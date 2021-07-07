High Growth Dividend Stocks For July 2021

marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

Quality Stocks

Quality high growth dividend stocks continue their positive returns through June. The watchlist for June offered a strong return of 3.46% and the fairly valued and undervalued stocks had an even better month with a total return of 3.66%. VIG, the dividend appreciation ETF from Vanguard, on the other hand, lost 0.14% last month, and is now up only 10.53% year-to-date. The watchlist is up 17.50% year-to-date through June, while the fairly valued and undervalued stocks are up 20.05%.

SPY, the S&P 500 ETF, had a total return for June of 2.25%. The watchlist extends its lead on SPY in 2021 to 2.42%. The fairly valued and undervalued stocks move to 4.97% ahead of SPY after a strong return last month.

The watchlist for July finally sees more life from potentially fairly valued and undervalued stocks. If you recall in May the watchlist had 5 fairly valued and no undervalued stocks. In June there were 3 fairly valued and 3 undervalued stocks. In July we have 5 fairly valued and 8 undervalued stocks. Hopefully, this trend continues and we are presented with more undervalued buying opportunities going forward.

I would recommend two approaches to dividend investing. The first is to dollar cost average into at least 10-20 or more quality dividend-paying stocks across multiple sectors and industries. By dollar cost averaging, you eliminate the risk of trying to value a stock and over a long enough period, theoretically, you will buy shares at market highs, lows, and in-between resulting in an average cost basis somewhere in the middle. The second method carries a little more risk. Invest in undervalued stocks also dollar cost averaging into at least 10-20 unique quality dividend stocks across multiple sectors and industries. The additional risk with this approach comes from the chance that your valuation method proves to be incorrect. However, by investing in multiple unique stocks the odds that you accurately identify at least a few undervalued stocks increases. The resulting upside from a few correct picks may more than offset the underperformance from the bad ones.

Watchlist Criteria

The criteria used to determine which stocks are included in my high growth dividend stock watchlist remains unchanged for July 2021. It is made up of the 8 factors listed below, that have historically outperformed the broad universe of dividend-paying stocks when analyzed collectively.

Market Cap of at least $10 billion

Payout Ratio no greater than 70%

5-year Dividend Growth rate of at least 5%

5-year Revenue Growth rate of at least 2%

5-year EPS Growth rate of at least 2%

S&P Earnings and Dividend Rating of B+ or better

Wide or Narrow Moat (Morningstar)

Exemplary or Standard Management Team (Morningstar)

The rules identified 95 stocks for the month of July that were further ranked based on their individual metrics with the exclusion of the market cap. The top 30 stocks were selected for consideration and will potentially be added to my portfolio. The long-term hypothesis for this watchlist is that it will outperform a broad quality dividend fund such as Vanguard's dividend appreciation ETF, VIG.

Watchlist For July 2021

Symbol 5Y YIELD YIELD O/U UNH 1.39% 1.46% -5.04% SCHW 1.04% 0.98% 5.77% LOW 1.63% 1.65% -1.23% DPZ 0.90% 0.81% 10.00% HD 2.11% 2.07% 1.90% CTAS 1.00% 0.78% 22.00% MKTX 0.62% 0.56% 9.68% HUM 0.63% 0.63% 0.00% SSNC 0.69% 0.87% -26.09% TMO 0.29% 0.20% 31.03% NOC 1.61% 1.74% -8.07% MA 0.55% 0.48% 12.73% ICE 1.15% 1.11% 3.48% TSCO 1.31% 1.11% 15.27% TROW 2.59% 2.18% 15.83% SHW 0.89% 0.81% 8.99% AMAT 1.37% 0.68% 50.36% TXN 2.37% 2.12% 10.55% V 0.61% 0.54% 11.48% ROP 0.56% 0.48% 14.29% LMT 2.65% 2.79% -5.28% NTRS 2.14% 2.44% -14.02% VIAC 1.63% 2.15% -31.90% JKHY 1.09% 1.11% -1.83% ATVI 0.60% 0.49% 18.33% INTU 0.81% 0.48% 40.74% CDW 1.02% 0.91% 10.78% JPM 2.36% 2.34% 0.85% APH 0.89% 0.85% 4.49% MSCI 1.05% 0.58% 44.76% Average 1.25% 1.18% 5.73% Ave-Under 1.54% 1.63% -6.21%

