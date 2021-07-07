deepblue4you/E+ via Getty Images

ILCV strategy

The iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) tracks the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap Broad Value Index. The SEC Yield of ILCV is currently 1.91% and the total expense ratio is 0.04%.

As described in the prospectus by iShares, "the stocks in the Underlying Index are designated as "value" because they are issued by companies that typically have relatively low valuations based on price-to-earnings, price-to-book value, price-to-sales, price-to-cash flow and dividend yields."

The large and mid-cap universe is defined as companies with higher market capitalization representing 90% of Morningstar's investable universe. Stocks are classified by the index provider in three categories: value, growth and blend. The Large-Mid Cap Broad Value Index includes the value and blend categories. Constituents are weighted by a modified free float capitalization, defined as outstanding shares adjusted for block ownership to reflect only shares available for investment. For stocks in the blend category, the weight is adjusted by a style factor splitting the adjusted market capitalization between "broad value" and "broad growth" indexes.

Aggregate valuation ratios of ILCV are materially lower than for the iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB), which I take as a benchmark for this large and mid-cap ETF:

ILCV IWB Price/Earnings TTM 22.20 26.98 Price/Book 2.97 4.14 Price/Sales 2.21 3.05 Price/Cash Flow 13.67 17.21

Source: Fidelity

Portfolio

ILCV currently holds 552 stocks. The top 10 holdings represent about 18% of the portfolio value. The next table lists their weights and valuation ratios.

Ticker Name Weight % P/E ttm P/E fwd P/Sales P/Book P/FCF Yield AAPL Apple Inc 4.04 31.41 27.24 7.28 34.25 31.08 0.63 JPM JPMorgan Chase & Co 2.34 12.38 11.85 3.64 1.93 8.71 2.31 JNJ Johnson & Johnson 2.21 29.85 17.67 5.36 6.86 44.20 2.51 PG Procter & Gamble Co 1.65 25.00 24.23 4.70 7.70 42.77 2.56 BAC.PK Bank of America Corp 1.54 17.61 13.34 3.76 1.44 13.81 1.75 CMCSA Comcast Corp 1.33 23.13 19.90 2.62 2.94 26.32 1.71 XOM Exxon Mobil Corp 1.33 N/A 16.52 1.48 1.72 N/A 5.51 BRK.B Berkshire Hathaway Inc 1.31 6.35 24.59 2.58 1.43 21.60 0.00 UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc 1.27 23.27 22.04 1.49 5.90 21.36 1.42 VZ Verizon Communications Inc 1.16 12.38 11.11 1.80 3.28 N/A 4.45

Ratios: Portfolio123

The underlying index considers valuation ratios are comparable across all sectors. I think they are not: you can read my monthly dashboard here to go a bit deeper into this topic. A consequence is over-weighting financials where valuation ratios are naturally cheaper. It also disadvantages sectors with large intangible assets, especially technology, consumer discretionary and communication. Intangible assets that are not correctly reflected by valuation ratios may come for example from R&D, branding, user databases. The next table and chart show weight discrepancy between ILCV and IWB resulting from sector valuation heterogeneity.

Historical performance

The fund was launched on 06/28/2004. The ticker, name, expense ratio and underlying index were modified in March 2021, concomitantly with a 2:1 share split. This means look-back and forward performances are not exactly on the same strategy. Fidelity gives more information about changes here. However, the change in indexes is not a major one. It is an extension of eligible stocks to mid-caps and to the "blend" category in Morningstar classification. I evaluate the overlap between the old and the new model represents between 60% and 70% of the asset value (this is an estimation). Moreover, the new 30-40% is likely highly correlated with the rest, because it follows the same strategy in a comparable size segment. In conclusion about the ETF reshuffling, both indexes have similar definitions and are expected to have similar performances.

Since inception, ILCV has lagged the Russell 1000 (IWB) by almost three percentage points in annualized return. The total return is 255% vs. 462%.

Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility ILCV 7.73% -58.63% 0.5 14.41% IWB 10.69% -55.38% 0.69 14.74%

Data calculated with Portfolio123

Comparing ILCV with my Dashboard List model

The Dashboard List is a list of 80 stocks in the S&P 1500 index, updated every month based on a simple quantitative methodology. All stocks in the Dashboard List are cheaper than their respective industry median in Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. After this filter, the 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity in every sector are kept in the list. Some sectors are grouped together: energy with materials, communication with technology. Real estate is excluded because these valuation metrics don't work well in this sector. I have been updating the Dashboard List every month on Seeking Alpha since December 2015, first in free-access articles, then in Quantitative Risk & Value.

The next table compares ILCV performance since inception with the Dashboard List model, with a tweak: here the list is reconstituted annually instead of once a month, so as to make it comparable with a passive index.

since inception Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility ILCV 7.73% -58.63% 0.5 14.41% Dashboard List (annually) 11.88% -52.83% 0.67 17.42%

Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Data Source: Portfolio123

The Dashboard List beats ILCV by over four percentage points annually. However, the ETF performance is real, whereas the model performance is hypothetical.

About the price/book ratio

I like the idea of mixing several value ratios like Morningstar does in the underlying index definition. However, using the price/book ratio (P/B) increases the risk. Intuitively, a large group of companies with low P/B should have a higher percentage of value traps than a same-size group with low price/free cash flow. Statistically, such a group will also have a higher volatility and deeper drawdowns in price. The next table shows the return and risk metrics of the cheapest quarter of the S&P 500 (i.e. 125 stocks) measured in price/book, price/earnings, price/sales and price/free cash flow. The sets are reconstituted annually between 1/1/1999 and 4/20/2021 with elements in equal weight.

Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility Cheapest quarter in P/B 9.61% -72.62% 0.46 21.32% Cheapest quarter in P/E 11.13% -65.11% 0.56 19.15% Cheapest quarter in P/S 12.41% -65.66% 0.59 20.70% Cheapest quarter in P/FCF 12.55% -63.39% 0.62 19.34%

Data calculated with Portfolio123

This explains my choice of using P/E, P/S, P/FCF, but not P/B in the Dashboard List model.

Conclusion

ILCV follows a systematic process based on various metrics to classify a large and mid-cap stock universe in value, growth and blend subsets, and invests in the value and blend ones. It has lagged a similar size benchmark since inception 17 years ago, which is enough to assess the efficiency of a strategy. The underlying index has been slightly modified in 2021, but this should not change significantly future performance and risk, whatever they are. Management fees have also changed and they are very cheap now (0.04%). ILCV may be part of a tactical allocation strategy switching between value and growth depending on market conditions. However, as a buy-and-hold investment, it doesn't meet expectations of bringing added value to the benchmark. I think there are two shortcomings in its strategy: it ranks stocks regardless of their sectors, and one of its metrics adds some risk. An efficient value model should compare stocks in comparable sets (sector, industry), like I do in the Dashboard List since 2015. This model uses three valuation ratios, excluding price/book. Moreover, a simple ROE rule helps filter out some value traps and normalize the number of components.