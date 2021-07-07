Zolak/iStock via Getty Images

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) has seen a modest welcome on public markets. The software company which develops built-to-suit solutions for SMB verticals sees solid growth and trades at reasonable sales multiples.

I love to learn more about the organic pace of growth, given that this is an M&A machine, before considering a potential allocation.

Software Powering The Service Economy

EverCommerce was founded in 2016 with a mission to help service-based small businesses to bill, collect, manage and grow the business. The company aims to provide vertically tailored software solutions for SMB service companies. It services half a million customers nowadays in three key verticals such as home services, health services, and fitness & wealth services. Within these verticals, the company focuses on specific submarkets to provide deeply tailored software solutions.

This creates a specific opportunity for the company, as the customers require tailor-made software, but generally lack the ability to invest significant resources to pay for such solutions themselves. The success of these tailor-made solutions comes from the understanding that every business needs to acquire new customers, manage and scale operations, and improve and maintain relationships with their customers.

The total addressable market is huge, with SMBs in the US alone totaling 31 million corporations, leaving a total addressable market in excess of $500 billion.

Valuation & IPO Thoughts

Management and underwriters aimed to sell 19.1 million shares in a price range between $16 and $18 per share, with final pricing set at the middle of the trading range. As a vote of confidence, investors related to Silver Lake have committed to buy $75 million worth of shares in the public offering.

These proceeds are welcomed as the company operated with a net debt load of $677 million ahead of the offering. With gross proceeds pegged at $325 million, the net debt load should fall below the $400 million mark quite easily if you ask me.

Given a total share count of 192.5 million shares, equity of the company is valued at $3.27 billion, which results in an enterprise value of nearly $3.7 billion.

If we look at the underlying results, they show quite a promising picture. The company generated nearly $130 million in sales in 2018, accompanied by a $20 million operating loss. Revenues nearly doubled to $242 million in 2019, albeit that operating losses rose sharply to $54 million, increasing sharply on an absolute and relative basis. In the pandemic year of 2020, sales rose 39% to $337 million, increasing nearly a hundred million on an annual basis as operating losses narrowed significantly to $22 million again.

The company started 2021 on a solid note with first quarter sales up 36% to $105 million, with revenues running at a $420 million run rate. A first quarter operating loss of $10 million during the pandemic year narrowed to $6 million and change. With the company valued at nearly 9 times sales on an enterprise value basis, while sales grow in the high-thirties, that is quite a comforting sign as profitability seems within imminent reach.

That is a bit too easy of an observation, as the company is quite an acquisition machine. Since inception five years ago the company has acquired 49 companies, at a rate of close to 1 each month, quite a high pace of course. Having the capability to do and integrate M&A is a good characteristic to have, yet it complicates the picture a bit as well.

Final Thoughts

Trading at $18 and change, the shares have risen a few percentage points from the offer price. At these levels, the company is trading at similar valuation multiples as discussed above. As I mentioned, the 9 times sales multiple looks reasonable, but much of the growth is driven by acquisitions, as the true pace of organic growth does not become too obvious from the reported results.

The good thing from the M&A strategy is that part of the GAAP losses is driven by amortization expenses, although a $77 million D&A expense in 2020 was not specified between depreciation and amortization. Given the nature of the underlying business, it is likely that the majority of this amount comes from amortization expenses as, adjusted for that, the company would be posting modest operating profit numbers. While that is promising, the lack of organic growth (being visible) is a negative.

Truth be told is that I am not too much put down by the valuation here as the sales multiple for even a much more modest pace of growth seems almost justifiable, as the company is profitable at this point in time (if we adjust for amortization expenses). Here and now I anxiously look forward to the second quarter results to learn more about the organic pace of growth and size of the amortization expenses before potentially considering a small allocation after a lack of opening day move higher and reasonable sales multiples applied to the business.