Above are the 30 stocks I am considering for further evaluation during the month of July. They are sorted in descending order by their rank and 5-year dividend growth rate. The new stocks this month are:

SS&C Technologies (SSNC) - Debut on watchlist

Northrop Grumman (NOC) - returns to watchlist after a 2-month break

Lockheed Martin (LMT) - returns to watchlist after a 5-month break

Northern Trust (NTRS) - returns to watchlist after a 4-month break

ViacomCBS (VIAC) - Debut on watchlist

Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) - returns to watchlist after a 3-month break

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - returns to watchlist after a 3-month break

Amphenol (APH) - returns to watchlist after a 3-month break

The "O/U" column represents potential undervalue; this is a comparison of the current dividend yield to the historical dividend yield. Collectively the 30 stocks offer a dividend yield of 1.18%, the potentially fairly valued and undervalued stocks offer a much better average dividend yield of 1.63%.

I am a buy and hold investor and use this watchlist to identify stocks to include in my portfolio or to add capital to existing positions. I own all of these stocks and will be adding capital to some of the stocks mentioned above during July.

Valuation is computed using the dividend yield theory that compares a stock's current dividend yield to its historical dividend yield. If the current dividend yield is greater than the historical dividend yield, it implies potential undervaluation and vice versa. I like using this valuation method as it is simple, easy, and quick to compute, but like any other valuation method, it is just an approximation of valuation. One could argue that there are better methods to estimate fair value such as a discounted cash flow model. And while that method is probably more accurate, it has its own limitations in addition to the time required to compute it.

Closer Look By Sector

There are 9 information technology stocks on the July watchlist. Texas Instruments currently offers the most generous dividend yield of 2.12%. CDW has the highest 5 year dividend growth rate of 37.79%. All 9 stocks have a payout ratio below 60% with the majority of the ratios being significantly below that threshold. Collectively the stocks appear to be significantly overvalued right now based on dividend yield theory. However, the new stocks for this month SS&C and JKHY appear to be undervalued right now and APH is within fair value range.

There are 7 financial stocks on the July watchlist. Northern Trust offers the highest current dividend yield of 2.44% right now. T Rowe Price and JPMorgan also offer dividend yields above 2% right now. MSCI has the best 5 year dividend growth history of 29.56%. All 7 stocks have a payout ratio below 51% leaving plenty of room for future dividend increases. Northern Trust appears to be about 14% undervalued right now. Intercontinental Exchange and JPMorgan are both within fair value range. The remainder of financial stocks are overvalued right now.

There are 4 consumer discretionary stocks on the July watchlist. Home Depot offers the best current dividend yield of 2.07% and also has the highest 5 year dividend growth rate of 20.52%. All 4 stocks have very low payout ratios with Home Depot having the highest of 44.80%. Lowe's appears to be potentially undervalued right now. Home Depot appears to be fairly valued and Domino's Pizza after a strong return in June moves to overvalued range. As a sector, consumer discretionary stocks appear to offer the best value right now.

There are 3 healthcare stocks on the July watchlist. UnitedHealth offers the highest current dividend yield of 1.46%. United's dividend yield moves higher compared to the prior month as the share price slid down. Humana has the highest 5 year dividend growth rate of 21.75% but UnitedHealth isn't too far behind with a growth rate of 20.83%. All 3 stocks have really low payout ratios of 29% or less. UnitedHealth is the only healthcare stock that appears to be potentially undervalued right now based on dividend yield theory. Humana was undervalued last month but now sits in fair value range.

There are 4 industrial stocks on the July watchlist. Lockheed Martin offers the highest current dividend yield of 2.79%. Cintas has the highest 5 year dividend growth rate of 24.57%. All 4 stocks have very low payout ratios of 23% or less. Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin appear to be undervalued right now.

There are 2 communication stocks on the July watchlist. ViacomCBS offers the higher current dividend yield of 2.15%. Activision Blizzard has the higher 5 year dividend growth rate of 12.26%. Both stocks have low payout ratios below 23%. ViacomCBS appears to be potentially 32% undervalued right now, while Activision appears to be about 18% overvalued.

