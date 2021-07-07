CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

E-commerce culture is revolutionizing business environment and is seizing market share from traditional players. Traditional real estate industry is also facing e-commerce threat as companies like Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) (NASDAQ:ZG) grab significant market share from traditional players. It is estimated that every year $1.9 trillion real estate transactions are taking place in the USA, which promises huge addressable market for Zillow. Analysts are quite bullish on the stock and expect significant revenue growth which could bring strong double digit returns for investors.

According to the management in Q1 the platform had 221 million monthly active users. Zestimate feature attracts lots of users as it allows consumers to evaluate their homes using vast amount of data and AI technologies.

Analyzing Zillow website visits we see that in May 2021 about 315 million users entered the website. The number of visitors is gradually increasing as in December 2020 number of monthly visitors was only 256 million.

Source: SimilarWeb.com

More than 97% of users entered the website from the USA, and spent about 6 minutes on the platform. About 56% of users entered zillow.com directly, while 40% entered via search engines. The big portion of direct enters means that the company has already established a well-known brand which is quite popular among real-estate buyers.

Net Promoter Score of the company is 61, which indicates above average score. In this level Zillow has higher NPS than Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT) or Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF).

Source: netpromoterscore.guru

Zillow is trying to expand its operations as it is investing heavily to expand Zillow 2 operations. Zillow 1 is mainly concentrated on real estate advertising business which is estimated to have $18.8 billion total addressable market. In the industry the company has only 12% market share, which indicates that the business has vast room to expand. Zillow 2 represent Zillow Offers and Zillow Mortgage, these segments increase TAM substantially as home transaction market is estimated almost $1.9 trillion and mortgage market is estimated $44 billion. Zillow 2 significantly simplifies home buying process as the platform shows you vast amount of homes available for sale, makes evaluation, proposes mortgage services etc.

Source: Company Presentation

Data driven buying and selling decisions are significantly improving margins of Zillow Offers. Currently the business earns 11.5% margin while 3 quarters ago the margin was 10.7% The business is at its initial phase and has not brought significant cash flows yet, however given the brand awareness and huge data analytic capability of the platform we think that the homes segment will record significant growth.

In Q1 2021 the company recorded $1.2 billion revenue and was able to beat initial guidance in each segment. IMT segment recorded 35% growth YoY, which is very profitable business as Adjusted EBITDA margin is 46.7%. Homes segment is gradually accelerating as in Q1 the company bought 1,856 homes and sold 1,965 homes. At the same time Mortgage segment is skyrocketing as the company recorded 169% segment growth YoY.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

Currently mortgage rates are quite low which increases demand for real estate. Current rate of 2.98% is near decade low level of 2.65%. However looming inflation threats might push rates higher causing demand shock in real estate market, which is a significant risk for shareholders, as current stretched valuation reflects high growth expectations.

Source: FRED

Zillow investors face share dilution risk as the company issues new shares to finance its growth operations: during the last 5-year period the company issued $1.5 billion equity which increased total number of shares outstanding by 37% (6.5% annually). However we need to notice that the management is investing cash very efficiently. During last 10-year period the company spent almost $2.8 billion on CapEx and on acquisitions. These investments helped the company to increase revenues 50 times at a CAGR of 48%, as 2020 revenue was $3.34 billion.

Data by YCharts

Ratings

SA Quant has a Neutral Rating on the stock, as momentum rating is rather low. During recent months growth stocks were rather volatile as inflation expectations caused fluctuations in market. 3-month performance of the stock is negative -12%, while 6-month performance is also negative -9.6%. However we think that this correction is healthy and we see a great entry point here for long-term investors.

Wall Street Analysts are bullish on the stock as 63% of analysts have Buy or Strong Buy Rating on the stock. Average target price is $176 - 50% higher than current price. Analysts have raised their target price in recent months significantly as on January 1, 2021 target price was only $125.

Valuation

We have built a Reverse DCF model to assess market's expectations on the stock. We have used 10-year average risk free rate 0f 2.08%, 10-year average equity risk premium of 9.99% and beta coefficient of 1.31. As a result we have rather conservative output for WACC which is equal to 14.35%.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

To build Reverse DCF model we have used a conservative OCF margin assumption of 20% and 5-year average CapEx margin of 6.12% which yielded free cash flow margin of 13.88%. As a result our model indicates that current market price reflects 29.6% revenue growth rate for upcoming 10 years. The expected growth rate is considerably lower than 10-year revenue CAGR of 48%, while it is near 5-year revenue CAGR of 31.6%. Analysts estimate revenue CAGR of 43% for the next 5-year period and 35% for the next 8-year period. These estimates indicate that market price is undervalued at current levels. Considering 33.62% growth rate (400 basis points higher than model estimate) our model yields intrinsic value of $153.4 - 30% higher than current price. It is worth mentioning that even 33.62% growth estimate is more conservative than analysts' 8-year estimated CAGR of 35%.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

Considering analysts' 2025 revenue estimate of $20.110 billion and FCF margin of 13.88% we have 2025 FCF estimate of $2.790 billion. Multiplying the estimated FCF by Price to FCF ratio of 25 (quite conservative assumption) we would have market cap of $70 billion in 2025 indicating 19% annual growth opportunity, which can easily beat S&P 500 (SPY) average return. Our assumptions are quite conservative when we consider the fact that $70 billion market cap on $20.11 billion revenue indicates P/S ratio of 3.5 which is considerably lower than current P/S ratio of 8.5.

Short Term View

Currently the price is near 50-day moving average which stands at $118 level and acts as a support level. Price and 50-day MA are lower than 200 MA, which is considered as a bearish sign, however RSI indicates divergence as 2-month RSI trend is oriented upwards and indicate upcoming price increase opportunity.

Source: Seekingalpha.com

Bottom Line

Zillow proposes great services for its consumers as it facilitates real estate acquisition process. The company achieved significant popularity among real estate buyers as in May 2021 there were 315 million visits on the website. We see here significant growth opportunity that is why we assign Strong Buy rating to the stock.