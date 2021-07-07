Ronald Martinez/Getty Images News

At this point, most investors are familiar with telecom giant AT&T's (NYSE:T) recent plotline. The company spent much of the past decade attempting to pivot into the media distribution space. First, it acquired DirecTV, only to abandon that plan to focus on streaming, along with its acquisition of Time Warner. AT&T is now spinning off its media businesses in another plot twist, leaving AT&T as a pure telecom company once again.

The stock remains rudderless and in a multi-year downtrend. The negative price action looks like an opportunity on the surface, as AT&T is a dividend champion and household brand name. The phrase "when there is blood in the streets, buy real estate" comes to mind. However, sometimes catch phrases are more cliche than solid advice. The company is now left with unimpressive fundamentals and no forward-looking catalyst. In other words... why buy AT&T?

AT&T Is Slimming Down, But It's Not A Great Look

AT&T has had a bit of an ongoing identity crisis. If you had spoken to most shareholders of AT&T over the years and asked why they own the stock, the most popular answer would have been its large dividend.

It's a reasonable answer. AT&T has increased its dividend payout for each of the past 36 years, and the stock's yield of more than 7% is a reliable income vehicle in a very low rate/yield environment.

But in a bit of a contradiction of that AT&T's management team has spent most of the past decade placing enormous bets in new vertical markets. It bought DirecTV in 2015, and a few years later, it bought Time Warner. The two colossal deals totaled a whopping value of $152 billion.

Source: YCharts

AT&T took on loads of debt from these transactions, and AT&T just wasn't able to deleverage while gaining traction with its media businesses. After selling DirectTV as a loss, AT&T is now spinning off its streaming business and content portfolio in a deal with Discovery (DISCK).

Of course, AT&T investors will gain shares of the newly formed media entity, but for AT&T, this series of events has three profound results. It turns AT&T back into a pure telecom play. AT&T will be focusing on its wireless business, as well as its fiber broadband footprint.

Source: AT&T Inc.

It will also accelerate AT&T's deleveraging process. At the close of the deal, AT&T will unload $43 billion of net debt. This will put AT&T's leverage at about 2.6X EBITDA, with a goal of sub-2.5X by the end of 2023.

Lastly, AT&T is cutting its dividend based on its new payout policy. Based on a projected payout ratio of 40%-43% on a projected FCF of $20 billion, the resulting dividend expense of about $8 billion is a substantial cut to the $15 billion it paid in 2020. This will reset AT&T's dividend to roughly $1.12 per share, a yield of 3.86% on the current share price.

The dividend cut is significant because it turns AT&T's dividend from an uncommonly large and safe yield to a yield that is easily replaceable by income investors.

AT&T Is Back To "Square One"

While touting the benefits of combining its media business with Discovery, one has to wonder if the deal was done out of necessity versus an opportunity to create value. AT&T spent billions over the years to develop its media businesses, and the plug was pulled in a relatively abrupt period of time.

AT&T is using its freed-up cash flow to invest in its wireless and broadband businesses, and it seems clear that paying down debt, maintaining healthy CAPEX, and paying a large dividend was too tough of a juggling act for AT&T.

Source: AT&T Inc.

It's important to point out that following this spin-off, AT&T is in a similar position to what spurred it to pursue the media business in the first place. What remains is a low-growth business without a clear long-term catalyst. Management is projecting revenues to continue growing at a low-single-digit pace, and earnings growth will rely on reduced interest expenses to get to mid-single-digit EPS growth. Only now, AT&T has a significantly reduced dividend to offer investors.

Why Buy AT&T Stock?

This brings up the question that investors are left attempting to answer: "why buy AT&T stock?" Ultimately, AT&T is now a low-growth stock with a solid (but unspectacular) dividend yield. If we don't factor in valuation, long-term investors are looking at total annual returns in the 8%-9% range, assuming 5% EPS growth.

Looking at valuation, the eroding balance sheet has kept valuations steady on an EV/EBITDA basis. Despite the stock price deteriorating from the low $40s, the stock itself really isn't out of the ordinary of its historical range.

Source: YCharts

With little opportunity for multiple expansion, it becomes an issue of whether AT&T should be rerated at a higher valuation. Again, the most exciting assets in AT&T's business are about to be spun off. Without meaningful top-line growth, AT&T doesn't offer enough to investors without its large dividend.

Wrapping Up

AT&T has acted boldly over the years for such a big company, both in entering and exiting the media business. But it's hard to see how the company is any better off than a decade ago. AT&T will continue to deleverage, but it's now left with a (still) low growth business and without the dividend that investors loved it for. This begs the question: "Why buy AT&T stock"?