And finally Sherwin-Williams (SHW) is the only material stock on the July watchlist. It offers a dividend yield of 0.81% and has grown that dividend at a rate of 14.87% during the past 5 years. The stock has a low payout ratio of 24.4%. The share price appears to be potentially 9% overvalued right now.

Past Performance

The watchlist had a strong total return during June of 3.46%. The fairly valued and undervalued stocks performed slightly better, 3.66%. VIG finished the month with a total return of -0.14%, significantly underperforming the watchlist for the month. And SPY outperformed VIG but failed to beat the watchlist and the fairly valued and undervalued stocks with a gain of 2.25%. The fairly valued and undervalued stocks continue to dominate on a year-to-date basis and since inception (9/1/20).

Both the watchlist and the fairly valued and undervalued stocks are beating VIG and SPY in 2021.

Eq-Alloc Under VIG SPY Sep 20 -3.09% -2.82% -1.05% -3.74% Oct 20 -3.84% -3.42% -2.27% -2.49% Nov 20 10.74% 11.17% 10.04% 10.88% Dec 20 2.99% 2.35% 2.52% 3.71% Jan 21 -4.72% -6.45% -2.92% -1.02% Feb 21 4.16% 6.61% 1.58% 2.78% Mar 21 5.65% 7.39% 6.03% 4.38% Apr 21 6.71% 8.36% 4.03% 5.29% May 21 1.51% -0.20% 1.76% 0.66% Jun 21 3.46% 3.66% -0.14% 2.25% Since Inception 24.87% 28.20% 20.59% 24.40% 2020 Partial 6.27% 6.80% 9.09% 7.94% 2021 17.50% 20.05% 10.53% 15.07%

The top 3 stocks by total return in June 2021 were:

The bottom 3 stocks by total return in June 2021 were:

Performance by Sector for June 2021

Info Technology +4.84% (9 stocks) Industrials +4.42% (3 stocks) Financials +3.86% (8 stocks) Consumer Discretionary 3.00% (4 stocks) Healthcare +2.44% (4 stocks) Communication Services -1.86% (1 stock) Materials -3.91% (1 stock)

Top 5 Stocks by Total Return since joining the watchlist:

Applied Materials (AMAT) +47.81% (5 months) MSCI (MSCI) +43.59% (10 months) NEW T. Rowe Price (TROW) +42.86% (9 months) NEW Intuit (INTU) +42.61% (10 months) NEW Charles Schwab (SCHW) +42.10% (5 months)

Applied Materials slides into first place after a solid 3.09% return in June. MSCI, T. Rowe Price and Intuit all move up into the top 5 best stocks by total return after strong June performance.

Buy and Hold Approach

Since I practice a buy-and-hold approach with my personal investments, I thought it would be useful to see how that approach would perform using this watchlist. The premise is simple, each month you allocate an equal amount of capital to all stocks from the watchlist and hold that position for the long term. In the table below, you can see the monthly and cumulative return for equally allocating to all stocks on the watchlist, just the fairly valued and undervalued stocks and finally allocating all capital to VIG.

Eq-Alloc Under VIG Sep 20 -3.09% -2.82% -1.05% Oct 20 -3.84% -3.26% -2.27% Nov 20 10.68% 11.39% 10.04% Dec 20 2.95% 2.61% 2.52% Jan 21 -4.94% -5.84% -2.92% Feb 21 2.65% 4.41% 1.58% Mar 21 6.52% 8.18% 6.03% Apr 21 7.12% 6.15% 4.03% May 21 1.37% 1.25% 1.76% Jun 21 2.87% 1.25% -0.14% Cumulative 23.29% 22.83% 20.76% 2021 16.11% 15.74% 10.53%

The watchlist performed the best during June in the mock buy-and-hold portfolio, although it came up short of the individual watchlist return for the month. The fairly valued and undervalued mock buy-and-hold portfolio comes up short of the watchlist but does outperform VIG for the month. The watchlist slides into the lead on a year-to-date basis and since inception. The fairly valued and undervalued mock portfolio continues to remain ahead of VIG with a rather safe cushion. My hypothesis still stands, I believe over the long-term both the watchlist and the fairly valued and undervalued portfolios will generate alpha over VIG.