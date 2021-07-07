Holly Guerrio/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis and Background

My last article analyzed the FirstEnergy Corp (FE), a business that is undergoing a major uncertainty due to its recent political scandal. This article analyzes a stable utility business, the Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). The analysis suggests that that DUK is overall a relative good candidate considering its profitability, stability, and safety. However, it is also more expensively against its own track record and peers. As such, I will remain on the sideline and wait for a better entry point even though DUK is undoubtedly a great company.

I have been waiting/looking to add a utility stock into my portfolio. I’ve studied some of the utilities businesses in detail and owned some of them over the years. I have been organizing my past notes and published several of them now as listed in the following chart. And I thought it would be helpful to organize my methods into the following dashboard to help me track them. I will detail the structure of the dashboard later. Overall, green means good, red means bad, and yellow mean average. So an ideal long candidate will show a lot of green and no red.

The current dashboard contains stocks that I’ve written about so far. I will update the dashboard regularly, and keep organizing my notes and gradually add new stocks into it. So if you are so inclined, you could follow this series and be alerted when I do.

The numbers themselves are also provided here in case you want to sort and filter them differently.

7/6/2021 Valuation Profitability Safety Price PE PEGY Div Yld Z-score ROE ROCE Div+Interest coverage Div, interest, DA coverage XLU $63.9 23.8 3.28 -1.16 9.4% DUK $99.3 19.3 2.71 -0.61 7.2% 8.30% 59% 118% VPU $140 23.1 2.80 -0.54 9.3% SO $61.2 18.0 2.17 -0.38 12.4% 7.5% 59% 110% FE $37.4 15.0 2.81 -0.31 11.1% 8.1% 71% 123% PPL $28.0 13.3 1.96 -0.10 12.8% 8.0% 56% 97% EIX $57.1 13.9 0.96 1.53 6.4% 7.0% 63% 125% Average 18.0 2.38 -0.22 9.8% 7.8% 62% 115%

This dashboard reflects my underlying philosophy to analyze utility stocks, focusing on three areas:

1. valuation. And I use three metrics to gauge a stock valuation:

The usual PE ratio to gauge its absolute valuation

The PEGY, a modified PE growth ratio to gauge its valuation relative to growth. The PEGY ratio was defined as the PE ratio divided by the sum of dividend growth rate and dividend yield. The dividend yield was included in the definition with the rationale that if a stock offers a high dividend yield currently, there is no need to require a high growth rate anymore to support a reasonable expected return.

The dividend yield Z score to gauge its relative valuation in terms of dividend yield. The look-back period is seven years in the calculation of the Z score. Larger Z score suggests larger undervaluation compared to its own historical record. Though a Z score that is significantly above 1, as in EIX’s case here, it is an alarm for further look. In this case, the valuation is out of the normal range of market fluctuation and there might be a more fundamental reason.

2. profitability

The usual ROE to gauge its nominal profitability

The more fundamental ROCE, which is different from the ROE and provides more insights because ROCE considers the return of capital ACTUALLY employed.

3. safety

To gauge safety in the short term, the metric used is the coverage of dividend and interest. It is defined as the percentage of dividend and interest expense as a % of operation income.

To gauge safety in the long term, the metric used is the coverage of dividend, interest, and maintenance CAPEx (approximated by depreciation and amortization, DA) as a % of operation income.

Overall impression on the utility sector and DUK

Based on the above discussion, it can be seen that the utility sector is overall pretty expensively valued as a whole (as represented by XLU and VPU). The PEGY of these sector funds are close to 3, and dividend Z-score is in the range of negative ~0.6 to 1.2.

In terms of individual stocks, only the stocks who are having large immediate uncertainties are cheaply valued (e.g., FE, PPL, and EIX). But even here, the low valuation is kind of only relative. Their PE is still in the range ~14-15x and some of the dividend Z-scores are still negative.

The topic for the day is in near the top of this pack in terms of valuations. As seen, DUK is overall a relatively good candidate considering its safety and profitability. ROE is slightly lower than average, but the more fundamental ROCE is above average. Its overall financial strengths are solid and stable. However, it is also more expensively valuated both on absolute terms, against its own track record, against its peers, and also against the sector.

With the above overall discussion, we now move on to the specifics of DUK.

Difficulties of valuing utilities business

For many of you who are reading this, you most likely have already known the various valuation models. Particularly, you probably have known about A) the discounted cash flow or discounted dividend model, and B) that these model are supposed to be especially well suited for the utility business because of its stability. These models are intuitive and the results are so mathematically elegant – the temptation to apply them is almost irresistible. These models essentially say the fair price for a utility business is equal to:

Fair Price =D/(r−g)

Where D is the current dividend (or another measure of earning, say EPS), r the discount rate, and g is the growth rate of the dividend (or earning). In practice, however, both r and g are difficult to estimate. And it’s just mathematically problematic whenever you try to divide something (D or EPS) by the difference of two small numbers (r and g), because the uncertainty will be magnified. Combined with the arbitrariness in choosing the discount rate, pretty much any valuation can be justified.

Valuation of stable utilities business as a bond

Recognizing the above difficulties, my valuation method is essentially to value stable utilities as a bond. Fundamentally, I view the purchase of utilities as an asset plus dividend purchase (again just like a bond), in contrast to a purchase of future income for stock investment in general. The method is based on the book value and dividend – two most easily obtainable and reliable numbers. Sometimes two numbers with good reliability are better than a bunch numbers with a lot of uncertainty and ambiguity.

