window used in ranking algorithms is six months. A shorter window, say three months, results in excessive signal generation and consequently high turnover. It often resulted in selling and buying the same sector again and again. A longer window, say one year, missed profitable trends with no trades. So, six months is a compromise, but an acceptable one for a medium term portfolio.

The analysis shows that three clusters of “Market Sectors” are adequate to implement this “Sector Rotation” strategy. Cluster A responds to a business cycle strategy as defined by iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bonds ETF (TLT). Cluster B broadly fits the business cycle, but other drivers have significant impact from time to time. Cluster C is beyond consistent timing. On the basis of the work done, the following table summarizes the Clusters which are best for use in switching strategies.

Following is a series of graphs which are indicative of sectors within each cluster. The key graph shows sector prices with a shaded “business cycle”. Shaded periods indicate “risk off” for stocks (“risk on” for Bonds). Superimposed on the price graph are period when the sector is in the top quintile of returns, which defines the holding signal.

Cluster A

The following graph illustrates how stocks in “Cluster A” Sectors typically respond to “risk on/off” periods. The example we have chosen compares the performance of Fidelity® Select Automotive (FSAVX) over the period. Putting aside any other consideration, the only time to consider FSAVX is in a “risk on” period. Over the past 20 years there have been four solid runs.

Source: Author

FSAVX returns in “risk on” periods, as compared to SPY returns are shown in the following graph. Overall, following this strategy beats SPY returns in most periods, but not always, and there is a consistency in the direction of returns.

Source: Author

The following graph illustrates the advantage of applying a sector risk on/risk off strategy as compared to buy and hold over the period. In this illustration, risk off is held in cash which reduces fund drawdown. Clearly, for this sector, timing along the lines suggested does add to returns.

Source: Author

In reality, an investor would be looking for assets which have positive payoffs during “risk off” periods. Unsurprisingly, the asset which most consistently presents better payoffs in “risk off” periods is the signal itself, TLT. Other Bond funds may produce similar returns. In general, what might be considered defensive sectors in “risk off’ periods tend to be less reliable hedges against drawdowns than Bonds.

Source: Author

Cluster B

A major characteristic of Cluster B sectors is that they may outperform in both “risk on” and “risk off” periods. One such example is Fidelity Select Technology Portfolio (FSPTX) as shown in the following graph. In addition, some sectors in Cluster B display positive returns, but still do not significantly outperform an index, such as SPY. From time to time, being short in these sectors during “risk off” periods may result in significant portfolio underperformance The comparison between a timing strategy and a buy and hold strategy shows just how adverse the results can be.

Source: Author

Source: Author

Source: Author

A Practical Example

As illustration, the following graph shows a two-stock selection process centered around the COVID-19 sell-off of early 2020. The stocks selected are from Cluster A Fidelity® Select Automotive Portfolio (FSAVX) and Cluster B Fidelity® Select Utilities Portfolio (FSUTX). The markings are indicators of when to hold or not hold these respective sectors.

Source: Author

By comparison, the benefit of considering Bond like instruments such as 20 Yr Treasury Bond TLT in periods of “risk off” are clearly demonstrated in the following graph.

Source: Author

Wrap Up

This post presents an analysis for a Sector Rotation Strategy which is practical and easily maintained and is therefore useful as a decision support tool.

As to the risks inherent in this approach, not acting on the signal is probably the worst thing that can happen, but of course that can change in the future. That said, Cluster B sectors need to be monitored more closely than Cluster A sectors because losses and gains during risk off periods are probably asymmetrical. Implementation and judgement is a challenge.

These graphs condense time frames of months and years to a few centimeters, so it all feels different when that signal comes along in real time. Nevertheless, decisions need to be made in time frames of a week, not in hours which is advantageous for DIY investors (and larger funds).

The look back period went back 20 years in the data gathering to establish that the system works over a few era's, which it appears to do. Nevertheless the degree of Government support and the risk of rate rises in a highly leveraged economy does seem different. Of course in the past interest rate rises always killed off someone somewhere, but as of today it seems as though this risk is more widespread.