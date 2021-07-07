GoldMining: Too Many Projects To Call It Attractive
Summary
- The Vancouver, British Columbia-based GoldMining Inc announced its first-quarter 2021 (ending February 28, 2021) results on May 8, 2021.
- The company has nearly no debt and $5.50 million in cash and will own 26% of GROY when the merger with Ely Gold Royalties is completed.
- GLDG is a good trading tool only. I recommend accumulating at or below $1.43.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Gold And Oil Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
The Vancouver, British Columbia-based GoldMining Inc. (NYSE: NYSE:GLDG), a junior exploration company, announced results for its first-quarter ending February 28, 2021, on May 8, 2021. (Sec 40F filing).
Note: The GoldMining Shares commenced trading at market open on the NYSE American on October 6, 2020, under the symbol "GLDG."
A quick presentation of the company
1 - GoldMining Inc. assets
Source: Presentation
GoldMining owns 14 projects in the Americas (Au and Cu), including three in North America.
The company total gold measured and indicated and 7.36 M Au oz.
Source: Presentation.
For more information, I recommend reading my previous article on GLGD available here.
2 - Gold Royalty Corp., A wholly-owned subsidiary of GoldMining, recently merged with Ely Gold Royalties.
The company also recently added a wholly-owned subsidiary named Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE: GROY), trading in the NYSE Amex.
On June 21, 2021, Gold Royalty and Ely Gold Royalties announced their intent to merge.
Under the terms of the Agreement, which was negotiated at arms-length, each holder of Ely Shares will have the option to receive consideration per Ely Share:
- Of either C$1.46 (~$US1.19) in cash
- Or 0.2450 of a GROY common share, subject to pro-ration based on a maximum aggregate cash consideration of C$84 million and a maximum aggregate number of GROY Shares issued of approximately 41.5 million.
Source: GROY Presentation
Note: GoldMining will own 26% when the acquisition is completed in Q3'21
Investment Thesis
As I said in my preceding article, the investment thesis is based mostly on faith in those junior exploration companies and should always be considered risky. The idea is to look well into the future.
The gold price is a crucial component here and should always be factored into your trading strategy.
Recently, gold price has entered a consolidation phase, putting even more pressure on GLDG. I see a cup and handle pattern that started early in 2021, and we may be about to end the pattern and resume an uptrend.
Source: Fun Trading personal TA Chart using StockCharts.
GoldMining has no revenue and is spending borrowed cash to acquire projects that could eventually produce mines in the distant future that could represent decades. Only a few of these projects indicated above will turn into a cash-flow-producing mine.
Hence, it is a good idea to keep a residual long-term holding as a bet, but, most of all, regularly trade the stock short-term. Essentially, the only real profit that can be made is using TA analysis.
GoldMining - Financial Snapshot 1Q'21 - The Raw Numbers
Note: All numbers are indicated in $US. Filings for the company are in C$.
|GoldMining
|1Q'20
|2Q'20
|3Q'20
|4Q'20
|1Q'21
|Total Revenues in $ Million
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Net Income in $ Million
|-1.40
|-1.36
|-2.44
|-3.13
|-2.25
|EBITDA $ Million
|-1.35
|-1.30
|-2.39
|-3.09
|-2.26
|EPS diluted in $/share
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.02
|Operating Cash flow in $ Million
|-1.27
|-1.04
|-1.31
|-2.08
|-1.78
|Capital Expenditure in $ Million
|0.23
|0.42
|0.02
|0.03
|0.00
|Free Cash Flow in $ Million
|-1.51
|-1.45
|-1.33
|-2.11
|-1.78
|Total Cash $ Million
|6.48
|5.14
|5.49
|7.11
|5.50
|Total Long term Debt (including current) in $ Million
|0.00
|0.03
|0.03
|0.30
|0.24
|Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million
|143.3
|146.0
|147.6
|148.3
|148.7
|Fully diluted
|-
|-
|157.7
|159.5
|159.5
Source: Company release.
The company has nearly no debt and $5.50 million in cash and will own 26% of GROY when the merger with Ely Gold Royalties is completed.
For the year ended February 28, 2021, the Company incurred total operating expenses of C$2.786 million, compared to C$1.830 million during the year ended February 29, 2020.
Conclusion and Technical Analysis
GoldMining is another decent junior exploration company. The company owns an impressive project portfolio in the Americas.
Source: Presentation
However, the number one concern in this type of investment is dilution, and the longer it takes to transform a project into a real mine can turn this investment into a success or a bust. It is a risk that must be evaluated seriously here.
The second concern is how much trust you put in the management.
In short, I find the company dealing with too many projects with little focus. It is evident when we look at the CapEx spent on drilling for each project. Furthermore, those projects are interesting but not outstanding, which means the company may struggle to find an acquirer down the road.
Thus, invest with caution and watch gold like a hawk.
Technical analysis
GLDG forms a descending channel pattern with resistance at $1.80 and support at $1.40.
The trading strategy sells between $1.63 to $1.85 and accumulates a small position at or below $1.43.
The TA analysis is short-term and must be constantly updated to be relevant.
Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks.
Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.
You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.
"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.
Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.
This article was written by
I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.
I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.
I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.
“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.
Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.