For companies like DUK who has been steadily increasing divided (for a respectable 16 years consecutively), the method is further simplified to dividend. As seen in the chart below, its yield has been bounded and tractable. The spread has been in the range between about 3.75% and 5% almost all the time. Suggesting that when the spread is near or above 5%, DUK is significantly undervalued. And when the yield is near or below 3.75%, it means the opposite.

ROE as a nominal measure for profitability

First, to gauge the nominal profitability, I will use the usual ROE, i.e., EPS divided by the book value per share. The ROE for DUK is shown in recent years below. And as can be seen, its average ROE is around 7.2%, which puts DUK in the bottom quarter of the pack in terms of this metric. An ROE of 7.2% lagged the overall sector and many of its peers. However, unlike many of its peers, DUK has enjoyed a quite stable ROE that hovers around the average as seen.

More fundamental thoughts on valuating stable utilities as a bond

In addition to the above ROE, this section provides my more fundamentals thoughts of profitability and the valuation of utilities as a bond. If you, like me, are a long-term investor who subscribes to the concepts of owner’s earning, perpetual growth rate, and equity bond, then the calculation of the long-term return is “simple”. It is simply the summation of the owner’s earning yield (“OEY”) and the perpetual growth rate (“PGR”), i.e.,

Longer-Term ROI = OEY + PGR

Because in the long term, all fluctuations in valuation are averaged out (all luck at the end even out). And it doesn’t really matter how the business uses the earning (payout as dividend, retained in the bank account, or repurchase stocks). As long as used sensibly (as DUK has demonstrated in the past for decades), it will be reflected as a return to the business owner.

This framework reveals two main issues with utilities: A) they do not really provide owner’s earning (at least not in the sense for other business), and B) even though they can grow perpetually, the growth comes at a very high cost.

First, let’s look at the owner’s earning. The owner’s earning is the real economic earning of the business, not the nominal accounting earning. As a crude estimate, we will approximate the owner’s earning by subtracting the depreciation (i.e., the maintenance CAPEx) and interest expenses from the operation cash flow (“OPC”). As can be seen, in recent years for DUK, the depreciation plus interest expense operating already eat away between 85% of the OPC – there is not too much owner’s earning left, if at all, especially if we also want to pay dividend and fuel growth (more on this a bit later).

As a result, DUK (and most other utilities business too) has to rely on borrowing and issuance of new stocks to keep paying dividend and affording growth CAPEx. The chart below shows the amount of DUK’s new borrowing and stock issuance as a percentage of operation income. As seen, it is a business sustained by new borrowing to some degree, which is backed by future electricity sale. In this sense, it is exactly like a government bond (the difference is government bond is backed by future tax income).

Second, let’s look at the PGR. To understand and estimate it, we will need to first estimate the return on capital employed (“ROCE”). Note that ROCE is different from the return on equity (and more fundamental and important in my view). ROCE considers the return of capital ACTUALLY employed, and therefore provides insight into how much additional capital a business needs to invest in order to earn a given extra amount of income – a key to estimate the PGR. For utilities, I consider the following items capital actually employed:

1. Working capital, including payables, receivables, inventory. These are the capitals required for the daily operation of their businesses. This is a minor part of the ROCE for utilities.

2. Gross Property, Plant, and Equipment. These are the capitals required to run their business and sell their products. This is the dominating majority part of the ROCE for utilities.

Based on the above considerations, the ROCE of DUK over the past decade is shown below. As seen, their ROCE is on average 8.3%. For a business with a 8.3% ROCE, it needs to reinvest 50% of its earning to grow at 4.1% (PGR = ROCE * fraction of earning reinvested = 8.3% * 50% = 4.1%). But, as just mentioned, utilities usually do not have such flexibility of reinvesting 50% of its earnings to grow even if they can find plenty of growth opportunities. Their operation income typically does not cover their interest expenses, dividend, and maintenance CAPEx as seen above.

Also, compared to the nominal ROE above, the ROCE can be (and is) different because it measures capital actually employed. Also as aforementioned, DUK has demonstrated a remarkably stable ROCE over the years, and this is part of the reason for its relatively expensive valuation against the sector and its peers.

Valuation and Potential returns

Based on the above discussion, the following three valuation metrics are evaluated:

The usual PE ratio to gauge its absolute valuation

Current PE is 19.3, lower than the overall sector (represented by XLU or VPU) but higher than its historical track record (which has a medium value of ~18) and all its peers reviewed so far.

The PEGY ratio

The current PEGY ratio is 2.7, near the top of this pack.

The dividend yield Z-score

The current dividend yield Z-score is -0.6, suggesting overvaluation compared to its own historical. Though the Z score is within -1 and 1, suggesting the overvaluation is within the normal range of market fluctuation.

Conclusion and final thoughts

This article analyzes a stable utility business, the Duke Energy Corporation using a utility dashboard. The discussion was anchored under the context of the utility sector and other peers. The analysis suggests that that DUK is overall a very reliable and safe business. However, thanks for its stability and safety, it is also more expensively valued against its own track record and its peers.

Given the current overvaluation, my estimation of the potential returns in the short term is limited. In the long term, the return is projected to be around in the upper single-digit, consisting of about 4% of OEY and about 3% of PGR. Considering the short-term and long-term prospects, I will remain on the sideline and wait for a better entry point even though DUK is undoubtedly a great company (with 16 years of consecutive dividend growth).

Thx for reading! See you next time and let me know your comments and thoughts!