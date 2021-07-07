VladK213/iStock via Getty Images

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based GoldMining Inc. (NYSE: NYSE:GLDG), a junior exploration company, announced results for its first-quarter ending February 28, 2021, on May 8, 2021. (Sec 40F filing).

Note: The GoldMining Shares commenced trading at market open on the NYSE American on October 6, 2020, under the symbol "GLDG."

A quick presentation of the company

1 - GoldMining Inc. assets

GoldMining owns 14 projects in the Americas (Au and Cu), including three in North America.

The company total gold measured and indicated and 7.36 M Au oz.

Source: Presentation.

For more information, I recommend reading my previous article on GLGD available here.

2 - Gold Royalty Corp., A wholly-owned subsidiary of GoldMining, recently merged with Ely Gold Royalties.

The company also recently added a wholly-owned subsidiary named Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE: GROY), trading in the NYSE Amex.

On June 21, 2021, Gold Royalty and Ely Gold Royalties announced their intent to merge.

Under the terms of the Agreement, which was negotiated at arms-length, each holder of Ely Shares will have the option to receive consideration per Ely Share: Of either C$1.46 (~$US1.19) in cash

in cash Or 0.2450 of a GROY common share, subject to pro-ration based on a maximum aggregate cash consideration of C$84 million and a maximum aggregate number of GROY Shares issued of approximately 41.5 million.

Source: GROY Presentation

Note: GoldMining will own 26% when the acquisition is completed in Q3'21

Investment Thesis

As I said in my preceding article, the investment thesis is based mostly on faith in those junior exploration companies and should always be considered risky. The idea is to look well into the future.

The gold price is a crucial component here and should always be factored into your trading strategy.

Recently, gold price has entered a consolidation phase, putting even more pressure on GLDG. I see a cup and handle pattern that started early in 2021, and we may be about to end the pattern and resume an uptrend.

Source: Fun Trading personal TA Chart using StockCharts.

GoldMining has no revenue and is spending borrowed cash to acquire projects that could eventually produce mines in the distant future that could represent decades. Only a few of these projects indicated above will turn into a cash-flow-producing mine.

Hence, it is a good idea to keep a residual long-term holding as a bet, but, most of all, regularly trade the stock short-term. Essentially, the only real profit that can be made is using TA analysis.

GoldMining - Financial Snapshot 1Q'21 - The Raw Numbers

Note: All numbers are indicated in $US. Filings for the company are in C$.

GoldMining 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 Total Revenues in $ Million 0 0 0 0 0 Net Income in $ Million -1.40 -1.36 -2.44 -3.13 -2.25 EBITDA $ Million -1.35 -1.30 -2.39 -3.09 -2.26 EPS diluted in $/share -0.01 -0.01 -0.02 -0.02 -0.02 Operating Cash flow in $ Million -1.27 -1.04 -1.31 -2.08 -1.78 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 0.23 0.42 0.02 0.03 0.00 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -1.51 -1.45 -1.33 -2.11 -1.78 Total Cash $ Million 6.48 5.14 5.49 7.11 5.50 Total Long term Debt (including current) in $ Million 0.00 0.03 0.03 0.30 0.24 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 143.3 146.0 147.6 148.3 148.7 Fully diluted - - 157.7 159.5 159.5

Source: Company release.

The company has nearly no debt and $5.50 million in cash and will own 26% of GROY when the merger with Ely Gold Royalties is completed.

For the year ended February 28, 2021, the Company incurred total operating expenses of C$2.786 million, compared to C$1.830 million during the year ended February 29, 2020.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

GoldMining is another decent junior exploration company. The company owns an impressive project portfolio in the Americas.

Source: Presentation

However, the number one concern in this type of investment is dilution, and the longer it takes to transform a project into a real mine can turn this investment into a success or a bust. It is a risk that must be evaluated seriously here.

The second concern is how much trust you put in the management.

In short, I find the company dealing with too many projects with little focus. It is evident when we look at the CapEx spent on drilling for each project. Furthermore, those projects are interesting but not outstanding, which means the company may struggle to find an acquirer down the road.

Thus, invest with caution and watch gold like a hawk.

Technical analysis

GLDG forms a descending channel pattern with resistance at $1.80 and support at $1.40.

The trading strategy sells between $1.63 to $1.85 and accumulates a small position at or below $1.43.

The TA analysis is short-term and must be constantly updated to be relevant.

