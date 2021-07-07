Vadzim Kushniarou/iStock via Getty Images

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) is a cancer-directed smallcap based out of Heidelberg. The stock has been on a downward trend since end-April. This could have been precipitated by something as innocuous as an earnings miss, which it did in mid-April. However, that doesn't explain it all, because on July 1, it posted fresh earnings where it beat on both EPS and revenues; and the stock still fell. So we have to look elsewhere for its affliction, and what caused the rise in the first place.

The news that seems to have caused the immediate spike is the one about the continuation of the REDIRECT study. This was on March 10, and a day before that, the stock was trading below $6. On the 10th, it jumped to nearly $9, and had been moving upwards until the end of April. Since then, it has kept falling.

The REDIRECT study is evaluating AFM13 as a monotherapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory CD30-positive peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). This is Affimed's lead candidate and lead indication, and the study is a registration-directed trial. The interim analysis was triggered by enrollment of 20 patients in each cohort, cohort A with ≥10% CD30 and Cohort B with >1% to <10% CD30. Response rates achieved predefined thresholds for continuation, and for merger of the cohorts. Complete and partial responses were observed. Safety was consistent with phase 1 data.

PTCL is one among a group of CD30 positive lymphomas that AFMD is targeting. In this group of indications, Adcetris is currently approved. In 2019, Adcetris made $1.9bn in revenues. Affimed says there are limitations to Adcetris, and its AFM13 asset can improve upon adcetris. That's the target market for the molecule.

Last year, and for months before that, the stock traded low and sideways. The stock started rising in November. In November, the company made a deal to outlicense some of its assets - not the lead asset - to Roivant. I can't believe that would be important enough to start moving a generally laggard stock. Instead, the early October news that AFMD has dosed the first patient in an early stage study, I would have thought that would be more of a mover for the stock. However, the chart shows initial spike from November.

Now, back on April 26-28, 2021, AFMD stock started falling. There is no directly related news I could find that could have caused this. So I looked for any news about Affimed during those days. And the most important news I found was an ASCO publication, published on April 28, about adcetris, or brentuximab vedotin. The publication discusses positive data for adcetris in newly diagnosed early-stage (ES), unfavorable-risk Hodgkin lymphoma. AFMD's lead indication is a non-Hodgkin lymphoma, so how is this related? It is related because adcetris is what AFM13 is trying to replace in certain indications, and perhaps the market doesn't like AFMD when there's a good news for adcetris, even if in a different indication. This sounds fat-fetched, but I could find no other reason.

The other reason could be a market correction after Affimed's stunning AACR data readout. There had been no announcement that the company will release data from this phase 1 academic-sponsored trial, which saw an incredible 100% remission rate, in a set of heavily pretreated patients, some of whom had failed adcetris, and CAR-T therapies. The data, summarised below, is from Seeking Alpha:

Patient number cbNK Cell Dose Patient Cancer Type Prior Treatment CRS/ Neurotoxicity/ GVHD Best Response Cohort 1 - completed #1 1x106 / kg 43-year-old-male Hodgkin lymphoma 4 lines of therapy (ABVD, ICE, brentuximab vedotin, nivolumab + ruxolitinib) None Partial response #2 1x106 / kg 31-year-old-male Hodgkin lymphoma 14 lines of therapy (ABVD, brentuximab vedotin, HDACi/P13Ki, pembrolizumab, nivolumab, allo-HSCT, hypercytoxan, ibrutinib, niraparib, bendamustine, everolimus) None Partial response #3 1x106 / kg 53-year-old-female Hodgkin lymphoma 5 lines of therapy (ABVD, ICE, brentuximab vedotin, nivolumab, GemOx) None Complete response after cycle 2 Cohort 2 - ongoing (1 of 3 patients enrolled) #4 1x107 / kg 26-year-old-male Hodgkin lymphoma 9 lines of therapy (ABVD, ICE + brentuximab vedotin, radiation, nivolumab, CD30-CART, TTI-622, brentuximab vedotin + bendamustine, allo-HSCT, brentuximab vedotin + bendamustine with brentuximab vedotin maintenance) None Complete response

So the stock moved strongly on this data, and may have been correcting itself by end-April, as we note in the first chart above.

Then on July 1, the stock had a pretty major fall, nearly 25%. In their earnings call, management begins with two updates, enrollment for the AFM13 registrational trial and data announcement from the phase 1 trial:

Let me start with the registration-directed study of AFM13. This study is conducted as monotherapy in relapsed/refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and we continued to enroll patients following the positive interim analysis outcome, which we reported in March of this year. Today, we announced that we expect to complete enrollment of about 110 patients in the first half of 2022, and that we expect to be able to provide guidance about timing for data as we get closer to the completion of enrollment. We are also very pleased with the progress in the enrollment of the Phase I study at MD Anderson Cancer Center. This study is evaluating increasing doses of cord blood-derived natural killer cells pre-complexed with AFM13. Today, we reported that the dose escalation cohorts are now fully enrolled and that we expect MD Anderson will have a data update from this study at a major medical conference in the second half of this year.

Reading through the entire earnings call, I really couldn't find anything that can account for that fall. It could be that the market was expecting a quicker progression of the AFM13 PTCL trial.

Financials

AFMD has a market cap of $865mn and a cash balance of $283mn as of March:

We ended the first quarter of 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of €240.7 million compared to €146.9 million on December 31, 2020. The cash balance includes the net proceeds from our January 2021 underwritten public offering and the €10 million we received from the first tranche of the Silicon Valley Bank loan. Based on our current operating plan and assumptions, including the proceeds from the recent financing, we anticipate that our cash and cash equivalents will support operations into the second half of 2023.

Their first quarter R&D and SG&A expenses were in the $20mn range, so they have a long cash runway, as they said above.

AFMD has about 70% of its shares owned by funds and institutions. Smart money has been increasing their positions lately. Top holders are:

Bottom line

AFMD has produced strong data in 2021, and it has a potential approval by late 2022 in PTCL. Given that, and the current low stock price, AFMD looks very attractive.